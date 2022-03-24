Presented by

49ers Re-Sign CB Dontae Johnson

Mar 24, 2022 at 01:59 PM

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Thursday they have re-signed CB ﻿Dontae Johnson﻿ to a one-year deal.

Johnson (6-2, 200) originally entered the NFL as the second of two fourth-round draft picks (129th overall) by the 49ers in the 2014 NFL Draft. Throughout his eight-year career with San Francisco (2014-17 & 2019-21), the Seattle Seahawks (2018), Buffalo Bills (2018), Arizona Cardinals (2018) and Los Angeles Chargers (2019), he has appeared in 103 games (28 starts) and registered 183 tackles, 26 passes defensed, two interceptions, both of which were returned for touchdowns, and 1.0 sack. Johnson has also notched 37 special teams tackles.

In 2021, Johnson appeared in 16 games (three starts) and finished with 22 tackles, two passes defensed, two fumble recoveries and the first forced fumble of his career. He also added nine tackles on special teams. He also saw action in three postseason contests (one start) and finished with six tackles.

A 30-year-old native of Pennington, NJ, Johnson attended North Carolina State University. In 50 games (28 starts) over four seasons with the Wolfpack, he finished with 217 tackles, 10 passes defensed, 4.0 sacks, three interceptions and two forced fumbles. As a senior in 2013, he started all 12 games and registered 82 tackles, a team-high three interceptions, two passes defensed and one forced fumble.

Related Content

news

49ers Sign CB Darqueze Dennard

On Friday, the 49ers signed Dennard﻿ to a one-year deal.
news

Free Agent Facts: Defensive Lineman Kerry Hyder Jr.

Get to know more about San Francisco's free agency signing Kerry Hyder Jr.
news

49ers Sign DL Kerry Hyder Jr.

The former 49ers defensive lineman returns to San Francisco on a one-year deal.
news

Periodo de Agencia Libre 49ers 2022

Lee un resumen de lo que ha transcurrido en lo que va de la agencia libre 2022.
news

49ers Just Outside Top 5 in Latest NFL Power Rankings

In NFL.com's first series of power rankings following the start of the new league year, the 49ers are sitting comfortably at No. 6 with several cornerstones in place and a heap of draft picks.
news

49ers Re-Sign DL Jordan Willis

The 49ers have re-signed defensive lineman Jordan Willis to a one-year deal. 
news

Free Agent Facts: Safety George Odum

Get to know more about San Francisco's free agency signing George Odum.
news

Free Agent Facts: Wide Receiver Ray-Ray McCloud

Get to know more about San Francisco's free agency signing Ray-Ray McCloud.
news

49ers Sign S George Odum

The 49ers announced they have signed the former Colts safety to a three-year deal.

news

49ers Sign WR Ray-Ray McCloud

The 49ers announced they have signed McCloud to a two-year deal.

news

Free Agent Facts: Defensive Tackle Hassan Ridgeway

Get to know more about San Francisco's free agency signing Hassan Ridgeway.
Advertising