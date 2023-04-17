Morning Report: Get to Know the 49ers Newest OL

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, April 17th.
New and Notable
5 Things to Know: Matt Pryor
Before March came to an end, the San Francisco 49ers signed Matt Pryor to a one-year deal.
Pryor attended Texas Christian University for five years (2013-17) where he appeared in 46 games (32 starts) and earned Associated Press Second-Team All-Big-12 honors as a senior in 2017.
Breaking Down Jennifer Lee Chan's 2023 49ers Mock Draft | 1st & 10
This week, NBC Sports Bay Area reporter Jennifer Lee Chan joined digital media coordinator Briana McDonald to review the different positions and prospects the 49ers may target in the 2023 NFL Draft on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast.
PFF's Top 150 Prospects for the 2023 NFL Draft
Around this time every year, NFL news and analysis website Pro Football Focus (PFF) creates a list of the top 150 prospects ahead of the NFL Draft.
This year, although the San Francisco 49ers aren't scheduled to draft in the first two rounds, the team does have a lot of draft capital to work with, owning the second-most selections in the league (11). The 49ers have opportunities to improve their roster with three picks in the third round, three picks in the fifth round, one pick in the sixth round and four picks in the seventh round. For a full breakdown of San Francisco's scheduled 2023 NFL Draft picks, click here.
49ers Host Bay Area Talent for Local Pro Day at Levi's® Stadium
Levi's® Stadium was buzzing with young talent on Wednesday as local prospects prepared for the 2023 NFL Draft.
The San Francisco 49ers brain trust including general manager John Lynch, head coach Kyle Shanahan and San Francisco's full coaching lineup hit the field to host the 49ers annual local pro day and watch the players in action. Former 49ers running back Frank Gore and current 49ers linebacker Fred Warner also stopped by to observe.
What to Watch
Say Cheese
Look back at some of 49ers photographer Kym Fortino's best photos from the 2022 NFL season.