George Kittle and Tight Ends Across the League Fundraise for Boys and Girls Clubs

Jun 17, 2022 at 11:20 AM
090821-BrianaMcDonald-Headshot
Briana McDonald

Digital Media Coordinator

TEU-Thursdayquickedits-45

Tight End University is back for 2022 and George Kittle, former NFL tight end Greg Olsen and Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce are hosting the event for the second year in a row.

This year, TEU is scheduled for June 22-24 and 49ers tight ends Troy Fumagalli, Tanner Hudson, Tyler Kroft, Jordan Matthews and Charlie Woerner will also be in attendance.

In addition to the friendly competition that will happen on the field, Bridgestone has partnered with Tight End University for an online fundraising competition that benefits Boys & Girls Clubs across America. Kittle will be representing the Boys & Girls Club of the Peninsula in honor of his team's region.

Now, Kittle and the 49ers are calling for the Faithful's help. To show your support for Kittle and the Boys & Girls Club, click here, select Kittle and donate what you can. All of the money raised will go directly to the Boys & Girls Club of the Peninsula. The player who raises the most money will also receive an additional $50,000 for their Boys and Girls Club thanks to Bridgestone.

The online competition runs through Monday, June 20. For more information, click here and help The People's Tight End get to the top!

49ers PREP Hosts Junior Training Camp Presented by U.S. Bank

49ers PREP welcomed the 100,000th participant in their free in-school football and fitness program.

OL Ben Garland
1 / 13

OL Ben Garland

49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Hosts Junior Training Camp at Robert Sanders Elementary School
2 / 13
TE Garrett Celek
3 / 13

TE Garrett Celek

49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Hosts Junior Training Camp at Robert Sanders Elementary School
4 / 13
OL Daniel Brunskill
5 / 13

OL Daniel Brunskill

49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Hosts Junior Training Camp at Robert Sanders Elementary School
6 / 13
49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Hosts Junior Training Camp at Robert Sanders Elementary School
7 / 13
TE Garrett Celek, OL Ben Garland, OL Will Holden and OL Daniel Brunskill
8 / 13

TE Garrett Celek, OL Ben Garland, OL Will Holden and OL Daniel Brunskill

49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Hosts Junior Training Camp at Robert Sanders Elementary School
9 / 13
TE Garrett Celek
10 / 13

TE Garrett Celek

49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Hosts Junior Training Camp at Robert Sanders Elementary School
11 / 13
49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Hosts Junior Training Camp at Robert Sanders Elementary School
12 / 13
49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Hosts Junior Training Camp at Robert Sanders Elementary School
13 / 13
