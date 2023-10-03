Powered By

Morning Report: Kyle Shanahan Reviews Week 4 Win vs. Cardinals

Oct 03, 2023 at 09:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, October 3rd.

New and Notable

Injury Updates on Samuel, Jennings and Mitchell; Three Takeaways from Kyle Shanahan

The San Francisco 49ers rolled to four-straight wins on Sunday with a 35-16 victory over the Arizona Cardinals. A big-time output by the 49ers offense was the name of the game with running back Christian McCaffrey leading the charge. The seventh-year pro punched four red zone touchdowns on the day, and quarterback Brock Purdy closed out the scoring with a fourth quarter QB sneak. With the win, the 49ers have extended their regular season win streak to 14-straight games dating back to Week 8 of the 2022 campaign.

Aiyuk, McCaffrey and Bosa Claim Top PFF Grades in #AZvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers are firing on all cylinders in 2023, and with their 35-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, improve to 4-0 for the first time since the 2019 season. The team's 35 points scored accomplished a franchise first for San Francisco - this is first 49ers team to score 30-or-more points in each of the first four games of the season.

Christian McCaffrey Nominated for FedEx Ground Player of Week 4

The San Francisco 49ers continued to ramp up the offensive production in Week 4 with the help of an impressive four-touchdown performance by running back Christian McCaffrey﻿. The dual-threat RB accounted for four of the 49ers five red zone touchdowns on the day in their 35-16 victory over the Arizona Cardinals and has earned his third FedEx Ground Player of the Week nomination this season.

McCaffrey's Four-TD Day Steals the Show; Five Takeaways from #AZvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers welcomed the Arizona Cardinals for the second contest of a three-game home stand for the red and gold. The Cardinals are also the second NFC West opponent of the year for the 49ers, and with their 35-16 win over Arizona, the 49ers improve to 4-0 for the first time since the 2019 season. Their 30-plus points in each of the first four games is a franchise first.

What to Watch

Say Cheese

Happy Birthday to Javon Kinlaw!

San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw celebrates his birthday on October 3.

DT Javon Kinlaw
1 / 15

DT Javon Kinlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw
2 / 15

DT Javon Kinlaw

Meg Williams/49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw
3 / 15

DT Javon Kinlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw
4 / 15

DT Javon Kinlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw
5 / 15

DT Javon Kinlaw

Meg Williams/49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw
6 / 15

DT Javon Kinlaw

Meg Williams/49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw
7 / 15

DT Javon Kinlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw
8 / 15

DT Javon Kinlaw

Meg Williams/49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw
9 / 15

DT Javon Kinlaw

Meg Williams/49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw
10 / 15

DT Javon Kinlaw

Meg Williams/49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw
11 / 15

DT Javon Kinlaw

DT Javon Kinlaw
12 / 15

DT Javon Kinlaw

Austin Ginn/49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw
13 / 15

DT Javon Kinlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw
14 / 15

DT Javon Kinlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw
15 / 15

DT Javon Kinlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
✔️ Verified Faithful: E-40, Bayley and More Attend 49ers vs. Cardinals

View photos of some of the team's famous fans at the San Francisco 49ers Week 4 matchup vs. the Arizona Cardinals, presented by Levi's®.

E-40
1 / 9

E-40

Hayley Hom/49ers
Bayley
2 / 9

Bayley

Victor Aquino/49ers
Kristen Hollingshaus
3 / 9

Kristen Hollingshaus

Victor Aquino/49ers
Tamera Mowry & Darlene Mowry
4 / 9

Tamera Mowry & Darlene Mowry

Victor Aquino/49ers
Jesus "Chuy" Garcia & Jazz Spooner
5 / 9

Jesus "Chuy" Garcia & Jazz Spooner

Victor Aquino/49ers
Sooraj Saxena
6 / 9

Sooraj Saxena

Victor Aquino/49ers
Bankrol Hayden
7 / 9

Bankrol Hayden

Victor Aquino/49ers
Bayley
8 / 9

Bayley

Victor Aquino/49ers
E-40
9 / 9

E-40

Hayley Hom/49ers
📣 49ers Faithful Bring High Energy to Levi's® Stadium

View photos of 49ers fans during the team's second home game of the season against the Arizona Cardinals, presented by Intel.

49ers Faithful
1 / 47

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
2 / 47

49ers Faithful

Victor Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
3 / 47

49ers Faithful

Victor Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
4 / 47

49ers Faithful

Victor Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
5 / 47

49ers Faithful

Victor Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
6 / 47

49ers Faithful

Victor Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
7 / 47

49ers Faithful

Victor Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
8 / 47

49ers Faithful

Victor Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
9 / 47

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
10 / 47

49ers Faithful

Victor Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
11 / 47

49ers Faithful

Victor Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
12 / 47

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
13 / 47

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
14 / 47

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
15 / 47

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
16 / 47

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
17 / 47

49ers Faithful

Ben Warden/49ers
49ers Faithful
18 / 47

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
19 / 47

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
20 / 47

49ers Faithful

Ben Warden/49ers
49ers Faithful
21 / 47

49ers Faithful

Ben Warden/49ers
49ers Faithful
22 / 47

49ers Faithful

Victor Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
23 / 47

49ers Faithful

Ben Warden/49ers
49ers Faithful
24 / 47

49ers Faithful

Ben Warden/49ers
49ers Faithful
25 / 47

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
26 / 47

49ers Faithful

Ben Warden/49ers
49ers Faithful
27 / 47

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
28 / 47

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
29 / 47

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
30 / 47

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
31 / 47

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
32 / 47

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
33 / 47

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
34 / 47

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
35 / 47

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
36 / 47

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
37 / 47

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
38 / 47

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
39 / 47

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
40 / 47

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
41 / 47

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
42 / 47

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
43 / 47

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
44 / 47

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
45 / 47

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
46 / 47

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
47 / 47

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
Listen In

Listen and Subscribe

Apple:

Spotify:

Advertising