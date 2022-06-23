Powered By

Morning Report: Get to the Know the 49ers Coaching Staff

Jun 23, 2022 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, June 23.

New and Notable

2022 Training Camp Preview: Coaches

As the 2021 season concluded, head coach Kyle Shanahan looked forward to taking a break from football before diving back in for the 2022 NFL Combine and Draft. However, his plans changed in a matter of days once members of his coaching staff went on to pursue different opportunities.

"When the season ends, all you want to do is get away for a little bit and just check out, that's what I thought I was going to be able to do," Shanahan said. "About four days into it, guys were just leaving left and right ... when it's all set and done, it's an opportunity to get better. Change isn't always needed or always wanted, but when you do it, it's a chance to get better."

During the offseason, Shanahan was tasked with rebuilding almost the entirety of his offensive coaching staff.

"It's a testament to Kyle and his leadership that people want to keep coming and poach our coaches," general manager John Lynch said. "People really want to be here. It's hard because you want to find the right people, but we got a lot of candidates who want to be apart of what we've got going on."

Read More >>>

Mandatory Minicamp Showcases Growth in Young 49ers Talent

The San Francisco 49ers squad reunited for the first time for mandatory minicamp practices that took place June 7-8. As the team hit the field at the SAP Performance Facility, many coaches and veteran players noticed a great amount of growth and confidence in young players and rookies while they prepared for training camp.

Read More >>>

George Kittle and Tight Ends Across the League Fundraise for Boys and Girls Clubs

Tight End University is back for 2022 and George Kittle, former NFL tight end Greg Olsen and Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce are hosting the event for the second year in a row.

This year, TEU is scheduled for June 22-24 and 49ers tight ends Troy FumagalliTanner HudsonTyler KroftJordan Matthews and Charlie Woerner will also be in attendance.

In addition to the friendly competition that will happen on the field, Bridgestone has partnered with Tight End University for an online fundraising competition that benefits Boys & Girls Clubs across America. Kittle will be representing the Boys & Girls Club of the Peninsula in honor of his team's region.

Read More >>>

In the Community

Say Cheese

49ers Players Don Updated Jerseys During 2022 Media Days

Members of the 49ers debuted their updated jerseys on a photo set paying homage to The Bay.

CB Emmanuel Moseley
1 / 35

CB Emmanuel Moseley

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
2 / 35

DL Arik Armstead

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
3 / 35

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
4 / 35

RB Elijah Mitchell

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Jimmie Ward
5 / 35

DB Jimmie Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Samson Ebukam
6 / 35

DL Samson Ebukam

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
7 / 35

LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
8 / 35

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair
9 / 35

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Kym Fortino/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
10 / 35

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Kerry Hyder Jr.
11 / 35

DL Kerry Hyder Jr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Ambry Thomas
12 / 35

CB Ambry Thomas

Kym Fortino/49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw
13 / 35

DT Javon Kinlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Mike McGlinchey
14 / 35

T Mike McGlinchey

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud
15 / 35

WR Ray-Ray McCloud

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Trey Lance
16 / 35

QB Trey Lance

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
17 / 35

S Talanoa Hufanga

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
18 / 35

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Jimmie Ward
19 / 35

DB Jimmie Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
20 / 35

RB Elijah Mitchell

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Samson Ebukam
21 / 35

DL Samson Ebukam

Kym Fortino/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
22 / 35

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair
23 / 35

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Ambry Thomas
24 / 35

CB Ambry Thomas

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
25 / 35

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud
26 / 35

WR Ray-Ray McCloud

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Emmanuel Moseley
27 / 35

CB Emmanuel Moseley

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
28 / 35

DL Arik Armstead

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
29 / 35

S Talanoa Hufanga

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Mike McGlinchey
30 / 35

T Mike McGlinchey

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Trey Lance
31 / 35

QB Trey Lance

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
32 / 35

LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw
33 / 35

DT Javon Kinlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
34 / 35

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Kerry Hyder Jr.
35 / 35

DL Kerry Hyder Jr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Morning Report: Everything You Need to Know about the 49ers Rookies

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Linebackers Make an Appearance at SF Giants Game

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Recapping 49ers Mandatory Minicamp

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Conclude 2022 Mandatory Minicamp

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Kick Off Mandatory Minicamp

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Rookies Recall Draft Day Memories

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Frank Gore Retires a Niner, 49ers Sign 2022 Draft Class

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Players and Coaches Evaluate the Start of OTAs

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Sign Tight End to a One-Year Deal

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Announce Preseason Schedule

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Dwight Clark Legacy Series

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

Advertising