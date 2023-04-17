Morning Report: Get to Know the 49ers Newest OL

PFF's Top 150 Prospects for the 2023 NFL Draft

This year, although the San Francisco 49ers aren't scheduled to draft in the first two rounds, the team does have a lot of draft capital to work with, owning the second-most selections in the league (11). The 49ers have opportunities to improve their roster with three picks in the third round, three picks in the fifth round, one pick in the sixth round and four picks in the seventh round. For a full breakdown of San Francisco's scheduled 2023 NFL Draft picks, click here.