Morning Report:  Highlights from the 49ers Week 4 Win Over the Cardinals

Oct 02, 2023 at 09:43 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, October 2nd.

New and Notable

McCaffrey's Four-TD Day Steals the Show; Five Takeaways from #AZvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers welcomed the Arizona Cardinals for the second contest of a three-game home stand for the red and gold. The Cardinals are also the second NFC West opponent of the year for the 49ers, and with their 35-16 win over Arizona, the 49ers improve to 4-0 for the first time since the 2019 season. Their 30-plus points in each of the first four games is a franchise first.

Christian McCaffrey Sets New 49ers Record with 13-Straight Games Scoring a TD

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey continues to rack up the accolades in 2023. On Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, the dual-threat back cemented himself in team history by overtaking Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice's streak of 12-consecutive games with one-or-more touchdowns from the 1987 season.Learn More >>>

What the 49ers and Cardinals Had to Say Following Week 4

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Arizona Cardinals 35-16 at Levi's® Stadium during the team's second of three-consecutive home games. Here's what both teams had to say following the Week 4 contest

What to Watch

Say Cheese

49ers Celebrate Postgame Following 35-16 Win Over Cardinals 👏

View postgame photos following the San Francisco 49ers matchup vs. the Arizona Cardinals.

RB Christian McCaffrey
1 / 20

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams, Arizona Cardinals T D.J. Humphries
2 / 20

T Trent Williams, Arizona Cardinals T D.J. Humphries

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Arizona Cardinals CB Kei'Trel Clark, CB Charvarius Ward
3 / 20

Arizona Cardinals CB Kei'Trel Clark, CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dee Winters, RB Emari Demettcado
4 / 20

LB Dee Winters, RB Emari Demettcado

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward, Arizona Cardinals S Qwuantrezz Knight, WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
5 / 20

CB Charvarius Ward, Arizona Cardinals S Qwuantrezz Knight, WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle, DL Nick Bosa
6 / 20

TE George Kittle, DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy, Arizona Cardinals QB Joshua Dobbs
7 / 20

QB Brock Purdy, Arizona Cardinals QB Joshua Dobbs

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams, Arizona Cardinals OL Keith Ismael, OL Colton McKivitz
8 / 20

T Trent Williams, Arizona Cardinals OL Keith Ismael, OL Colton McKivitz

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Willie Snead IV
9 / 20

WR Willie Snead IV

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
10 / 20

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2023 San Francisco 49ers
11 / 20

2023 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
12 / 20

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Kevin Givens, Arizona Cardinals LB Jesse Luketa, S Ji'Ayir Brown
13 / 20

DL Kevin Givens, Arizona Cardinals LB Jesse Luketa, S Ji'Ayir Brown

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave, Arizona Cardinals CB Antonio Hamilton Sr.
14 / 20

DL Javon Hargrave, Arizona Cardinals CB Antonio Hamilton Sr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Oren Burks
15 / 20

LB Oren Burks

Hayley Hom/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
16 / 20

QB Brock Purdy

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
17 / 20

LB Dre Greenlaw

Hayley Hom/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave
18 / 20

DL Javon Hargrave

Hayley Hom/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk, DL T.Y. McGill
19 / 20

FB Kyle Juszczyk, DL T.Y. McGill

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
20 / 20

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Hayley Hom/49ers
Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers Game Images (Week 4)

View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers Week 4 matchup vs. the Arizona Cardinals.

RB Christian McCaffrey
1 / 55

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
S George Odum
2 / 55

S George Odum

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
3 / 55

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
4 / 55

DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
5 / 55

DL Drake Jackson

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
6 / 55

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
7 / 55

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/Terrell Lloyd
T Trent Williams
8 / 55

T Trent Williams

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Oren Burks
9 / 55

LB Oren Burks

Terrell Lloyd/Terrell Lloyd
TE George Kittle
10 / 55

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw, LB Fred Warner
11 / 55

LB Dre Greenlaw, LB Fred Warner

Ben Warden/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
12 / 55

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Jake Moody
13 / 55

K Jake Moody

Ben Warden/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
14 / 55

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
15 / 55

OL Jake Brendel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
16 / 55

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
17 / 55

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/Terrell Lloyd
DL Nick Bosa
18 / 55

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/Terrell Lloyd
RB Christian McCaffrey, WR Deebo Samuel
19 / 55

RB Christian McCaffrey, WR Deebo Samuel

Ben Warden/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga, LB Fred Warner
20 / 55

S Talanoa Hufanga, LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
21 / 55

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
22 / 55

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/Terrell Lloyd
TE George Kittle
23 / 55

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
24 / 55

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
25 / 55

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/Terrell Lloyd
QB Brock Purdy
26 / 55

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/Terrell Lloyd
WR Brandon Aiyuk
27 / 55

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
28 / 55

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
29 / 55

S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

Ben Warden/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
30 / 55

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
31 / 55

DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
32 / 55

LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Special Teams
33 / 55

San Francisco 49ers Special Teams

Ben Warden/49ers
CB Isaiah Oliver
34 / 55

CB Isaiah Oliver

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
35 / 55

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
36 / 55

QB Brock Purdy

Ben Warden/49ers
LB Fred Warner
37 / 55

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
K Jake Moody
38 / 55

K Jake Moody

Ben Warden/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
39 / 55

S Talanoa Hufanga

Ben Warden/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
40 / 55

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
41 / 55

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
42 / 55

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk, RB Christian McCaffrey
43 / 55

WR Brandon Aiyuk, RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
44 / 55

S Talanoa Hufanga

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
45 / 55

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Kendall Sheffield
46 / 55

CB Kendall Sheffield

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave
47 / 55

DL Javon Hargrave

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
48 / 55

DL Drake Jackson

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
49 / 55

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/Terrell Lloyd
WR Deebo Samuel
50 / 55

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/Terrell Lloyd
WR Brandon Aiyuk
51 / 55

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle, OL Aaron Banks
52 / 55

TE George Kittle, OL Aaron Banks

Ben Warden/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
53 / 55

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave
54 / 55

DL Javon Hargrave

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
55 / 55

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
Pregame Snaps: Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers 📸

Check out pregame images as the San Francisco 49ers prepare to take on the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's® Stadium.

LB Fred Warner
1 / 28

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
2 / 28

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave
3 / 28

DL Javon Hargrave

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
4 / 28

DL Drake Jackson

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brandon Allen, QB Sam Darnold
5 / 28

QB Brandon Allen, QB Sam Darnold

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
6 / 28

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper
7 / 28

LS Taybor Pepper

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
8 / 28

DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
9 / 28

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
10 / 28

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
11 / 28

DL Drake Jackson

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
12 / 28

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
13 / 28

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
14 / 28

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
15 / 28

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
16 / 28

RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
17 / 28

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
18 / 28

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Defensive Line
19 / 28

49ers Defensive Line

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
20 / 28

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
21 / 28

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Willie Snead IV
22 / 28

WR Willie Snead IV

Kym Fortino/49ers
S George Odum
23 / 28

S George Odum

Ben Warden/49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, LB Oren Burks
24 / 28

DT Javon Kinlaw, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, LB Oren Burks

Hayley Hom/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel, OL Jake Brendel
25 / 28

WR Deebo Samuel, OL Jake Brendel

Hayley Hom/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
26 / 28

S Talanoa Hufanga

Ben Warden/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
27 / 28

DL Nick Bosa

Ben Warden/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
28 / 28

WR Deebo Samuel

Ben Warden/49ers
49ers Players Arrive to Levi's® Stadium for Week 4 vs. the Cardinals

View photos as the team arrived to the locker room for their matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, presented by Levi's®.

TE George Kittle
1 / 55

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy, QB Sam Darnold
2 / 55

QB Brock Purdy, QB Sam Darnold

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
3 / 55

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Alfredo Gutierrez
4 / 55

OL Alfredo Gutierrez

Kym Fortino/49ers
2023 Crucial Catch
5 / 55

2023 Crucial Catch

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL T.Y. McGill
6 / 55

DL T.Y. McGill

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Darrell Luter Jr.
7 / 55

CB Darrell Luter Jr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Nick Zakelj
8 / 55

OL Nick Zakelj

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
9 / 55

OL Jake Brendel

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
10 / 55

LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Trent Williams
11 / 55

T Trent Williams

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Curtis Robinson
12 / 55

LB Curtis Robinson

Kym Fortino/49ers
2023 Crucial Catch
13 / 55

2023 Crucial Catch

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
14 / 55

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
15 / 55

WR Jauan Jennings

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Kalia Davis
16 / 55

DL Kalia Davis

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
17 / 55

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
K Jake Moody, LS Taybor Pepper
18 / 55

K Jake Moody, LS Taybor Pepper

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Darrell Luter Jr.
19 / 55

CB Darrell Luter Jr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
20 / 55

RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Alfredo Gutierrez
21 / 55

OL Alfredo Gutierrez

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Kerry Hyder Jr.
22 / 55

DL Kerry Hyder Jr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Danny Gray
23 / 55

WR Danny Gray

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Nick Zakelj
24 / 55

OL Nick Zakelj

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL T.Y. McGill
25 / 55

DL T.Y. McGill

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Austin Bryant
26 / 55

DL Austin Bryant

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Alfredo Gutierrez
27 / 55

OL Alfredo Gutierrez

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Samuel Womack III
28 / 55

CB Samuel Womack III

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
29 / 55

LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
30 / 55

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Samuel Womack III
31 / 55

CB Samuel Womack III

Kym Fortino/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper
32 / 55

LS Taybor Pepper

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
33 / 55

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz, OL Matt Pryor
34 / 55

OL Colton McKivitz, OL Matt Pryor

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Matt Pryor
35 / 55

OL Matt Pryor

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
36 / 55

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
37 / 55

OL Jake Brendel

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Aaron Banks
38 / 55

OL Aaron Banks

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL T.Y. McGill
39 / 55

DL T.Y. McGill

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
40 / 55

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Oren Burks
41 / 55

LB Oren Burks

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Darrell Luter Jr.
42 / 55

CB Darrell Luter Jr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz, OL Matt Pryor
43 / 55

OL Colton McKivitz, OL Matt Pryor

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Leroy Watson IV
44 / 55

OL Leroy Watson IV

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Curtis Robinson
45 / 55

LB Curtis Robinson

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
46 / 55

LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL T.Y. McGill
47 / 55

DL T.Y. McGill

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
48 / 55

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Clelin Ferrell
49 / 55

DL Clelin Ferrell

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Oren Burks
50 / 55

LB Oren Burks

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Curtis Robinson
51 / 55

LB Curtis Robinson

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Leroy Watson IV
52 / 55

OL Leroy Watson IV

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Austin Bryant
53 / 55

DL Austin Bryant

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Darrell Luter Jr.
54 / 55

CB Darrell Luter Jr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz, OL Matt Pryor
55 / 55

OL Colton McKivitz, OL Matt Pryor

Kym Fortino/49ers
