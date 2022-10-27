Morning Report: Jason Verrett Activated from PUP

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, October 27th.
New and Notable
Verrett Remains a Possibility vs. Rams; McCaffrey Set to be Unleashed in LA
The San Francisco 49ers are headed to LA in Week 8 to meet their in-state and NFC West rivals, the Rams, for the second time this season. These two teams last squared off on "Monday Night Football" in Week 4 with San Francisco besting the reigning Super Bowl champs 24-9. Wednesday marked the team's first practice of the week and was headlined by a significant roster move and some notable absences.
49ers Activate Jason Verrett from PUP; Sign RB to the Practice Squad
The San Francisco 49ers announced that CB Jason Verrett has been activated from the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list.
Additionally, the team has signed RB Tevin Coleman to the practice squad.
Coleman was released by the team on October 25, 2022.
5 Things to Know: Brandon Aiyuk
Entering his third year in the league, Brandon Aiyuk has established himself as one of the San Francisco 49ers 2022 star wide receivers.
"B.A. has been playing really good. I thought he had his best game versus Carolina (Panthers); the second-best game the week before," head coach Kyle Shanahan said. "When we've come to B.A., he's done a hell of a job."
In the Community
Off the Field: 49ers Players Embrace Halloween Spirit at Pumpkin Patch 🎃
In the spirit of Halloween time, San Francisco 49ers players hosted a festive fall celebration at Spina Farms Pumpkin Patch where guests with intellectual and developmental disabilities from Best Buddies, Special Olympics, Camp for the Stars and Stanford Autism/DD Research Program enjoyed a fun afternoon of Halloween activities.
This Day in the Bay
October 27, 1968
On this day, 49ers wide receiver Clifton McNeil hauled in nine of quarterback John Brodie's passes for 143 yards and a 65-yard score in the 49ers 14-7 win over the Detroit Lions at Tiger Stadium.