Morning Report: Kyle Shanahan Reviews Week 4 Win vs. Cardinals

McCaffrey's Four-TD Day Steals the Show; Five Takeaways from #AZvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers welcomed the Arizona Cardinals for the second contest of a three-game home stand for the red and gold. The Cardinals are also the second NFC West opponent of the year for the 49ers, and with their 35-16 win over Arizona, the 49ers improve to 4-0 for the first time since the 2019 season. Their 30-plus points in each of the first four games is a franchise first.