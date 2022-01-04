Morning Report: Injury Updates on Garoppolo, Moseley and Greenlaw 

Good Morning Faithful,
Emmanuel Moseley, Dre Greenlaw, Mohamed Sanu Could Return ahead of Season Finale vs. Rams
The San Francisco 49ers enter the final week of the regular season with some good news. And some bad.
The good – the team could see the return of several key players who have missed multiple weeks due to injury. Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley is among the players who is vying for a Week 18 return after missing the last four games with a high-ankle sprain. His return appears timely as the 49ers are set to face a high-powered Los Angeles Rams offense that features Cooper Kupp, who leads the league in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns, along with Odell Beckham Jr., who has scored a touchdown in five of his last six games.
Wide receiver Mohamed Sanu Sr., safety Tavon Wilson and defensive lineman Maurice Hurst are also expected to return to practice this week. Sanu Sr. was placed on Injured Reserve after suffering a knee sprain in the Week 9 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Wilson was placed on IR in the same week after suffering a foot injury.
Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure
The first two episodes of NFL Films' six-part Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure will hit Peacock on Thursday, January 6. New ones will bow weekly after that. Watch the first trailer above.
Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure features stories that many people don't know: the doubt from his coaches, the controversies with teammates and the insecurities from within that drove one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the sport. The series also features exclusive footage as well as interviews of many NFL personalities including Tom Brady, Jerry Rice, Steve Young, George Seifert, former 49ers owner Ed DeBartolo Jr., Peyton Manning, Magic Johnson and Ken Griffey Jr.
Who Stood Out in the 49ers Week 17 Win Over Texans?
The San Francisco 49ers got their much-needed victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday with credit to a number of playmakers on both sides of the ball. While eyes were on rookie quarterback Trey Lance making his first home start, San Francisco's defense was yet again one of the highlights of the day. The unit held an ascending Houston offense to seven points, which came off a turnover, and limited them to just 3.6 yards per play despite being without several starters.
Jeff Deeney of Pro Football Focus highlighted several members of the 49ers who eared top grades according to the analytics site. Here's who stood out:
- Arden Key - 93.3 Overall Grade
- Arik Armstead - 89.6 Overall Grade
- Brandon Aiyuk - 85.8 Overall Grade
- George Kittle - 81.0 Overall Grade
- Laken Tomlinson - 79.7 Overall Grade
Elijah Mitchell Sets Franchise Record in Explosive Win Over Texans
After missing the last three games with a knee injury, running back Elijah Mitchell bounced back and led the San Francisco 49ers run game with explosive plays, averaging an impressive 5.7 yards per carry.
In the first week of the season, the team's captain and starting running back Raheem Mostert suffered a season-ending knee injury and left big shoes to fill for the rookie. But Shanahan believes that Mitchell has "done a hell of a job" in stepping up to the plate and playing dominant throughout the season. In fact, the rusher made history in Sunday's contest.
75 for 75
"75 for 75" is an article series from the 49ers Museum highlighting moments in the team's history as part of the franchise's 75th Anniversary celebrations in 2021.
December 22, 1957
Kezar Stadium hosted its first NFL playoff game after the 49ers and Detroit Lions ended the 1957 regular season tied for the Western Conference championship at 8-4. The winner would meet the mighty Cleveland Browns for the league title.
The 49ers dominated the opening 30 minutes. Y.A. Tittle connected on touchdown passes to R.C. Owens, Hugh McElhenny and Billy Wilson as the 49ers jumped out to a 24-7 lead.
Read all of the entries in the 49ers Museum's 75 for 75 series at 49ers.com/museumstories.