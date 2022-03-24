Presented by

49ers Sign DL Kerry Hyder Jr.

Mar 24, 2022 at 01:39 PM

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Thursday they have signed DL Kerry Hyder Jr. to a one-year deal.

Hyder Jr. (6-2, 275) originally entered the NFL after signing with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent on May 13, 2014. After spending his entire rookie season on the Jets practice squad, Hyder signed a Reserve/Future contract with the Detroit Lions on January 6, 2015. Over the past seven seasons with the Lions (2015-18), Dallas Cowboys (2019), 49ers (2020) and Seattle Seahawks (2021), he has appeared in 71 games (23 starts) and registered 141 tackles, 20.0 sacks, five fumble recoveries and one pass defensed. He has also appeared in one postseason contest where he tallied two tackles.

In 2021 with Seattle, Hyder Jr. appeared in 15 games (seven starts) and finished with 33 tackles, two fumble recoveries and 1.5 sacks. The year prior with the 49ers, he finished with a career-high 8.5 sacks, which also led the team.

A 30-year-old native of Austin, TX, Hyder attended Texas Tech University, where he appeared in 49 games (41 starts) and finished with 176 tackles, 11.0 sacks, 10 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. As a senior in 2013, he started all 13 games and registered 65 tackles, 2.0 sacks, one pass defensed and one fumble recovery.

