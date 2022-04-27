How to Watch the 2022 NFL Draft: A Guide for 49ers Faithful

Apr 27, 2022 at 02:00 PM

The 2022 NFL Draft is only days away.

Here's everything the 49ers Faithful need to know to watch the 2022 NFL Draft:

Where Can I Watch the Draft?

TV: NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes

Mobile and CTV: NFL, ESPN

Web: NFL.com, ESPN.com and ABC.go.com

What Time Does the Draft Start?

Thursday, April 28: Round 1 (5 p.m. PT)

Friday, April 29: Rounds 2-3 (4 p.m. PT)

Saturday, April 30: Rounds 4-7 (9 a.m. PT)

What Picks Do the 49ers Have?

Day 1 Picks

  • None

Day 2 Picks

  • Round 2, Pick 61
  • Round 3, Pick 93
  • Round 3, Pick 105

Day 3 Picks

  • Round 4, Pick 134
  • Round 5, Pick 172
  • Round 6, Pick 187
  • Round 6, Pick 220
  • Round 6, Pick 221
  • Round 7, Pick 262

49ers Draft News

Stay up to date with all the latest 49ers draft news, including mock drafts, analysis, interviews and more at 49ers.com/draft.

