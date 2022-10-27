Morning Report: Jason Verrett Activated from PUP

New and Notable

The San Francisco 49ers are headed to LA in Week 8 to meet their in-state and NFC West rivals, the Rams, for the second time this season. These two teams last squared off on "Monday Night Football" in Week 4 with San Francisco besting the reigning Super Bowl champs 24-9. Wednesday marked the team's first practice of the week and was headlined by a significant roster move and some notable absences.