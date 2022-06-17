George Kittle and Tight Ends Across the League Fundraise for Boys and Girls Clubs

In addition to the friendly competition that will happen on the field, Bridgestone has partnered with Tight End University for an online fundraising competition that benefits Boys & Girls Clubs across America. Kittle will be representing the Boys & Girls Club of the Peninsula in honor of his team's region.

Now, Kittle and the 49ers are calling for the Faithful's help. To show your support for Kittle and the Boys & Girls Club, click here, select Kittle and donate what you can. All of the money raised will go directly to the Boys & Girls Club of the Peninsula. The player who raises the most money will also receive an additional $50,000 for their Boys and Girls Club thanks to Bridgestone.