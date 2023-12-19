Powered By

Morning Report: Injury Updates on Hargrave, Lenoir and Other 49ers🗞️

Dec 19, 2023 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, December 19th.

New and Notable

Purdy Throws Four TDs in Home State Start; Stats and Facts from #SFvsAZ

  • The San Francisco 49ers have won the NFC West for the 22nd time in franchise history and in back-to-back seasons for the first time since the 2011 and 2012 seasons.
  • The 49ers have swept the season series against the Arizona Cardinals in back-to-back seasons for the first time since the 2012 and 2013 seasons and for the 10th time in franchise history

Feliciano, Ward and Purdy Round Out Top PFF Performers from #SFvsAZ

The San Francisco 49ers are winners of the NFC West for a second-straight year with their 45-29 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 15. With a playoff berth clinched in Week 14, this accomplishment is one more milestone reached in the home stretch of the regular season for the red and gold. San Francisco has its eyes set on a No. 1 seed, and the only way to ensure they remain at the top of the conference is to run the table. Sunday's win got the team one step closer.

49ers Connect with the Local Incarcerated Community in Inspire Change Campaign 

In honor of the NFL's Inspire Change campaign, the San Francisco 49ers have committed to making a meaningful impact in the lives of individuals affected by the prison system within their local community. Spearheaded by the NFL, the Inspire Change initiative seeks to break down barriers to opportunity, particularly in communities of color, demonstrating the collective effort of the NFL family to drive positive change at various levels of the league.

Shanahan Examines the 49ers Run Defense; 3 Takeaways Following #SFvsAZ

The San Francisco 49ers are fresh off a division-clinching 45-29 win over the Arizona Cardinals to remain at the top of the conference standings headed into Week 16. The red and gold are in control of their own playoff destiny, and if they can run the table, they'll secure the highly coveted No. 1 seed and first round Bye that accompanies it. 

49ers Faithful Pack State Farm Stadium for Week 15 Matchup  📣

View photos of 49ers fans during the team's Week 15 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Co-Chairman Dr. John York
49ers Co-Chairman Dr. John York

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

WR Deebo Samuel
WR Deebo Samuel

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Celebrate Postgame Following 45-29 Win Over Cardinals 👏

View postgame photos following the San Francisco 49ers matchup vs. the Arizona Cardinals.

49ers Defensive Backs
49ers Defensive Backs

49ers Defensive Line
49ers Defensive Line

CB Charvarius Ward
CB Charvarius Ward

49ers Running Backs
49ers Running Backs

QB Brock Purdy, TE George Kittle
QB Brock Purdy, TE George Kittle

49ers Tight Ends
49ers Tight Ends

49ers Special Teams
49ers Special Teams

QB Brock Purdy
QB Brock Purdy

49ers Wide Receivers
49ers Wide Receivers

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

49ers Linebackers
49ers Linebackers

OL Aaron Banks, QB Brock Purdy
OL Aaron Banks, QB Brock Purdy

49ers Offensive Line
49ers Offensive Line

LB Fred Warner
LB Fred Warner

RB Christian McCaffrey
RB Christian McCaffrey

T Trent Williams
T Trent Williams

LB Fred Warner
LB Fred Warner

TE George Kittle
TE George Kittle

CB Samuel Womack III, CB Ambry Thomas, Arizona Cardinals S Qwuantrezz Knight, CB Darrell Luter Jr.
CB Samuel Womack III, CB Ambry Thomas, Arizona Cardinals S Qwuantrezz Knight, CB Darrell Luter Jr.

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray, DL Nick Bosa
Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray, DL Nick Bosa

WR Deebo Samuel, Arizona Cardinals ILB Josh Woods
WR Deebo Samuel, Arizona Cardinals ILB Josh Woods

LB Fred Warner
LB Fred Warner

LB Dee Winters, Arizona Cardinals RB Emari Demercado
LB Dee Winters, Arizona Cardinals RB Emari Demercado

WR Deebo Samuel, Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray
WR Deebo Samuel, Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray, QB Brock Purdy
Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray, QB Brock Purdy

Arizona Cardinals OL Elijah Wilkinson, OL Jake Brendel
Arizona Cardinals OL Elijah Wilkinson, OL Jake Brendel

LB Fred Warner, Arizona Cardinals S Budda Baker
LB Fred Warner, Arizona Cardinals S Budda Baker

QB Brock Purdy
QB Brock Purdy

OL Jaylon Moore, Arizona Cardinals OL Keith Ismael, OL Aaron Banks, Nick Zakelj
OL Jaylon Moore, Arizona Cardinals OL Keith Ismael, OL Aaron Banks, Nick Zakelj

CB Isaiah Oliver, Arizona Cardinals CB Antonio Hamilton Sr., WR Chris Conley
CB Isaiah Oliver, Arizona Cardinals CB Antonio Hamilton Sr., WR Chris Conley

DL Chase Young, Arizona Cardinals OL Paris Johnson Jr.
DL Chase Young, Arizona Cardinals OL Paris Johnson Jr.

DL Clelin Ferrell
DL Clelin Ferrell

Arizona Cardinals S Budda Baker, FB Kyle Juszczyk
Arizona Cardinals S Budda Baker, FB Kyle Juszczyk

CB Charvarius Ward
CB Charvarius Ward

Arizona Cardinals CB Garrett Williams, CB Darrell Luter Jr.
Arizona Cardinals CB Garrett Williams, CB Darrell Luter Jr.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals Game Images (Week 15)

View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers Week 15 matchup vs. the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.

49ers Defense
49ers Defense

QB Brock Purdy
QB Brock Purdy

RB Christian McCaffrey
RB Christian McCaffrey

WR Deebo Samuel
WR Deebo Samuel

DB Deommodore Lenoir
DB Deommodore Lenoir

DT Javon Kinlaw
DT Javon Kinlaw

DL Nick Bosa
DL Nick Bosa

RB Jordan Mason
RB Jordan Mason

WR Brandon Aiyuk, WR Deebo Samuel
WR Brandon Aiyuk, WR Deebo Samuel

CB Charvarius Ward
CB Charvarius Ward

LB Fred Warner
LB Fred Warner

WR Deebo Samuel
WR Deebo Samuel

CB Charvarius Ward
CB Charvarius Ward

CB Ambry Thomas
CB Ambry Thomas

LB Dre Greenlaw
LB Dre Greenlaw

CB Charvarius Ward
CB Charvarius Ward

DL Nick Bosa
DL Nick Bosa

DL Clelin Ferrell
DL Clelin Ferrell

DL Nick Bosa, DT Javon Kinlaw
DL Nick Bosa, DT Javon Kinlaw

CB Charvarius Ward
CB Charvarius Ward

WR Brandon Aiyuk
WR Brandon Aiyuk

RB Christian McCaffr
RB Christian McCaffr

TE George Kittle
TE George Kittle

RB Christian McCaffrey
RB Christian McCaffrey

WR Jauan Jennings
WR Jauan Jennings

TE George Kittle
TE George Kittle

T Trent Williams
T Trent Williams

RB Christian McCaffrey
RB Christian McCaffrey

QB Brock Purdy
QB Brock Purdy

DL Chase Young
DL Chase Young

LB Fred Warner
LB Fred Warner

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

RB Christian McCaffrey
RB Christian McCaffrey

DL Nick Bosa
DL Nick Bosa

S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

LB Fred Warner
LB Fred Warner

S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

RB Christian McCaffrey
RB Christian McCaffrey

LB Dre Greenlaw
LB Dre Greenlaw

CB Charvarius Ward
CB Charvarius Ward

WR Deebo Samuel
WR Deebo Samuel

RB Jordan Mason
RB Jordan Mason

QB Brock Purdy
QB Brock Purdy

CB Charvarius Ward
CB Charvarius Ward

RB Christian McCaffrey
RB Christian McCaffrey

