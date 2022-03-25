Morning Report: Kerry Hyder Jr., Dontae Johnson Return to The Bay

New and Notable

49ers Sign DL Kerry Hyder Jr.

Hyder Jr. (6-2, 275) originally entered the NFL after signing with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent on May 13, 2014. After spending his entire rookie season on the Jets practice squad, Hyder signed a Reserve/Future contract with the Detroit Lions on January 6, 2015. Over the past seven seasons with the Lions (2015-18), Dallas Cowboys (2019), 49ers (2020) and Seattle Seahawks (2021), he has appeared in 71 games (23 starts) and registered 141 tackles, 20.0 sacks, five fumble recoveries and one pass defensed. He has also appeared in one postseason contest where he tallied two tackles.