Morning Report: Kyle Shanahan Reviews Week 4 Win vs. Cardinals

Injury Updates on Samuel, Jennings and Mitchell; Three Takeaways from Kyle Shanahan
The San Francisco 49ers rolled to four-straight wins on Sunday with a 35-16 victory over the Arizona Cardinals. A big-time output by the 49ers offense was the name of the game with running back Christian McCaffrey leading the charge. The seventh-year pro punched four red zone touchdowns on the day, and quarterback Brock Purdy closed out the scoring with a fourth quarter QB sneak. With the win, the 49ers have extended their regular season win streak to 14-straight games dating back to Week 8 of the 2022 campaign.
Aiyuk, McCaffrey and Bosa Claim Top PFF Grades in #AZvsSF
The San Francisco 49ers are firing on all cylinders in 2023, and with their 35-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, improve to 4-0 for the first time since the 2019 season. The team's 35 points scored accomplished a franchise first for San Francisco - this is first 49ers team to score 30-or-more points in each of the first four games of the season.
Christian McCaffrey Nominated for FedEx Ground Player of Week 4
The San Francisco 49ers continued to ramp up the offensive production in Week 4 with the help of an impressive four-touchdown performance by running back Christian McCaffrey. The dual-threat RB accounted for four of the 49ers five red zone touchdowns on the day in their 35-16 victory over the Arizona Cardinals and has earned his third FedEx Ground Player of the Week nomination this season.
McCaffrey's Four-TD Day Steals the Show; Five Takeaways from #AZvsSF
The San Francisco 49ers welcomed the Arizona Cardinals for the second contest of a three-game home stand for the red and gold. The Cardinals are also the second NFC West opponent of the year for the 49ers, and with their 35-16 win over Arizona, the 49ers improve to 4-0 for the first time since the 2019 season. Their 30-plus points in each of the first four games is a franchise first.
