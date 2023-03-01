Morning Report: John Lynch Shares Updates on Trey Lance, Brock Purdy

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, March 1st.
New and Notable
49ers Sign Taybor Pepper to Three-Year Extension
The San Francisco 49ers announced that the team has signed LS Taybor Pepper to a three-year extension through the 2025 season. The team also tendered a one-year contract to exclusive rights free agent WR Jauan Jennings.
Five Takeaways from John Lynch at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine
San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch and his scouting department have landed in Indianapolis for the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. Ahead of player evaluations, Lynch addressed the media to discuss the offseason, which include the recovery processes of quarterbacks Brock Purdy and Trey Lance, the positions of need that will be addressed by the 2023 NFL Draft and the free agency period as well as new hires to the 49ers coaching staff.
49ers Announce Multi-Year Broadcast Partnership with Sactown Sports 1140AM
The San Francisco 49ers today announced a new multi-year broadcast partnership with Sactown Sports 1140AM, the local sports leader for the Sacramento metropolitan area. Starting with the 2023-24 NFL season, all preseason and regular season 49ers games will be radio broadcast by Sactown Sports for the Sacramento Faithful.
What to Watch
Say Cheese
Look back at some of the best interceptions from 49ers players throughout the 2022 season.