Morning Report: Kerry Hyder Jr., Dontae Johnson Return to The Bay

Mar 25, 2022 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, March 25.

New and Notable

49ers Sign DL Kerry Hyder Jr.

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Thursday they have signed DL ﻿Kerry Hyder Jr.﻿ to a one-year deal.

Hyder Jr. (6-2, 275) originally entered the NFL after signing with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent on May 13, 2014. After spending his entire rookie season on the Jets practice squad, Hyder signed a Reserve/Future contract with the Detroit Lions on January 6, 2015. Over the past seven seasons with the Lions (2015-18), Dallas Cowboys (2019), 49ers (2020) and Seattle Seahawks (2021), he has appeared in 71 games (23 starts) and registered 141 tackles, 20.0 sacks, five fumble recoveries and one pass defensed. He has also appeared in one postseason contest where he tallied two tackles.

Read More >>>

49ers Re-Sign CB Dontae Johnson

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Thursday they have re-signed CB Dontae Johnson to a one-year deal.

Johnson (6-2, 200) originally entered the NFL as the second of two fourth-round draft picks (129th overall) by the 49ers in the 2014 NFL Draft. Throughout his eight-year career with San Francisco (2014-17 & 2019-21), the Seattle Seahawks (2018), Buffalo Bills (2018), Arizona Cardinals (2018) and Los Angeles Chargers (2019), he has appeared in 103 games (28 starts) and registered 183 tackles, 26 passes defensed, two interceptions, both of which were returned for touchdowns, and 1.0 sack. Johnson has also notched 37 special teams tackles.

Read More >>>

Periodo de Agencia Libre 49ers 2022

Despues de que San Francisco 49ers iniciaran una temporada 2021 en la nota baja, los 49ers se levantaron en la última recta y llegaron al campeonato de conferencia NFC con Jimmy Garoppolo en las riendas. No se sabe aún con certeza que pasará con Garoppolo para este 2022, aunque profundidad en esa posición es algo que no preocupa tanto ya que está Trey Lance﻿, quien fue el primer seleccionado de la primera ronda por San Francisco en el pasado NFL Draft. En las otras posiciones es otra historia y se han estado agregando piezas a la plantilla. Enseguida un resumen de lo que ha transcurrido en lo que va de la agencia libre 2022.

Lee Mas >>>

In the Community

Celebrating 30 Years of the 49ers Foundation at Golden Getaway

The 49ers Foundation hosted players, coaches, alumni, executives, sponsors and individual supporters at Carmel Valley Ranch for Golden Getaway presented by Chevron to raise $2 million for Bay Area youth.

Advertising