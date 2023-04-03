Morning Report: Javon Hargrave Shares His Expectations for 2023

Good Morning Faithful,
New and Notable
Lynch, Shanahan Outline 49ers QB Situation, 2023 NFL Rule Changes | 1st & 10
Javon Hargrave Talks Arrival to 49ers HQ and Expectations for 2023
5 Things to Know: Jon Feliciano
During the second week of free agency, the San Francisco 49ers signed Jon Feliciano to a one-year deal.
While playing for the University of Miami, Feliciano started in 46 of his 48 appearances. In his collegiate games, the offensive lineman flexed his versatility by starting at left guard, right guard, left tackle and right tackle. Feliciano also earned an All-ACC honorable mention after starting all 13 games of the Hurricanes' 2014 season.
