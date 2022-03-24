49ers Sign DL Kerry Hyder Jr.

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Thursday they have signed DL Kerry Hyder Jr. to a one-year deal.

Hyder Jr. (6-2, 275) originally entered the NFL after signing with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent on May 13, 2014. After spending his entire rookie season on the Jets practice squad, Hyder signed a Reserve/Future contract with the Detroit Lions on January 6, 2015. Over the past seven seasons with the Lions (2015-18), Dallas Cowboys (2019), 49ers (2020) and Seattle Seahawks (2021), he has appeared in 71 games (23 starts) and registered 141 tackles, 20.0 sacks, five fumble recoveries and one pass defensed. He has also appeared in one postseason contest where he tallied two tackles.

In 2021 with Seattle, Hyder Jr. appeared in 15 games (seven starts) and finished with 33 tackles, two fumble recoveries and 1.5 sacks. The year prior with the 49ers, he finished with a career-high 8.5 sacks, which also led the team.