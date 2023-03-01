49ers Announce Multi-Year Broadcast Partnership with Sactown Sports 1140AM

The San Francisco 49ers today announced a new multi-year broadcast partnership with Sactown Sports 1140AM, the local sports leader for the Sacramento metropolitan area. Starting with the 2023-24 NFL season, all preseason and regular season 49ers games will be radio broadcast by Sactown Sports for the Sacramento Faithful.

"We are always happy to welcome Sacramento-based fans who travel to Levi's Stadium for home games, but for those who can't normally make the trip, we are excited to bring gamedays to them with new radio broadcasts on Sactown Sports," said Al Guido, 49ers President. "As experts in quality, entertaining and informative sports coverage, Sactown Sports and Bonneville International will be the perfect partners to help us connect with existing and new 49ers fans in the area."

"Sactown Sports constantly strives to be one of the best in local Northern California sports coverage, highlighted by their recent dedication to even more local programming," said Bob Sargent, 49ers Director of Broadcast Partnerships. "Our organizations share a commitment to the great sports fans in Sacramento, making us excited to work together for several seasons to come."

Every-game radio broadcasts will add to Sactown Sports' already expansive 49ers coverage in Sacramento. In addition to several marquee sports radio shows, including "The Carmichael Dave Show with Jason Ross" airing weekdays from 6 – 11 a.m., Sactown Sports also produces the "Return of the Empire Podcast," a 49ers podcast following all the latest news and storylines surrounding the team.

"Sactown Sports is now the home for the Sacramento Kings, San Francisco 49ers, and live and local sports programming from 6am to 6pm each weekday," said Steve Cottingim, Senior Vice President, and Market Manager of Bonneville Sacramento. "Our commitment to sports in Northern California has never been bigger and we are thrilled to be partners with one of the NFL's premiere franchises to continue the growth of Sactown Sports."