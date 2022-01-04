Morning Report: Injury Updates on Garoppolo, Moseley and Greenlaw 

Who Stood Out in the 49ers Week 17 Win Over Texans?

The San Francisco 49ers got their much-needed victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday with credit to a number of playmakers on both sides of the ball. While eyes were on rookie quarterback Trey Lance making his first home start, San Francisco's defense was yet again one of the highlights of the day. The unit held an ascending Houston offense to seven points, which came off a turnover, and limited them to just 3.6 yards per play despite being without several starters.