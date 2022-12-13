Morning Report: Injury Updates on Purdy, Samuel and More

The turnaround from the San Francisco 49ers 35-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to their Week 15 matchup versus the Seattle Seahawks is a quick one. And, in just four days time, the team has several injuries to work through before taking on the second place team in the NFC West. Head coach Kyle Shanahan addressed the media on a phone call Monday morning while players were still being further evaluated. As test results became available throughout the day, there have been updates on several players' injuries.