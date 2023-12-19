Morning Report: Injury Updates on Hargrave, Lenoir and Other 49ers🗞️

Feliciano, Ward and Purdy Round Out Top PFF Performers from #SFvsAZ

The San Francisco 49ers are winners of the NFC West for a second-straight year with their 45-29 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 15. With a playoff berth clinched in Week 14, this accomplishment is one more milestone reached in the home stretch of the regular season for the red and gold. San Francisco has its eyes set on a No. 1 seed, and the only way to ensure they remain at the top of the conference is to run the table. Sunday's win got the team one step closer.