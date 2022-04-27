How to Watch the 2022 NFL Draft: A Guide for 49ers Faithful

The 2022 NFL Draft is only days away.
Here's everything the 49ers Faithful need to know to watch the 2022 NFL Draft:
Where Can I Watch the Draft?
TV: NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes
Mobile and CTV: NFL, ESPN
Web: NFL.com, ESPN.com and ABC.go.com
What Time Does the Draft Start?
Thursday, April 28: Round 1 (5 p.m. PT)
Friday, April 29: Rounds 2-3 (4 p.m. PT)
Saturday, April 30: Rounds 4-7 (9 a.m. PT)
What Picks Do the 49ers Have?
Day 1 Picks
- None
Day 2 Picks
- Round 2, Pick 61
- Round 3, Pick 93
- Round 3, Pick 105
Day 3 Picks
- Round 4, Pick 134
- Round 5, Pick 172
- Round 6, Pick 187
- Round 6, Pick 220
- Round 6, Pick 221
- Round 7, Pick 262
49ers Draft News
Stay up to date with all the latest 49ers draft news, including mock drafts, analysis, interviews and more at 49ers.com/draft.