49ers Re-Sign CB Dontae Johnson

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Thursday they have re-signed CB ﻿Dontae Johnson﻿ to a one-year deal.

Johnson (6-2, 200) originally entered the NFL as the second of two fourth-round draft picks (129th overall) by the 49ers in the 2014 NFL Draft. Throughout his eight-year career with San Francisco (2014-17 & 2019-21), the Seattle Seahawks (2018), Buffalo Bills (2018), Arizona Cardinals (2018) and Los Angeles Chargers (2019), he has appeared in 103 games (28 starts) and registered 183 tackles, 26 passes defensed, two interceptions, both of which were returned for touchdowns, and 1.0 sack. Johnson has also notched 37 special teams tackles.

In 2021, Johnson appeared in 16 games (three starts) and finished with 22 tackles, two passes defensed, two fumble recoveries and the first forced fumble of his career. He also added nine tackles on special teams. He also saw action in three postseason contests (one start) and finished with six tackles.