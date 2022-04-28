Powered By

Morning Report: How to Stay Up to Date on the Latest 49ers Draft News

Apr 28, 2022 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, April 28.

New and Notable

How to Watch the 2022 NFL Draft: A Guide for 49ers Faithful

TV: NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes

Mobile and CTV: NFL, ESPN

Web: NFL.com, ESPN.com and ABC.go.com

Day 1 Picks

  • None

Day 2 Picks

  • Round 2, Pick 61
  • Round 3, Pick 93
  • Round 3, Pick 105

Day 3 Picks

  • Round 4, Pick 134
  • Round 5, Pick 172
  • Round 6, Pick 187
  • Round 6, Pick 220
  • Round 6, Pick 221
  • Round 7, Pick 262

Read More >>>

5 Takeaways from John Lynch at the Pre-Draft Press Conference

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch met with the media on Monday at Levi's® Stadium for his pre-draft press conference. In a nearly 30 minute sit-down, Lynch previewed San Francisco's strategy for the 2022 NFL Draft and gave insight into the team's offseason moves so far, including player updates, free agency goals and OTA attendance.

Here are five things we learned from Lynch's session with the media:

  1. Previewing the 2022 NFL Draft
  2. Noteworthy Player Updates
  3. State of the Offensive Line
  4. Meeting Offseason Goals
  5. OTA Attendance

Read More >>>

Fans React to 49ers New Uniform Reveal

The San Francisco 49ers threads will be updated for the 2022 season with historic symbolism taking center stage.

Following years of fan requests to bring back design elements from the famous 1980s and 90s uniforms, the 49ers will don the iconic Saloon font word mark on standard home and away jerseys, helmets and branding moving forward. The 2022 49ers jersey will also feature a third stripe on the sleeves – reminiscent of the team's dynasty days.

"The jerseys are dope," Warner said. "I like the extra stripe on the shoulder and more of that old-school look on the front ... We'll be looking good."

The jerseys and other merchandise with the 49ers Saloon wordmark are now available at the 49ers Team Store presented by Visa at Levi's® Stadium and shop49ers.com.

Here's what the Faithful had to say about the team's new look >>>

Say Cheese

49ers 2021 Draft Picks in Action

Look back at some of the best moments from the 49ers 2021 draft class during their first year in San Francisco.

