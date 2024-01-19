Powered By

Morning Report: Injury Updates Ahead of Divisional Round vs. Packers 🗞️

Jan 19, 2024 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, January 19th.

New and Notable

Clelin Ferrell OUT, Greenlaw Questionable; Injury Report for #GBvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers injury list is a far cry from what it was just a couple weeks ago headed into the regular season finale. Defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell (knee) is the lone 49ers players ruled out ahead of San Francisco's Divisional Round matchup versus the Green Bay Packers on Saturday evening. The only other name appearing on the team's final injury report of the week is linebacker Dre Greenlaw (Achilles), who sat out of Tuesday practice and was a limited participant in team workouts the next two days. 

Learn More >>>

Brock Purdy Set for Second Playoff Run and Wednesday Practice Updates

The San Francisco 49ers are set to enter this 2023 playoff run with a quarterback who is no longer a newcomer to the postseason. A little over a year ago, Brock Purdy was fresh off his Wild Card debut against the Seattle Seahawks and had just five regular season starts under his belt before doing so. Fast forward to today, Purdy has three playoff games to look back on and an entire season as the starting quarterback.

Learn More >>>

Ways to Watch: Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers (Divisional Round)

After an upset victory over the Dallas Cowboys during Super Wild Card Weekend, the San Francisco 49ers will take on the Green Bay Packers at 5:15 pm PT on Saturday, January 20 at Levi's® Stadium. Here are all the ways to follow the game.

HOW TO WATCH

Watch the Game on TV: FOX

  • Broadcasters: Kevin Burkhardt (Play-by-Play), Greg Olsen (Color Analyst), Erin Andrews (Sideline Reporter) and Tom Rinaldi (Sideline Reporter)

Learn More >>>

Quote Roundup: 49ers Talk Home Field Advantage in the Playoffs

The San Francisco 49ers took advantage of their earned Bye week by resting, getting ahead of postseason preparations and watching the first round of the playoffs unfold. With the seventh-seeded Green Bay Packers 48-32 upset of the Dallas Cowboys in Super Wild Card Weekend, San Francisco is set to host the Packers in the Divisional Round. By securing the No. 1 seed, the NFC postseason runs through The Bay, and the 49ers are eager to battle it out in front of a home crowd.

Learn More >>>

📽 What to Watch

Say Cheese 📸

49ers Players Continue Preparations for #GBvsSF

View some of the top images from the San Francisco 49ers practice as the team prepares to take on the Green Bay Packers, presented by United Airlines.

RB Christian McCaffrey, RB Elijah Mitchell, FB Kyle Juszczyk
1 / 23

RB Christian McCaffrey, RB Elijah Mitchell, FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
2 / 23

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Willie Snead IV
3 / 23

WR Willie Snead IV

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
4 / 23

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
5 / 23

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams
6 / 23

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
7 / 23

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
8 / 23

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
9 / 23

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
10 / 23

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Chase Young
11 / 23

DL Chase Young

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Ronnie Bell
12 / 23

WR Ronnie Bell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Chris Conley
13 / 23

WR Chris Conley

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
14 / 23

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Ambry Thomas
15 / 23

CB Ambry Thomas

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Kemon Hall
16 / 23

CB Kemon Hall

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Sam Okuayinonu
17 / 23

DL Sam Okuayinonu

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Sam Darnold
18 / 23

QB Sam Darnold

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
19 / 23

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
20 / 23

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Tay Martin
21 / 23

WR Tay Martin

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL T.Y. McGill
22 / 23

DL T.Y. McGill

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell, RB Jordan Mason, FB Kyle Juszczyk, RB Christian McCaffrey
23 / 23

RB Elijah Mitchell, RB Jordan Mason, FB Kyle Juszczyk, RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

49ers Players Return to the Practice Field for Divisional Matchup vs. Packers

View some of the top images from 49ers practice as the team prepares for their Divisional Round matchup against the Green Bay Packers, presented by United Airlines.

RB Christian McCaffrey
1 / 22

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Defense
2 / 22

San Francisco 49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
3 / 22

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
4 / 22

RB Elijah Mitchell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
5 / 22

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
6 / 22

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
7 / 22

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
8 / 22

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Sebastian Joseph-Day
9 / 22

DL Sebastian Joseph-Day

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL T.Y. McGill
10 / 22

DL T.Y. McGill

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
11 / 22

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Chase Young
12 / 22

DL Chase Young

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
13 / 22

RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Ronnie Bell
14 / 22

WR Ronnie Bell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
15 / 22

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
16 / 22

CB Charvarius Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
17 / 22

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
18 / 22

RB Elijah Mitchell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2023 San Francisco 49ers
19 / 22

2023 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
20 / 22

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
21 / 22

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
22 / 22

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

🎧 Listen In

Apple:

Spotify:

Follow Us

Instagram

Tik Tok

Facebook

Youtube

SMS

Related Content

news

Morning Report: Where do the 49ers Stand in Postseason Power Rankings? 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Shanahan Shares Injury Updates on McCaffrey, Armstead 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Deebo Samuel Honored by Pro Football Hall of Fame 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Set for NFC Divisional Round Against Packers 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Aiyuk Talks Energy Jennings Brings for Playoff Return 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Previewing the 49ers Playoff Picture 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Check Out the 49ers 2024 Season Opponents 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Top PFF Grades Following #LARvsSF 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Recapping the 49ers Loss to the Rams 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Check Out Which 49ers Made the Pro Bowl Games 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Kyle Shanahan's Game Plan for Brock Purdy in Week 18 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
Advertising