Morning Report:  Highlights from the 49ers Week 4 Win Over the Cardinals

McCaffrey's Four-TD Day Steals the Show; Five Takeaways from #AZvsSF
The San Francisco 49ers welcomed the Arizona Cardinals for the second contest of a three-game home stand for the red and gold. The Cardinals are also the second NFC West opponent of the year for the 49ers, and with their 35-16 win over Arizona, the 49ers improve to 4-0 for the first time since the 2019 season. Their 30-plus points in each of the first four games is a franchise first.
Christian McCaffrey Sets New 49ers Record with 13-Straight Games Scoring a TD
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey continues to rack up the accolades in 2023. On Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, the dual-threat back cemented himself in team history by overtaking Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice's streak of 12-consecutive games with one-or-more touchdowns from the 1987 season.Learn More >>>
What the 49ers and Cardinals Had to Say Following Week 4
The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Arizona Cardinals 35-16 at Levi's® Stadium during the team's second of three-consecutive home games. Here's what both teams had to say following the Week 4 contest
