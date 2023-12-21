Morning Report: Kittle Shares Stories Behind His Viral NFL Moments 🗞️

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, December 21st.
New and Notable
NFL Power Rankings: 49ers Continue to Lead the League in Week 16
The San Francisco 49ers continued their late-season tear with a sixth-straight win in Week 15, putting away the Arizona Cardinals 45-29 on the road. The win over Arizona locked up the division for a second-consecutive season, another important milestone in the team's final push to the postseason. Currently positioned at the top of the conference standings and with the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles both dropping their games this week, San Francisco was gifted a bit of breathing room in Week 15, but there's little time to relax with the best team in the AFC headed to Levi's® Stadium this week. The 49ers will host the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night to round out their battle with AFC North opponents for the 2023 regular season. If San Francisco can stack another win, they'll be one step closer to solidifying the No. 1 seed in the conference.
49ers Players Join Local High School Students for a Cultural Tour of Black-Owned Restaurants
In honor of the NFL's Inspire Change campaign, San Francisco 49ers players joined high school students from local social justice non-profits for a Cultural Tour of Bay Area Black-owned small businesses presented by United Airlines.
Spearheaded by the NFL, the Inspire Change initiative seeks to break down barriers to opportunity, particularly in communities of color, demonstrating the collective effort of the NFL family to drive positive change at various levels of the league. The 49ers dedication to the Inspire Change campaign exemplifies their commitment to using their influence to drive positive change and contribute to building a more equitable society.
49ers Nominee Julian Rodriguez Named Finalist for NFL's Hispanic Heritage Fund
For the third year in a row, the NFL is partnering with the Hispanic Heritage Foundation as the exclusive sponsor of the Youth Sports & Fitness Awards, recognizing Latino youth who have contributed to the sports and fitness arenas. This season, the NFL and Hispanic Heritage Foundation will honor outstanding Latino youth football players throughout the League's 32 club markets with the Hispanic Heritage Fund.
Social Media Reacts to the 49ers Clinching the NFC West 🙌
The San Francisco 49ers lit social media on fire after their dominant 45-29 win over the Arizona Cardinals to clinch the division.
"Winning the division is very important. It's a big step for us," running back Christian McCaffrey said after the Week 15 victory. "Everybody knows where we want to be and we know that each week you have to bring your best ball, we're going to get everyone's best shot, so the standards got to continue to rise."
📽 What to Watch
📸 Say Cheese
The 49ers celebrated the holiday season by inviting Bay Area families to the 49ers Museum for cookie decorating, crafts and meet and greets with Santa, Gold Rush and Sourdough Sam.
49ers players embarked on an Inspire Change Cultural Tour presented by United Airlines at the San Jose African American Community Service Agency to explore Black-owned Bay Area small businesses.
The San Francisco 49ers hosted a group of 10 men who have been involved in the justice system for a special afternoon at Levi's® Stadium and discussion on social justice.