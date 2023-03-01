Morning Report: John Lynch Shares Updates on Trey Lance, Brock Purdy

Five Takeaways from John Lynch at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch and his scouting department have landed in Indianapolis for the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. Ahead of player evaluations, Lynch addressed the media to discuss the offseason, which include the recovery processes of quarterbacks Brock Purdy and Trey Lance, the positions of need that will be addressed by the 2023 NFL Draft and the free agency period as well as new hires to the 49ers coaching staff.