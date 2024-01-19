Morning Report: Injury Updates Ahead of Divisional Round vs. Packers 🗞️

Good Morning Faithful,
Clelin Ferrell OUT, Greenlaw Questionable; Injury Report for #GBvsSF
The San Francisco 49ers injury list is a far cry from what it was just a couple weeks ago headed into the regular season finale. Defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell (knee) is the lone 49ers players ruled out ahead of San Francisco's Divisional Round matchup versus the Green Bay Packers on Saturday evening. The only other name appearing on the team's final injury report of the week is linebacker Dre Greenlaw (Achilles), who sat out of Tuesday practice and was a limited participant in team workouts the next two days.
Brock Purdy Set for Second Playoff Run and Wednesday Practice Updates
The San Francisco 49ers are set to enter this 2023 playoff run with a quarterback who is no longer a newcomer to the postseason. A little over a year ago, Brock Purdy was fresh off his Wild Card debut against the Seattle Seahawks and had just five regular season starts under his belt before doing so. Fast forward to today, Purdy has three playoff games to look back on and an entire season as the starting quarterback.
Ways to Watch: Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers (Divisional Round)
After an upset victory over the Dallas Cowboys during Super Wild Card Weekend, the San Francisco 49ers will take on the Green Bay Packers at 5:15 pm PT on Saturday, January 20 at Levi's® Stadium. Here are all the ways to follow the game.
Quote Roundup: 49ers Talk Home Field Advantage in the Playoffs
The San Francisco 49ers took advantage of their earned Bye week by resting, getting ahead of postseason preparations and watching the first round of the playoffs unfold. With the seventh-seeded Green Bay Packers 48-32 upset of the Dallas Cowboys in Super Wild Card Weekend, San Francisco is set to host the Packers in the Divisional Round. By securing the No. 1 seed, the NFC postseason runs through The Bay, and the 49ers are eager to battle it out in front of a home crowd.
