Morning Report: Injury Updates on Hargrave, Lenoir and Other 49ers🗞️

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, December 19th.
New and Notable
Purdy Throws Four TDs in Home State Start; Stats and Facts from #SFvsAZ
- The San Francisco 49ers have won the NFC West for the 22nd time in franchise history and in back-to-back seasons for the first time since the 2011 and 2012 seasons.
- The 49ers have swept the season series against the Arizona Cardinals in back-to-back seasons for the first time since the 2012 and 2013 seasons and for the 10th time in franchise history
Feliciano, Ward and Purdy Round Out Top PFF Performers from #SFvsAZ
The San Francisco 49ers are winners of the NFC West for a second-straight year with their 45-29 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 15. With a playoff berth clinched in Week 14, this accomplishment is one more milestone reached in the home stretch of the regular season for the red and gold. San Francisco has its eyes set on a No. 1 seed, and the only way to ensure they remain at the top of the conference is to run the table. Sunday's win got the team one step closer.
49ers Connect with the Local Incarcerated Community in Inspire Change Campaign
In honor of the NFL's Inspire Change campaign, the San Francisco 49ers have committed to making a meaningful impact in the lives of individuals affected by the prison system within their local community. Spearheaded by the NFL, the Inspire Change initiative seeks to break down barriers to opportunity, particularly in communities of color, demonstrating the collective effort of the NFL family to drive positive change at various levels of the league.
Shanahan Examines the 49ers Run Defense; 3 Takeaways Following #SFvsAZ
The San Francisco 49ers are fresh off a division-clinching 45-29 win over the Arizona Cardinals to remain at the top of the conference standings headed into Week 16. The red and gold are in control of their own playoff destiny, and if they can run the table, they'll secure the highly coveted No. 1 seed and first round Bye that accompanies it.
📽 What to Watch
📸 Say Cheese
View photos of 49ers fans during the team's Week 15 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.
View postgame photos following the San Francisco 49ers matchup vs. the Arizona Cardinals.
View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers Week 15 matchup vs. the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.