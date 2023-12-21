Morning Report: Kittle Shares Stories Behind His Viral NFL Moments 🗞️

New and Notable

NFL Power Rankings: 49ers Continue to Lead the League in Week 16

The San Francisco 49ers continued their late-season tear with a sixth-straight win in Week 15, putting away the Arizona Cardinals 45-29 on the road. The win over Arizona locked up the division for a second-consecutive season, another important milestone in the team's final push to the postseason. Currently positioned at the top of the conference standings and with the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles both dropping their games this week, San Francisco was gifted a bit of breathing room in Week 15, but there's little time to relax with the best team in the AFC headed to Levi's® Stadium this week. The 49ers will host the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night to round out their battle with AFC North opponents for the 2023 regular season. If San Francisco can stack another win, they'll be one step closer to solidifying the No. 1 seed in the conference.