Morning Report: Injury Updates on Purdy, Samuel and More

Dec 13, 2022 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, December 13th.

New and Notable

49ers Win Six-Consecutive Games; Stats and Facts from #TBvsSF

  • The San Francisco 49ers improved to 19-7 all-time against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, including a 13-3 mark at home.
  • The 49ers have won eight of their last nine home games against the Buccaneers.
  • The 49ers improved to 2-1 against the Buccaneers and 7-5 against the NFC South under head coach Kyle Shanahan.
  • The 49ers have won six-consecutive games for the first time since 2019 (Weeks 3-9).
  • San Francisco is 6-1 or better through its first seven home games for the first time since 2011.

Williams, Mason and Greenlaw Among Top 49ers PFF Performers in #TBvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers are on a six-game roll after defeating Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 35-7 on Sunday afternoon. The victory was a true "team win" with all three phases contributing to a historic performance. Rookie Brock Purdy became the first quarterback to make his first-career start against Brady and come away with a win. In that career-first start, Purdy was impressive connecting on 16-of-21 pass attempts for 185 yards and two touchdowns. He also added a two-yard rushing touchdown of his own to earn a 134.0 passer rating.

Shanahan Shares Brock Purdy, Deebo Samuel and More Injury Updates from #TBvsSF

The turnaround from the San Francisco 49ers 35-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to their Week 15 matchup versus the Seattle Seahawks is a quick one. And, in just four days time, the team has several injuries to work through before taking on the second place team in the NFC West. Head coach Kyle Shanahan addressed the media on a phone call Monday morning while players were still being further evaluated. As test results became available throughout the day, there have been updates on several players' injuries.

What to Watch

