Morning Report: Get to Know the 49ers Newest OL

Apr 17, 2023 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, April 17th.

New and Notable

5 Things to Know: Matt Pryor

Before March came to an end, the San Francisco 49ers signed Matt Pryor to a one-year deal.

Pryor attended Texas Christian University for five years (2013-17) where he appeared in 46 games (32 starts) and earned Associated Press Second-Team All-Big-12 honors as a senior in 2017.

Breaking Down Jennifer Lee Chan's 2023 49ers Mock Draft | 1st & 10

This week, NBC Sports Bay Area reporter Jennifer Lee Chan joined digital media coordinator Briana McDonald to review the different positions and prospects the 49ers may target in the 2023 NFL Draft on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast.

PFF's Top 150 Prospects for the 2023 NFL Draft

Around this time every year, NFL news and analysis website Pro Football Focus (PFF) creates a list of the top 150 prospects ahead of the NFL Draft.

This year, although the San Francisco 49ers aren't scheduled to draft in the first two rounds, the team does have a lot of draft capital to work with, owning the second-most selections in the league (11). The 49ers have opportunities to improve their roster with three picks in the third round, three picks in the fifth round, one pick in the sixth round and four picks in the seventh round. For a full breakdown of San Francisco's scheduled 2023 NFL Draft picks, click here.

49ers Host Bay Area Talent for Local Pro Day at Levi's® Stadium

Levi's® Stadium was buzzing with young talent on Wednesday as local prospects prepared for the 2023 NFL Draft.

The San Francisco 49ers brain trust including general manager John Lynch, head coach Kyle Shanahan and San Francisco's full coaching lineup hit the field to host the 49ers annual local pro day and watch the players in action. Former 49ers running back Frank Gore and current 49ers linebacker Fred Warner also stopped by to observe.

What to Watch

Say Cheese

49ers 2022 Photographer Spotlight: Kym Fortino

Look back at some of 49ers photographer Kym Fortino's best photos from the 2022 NFL season.

QB Brock Purdy
1 / 45

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Ross Dwelley
2 / 45

TE Ross Dwelley

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
3 / 45

LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
4 / 45

S Talanoa Hufanga

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
5 / 45

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
6 / 45

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
7 / 45

DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
8 / 45

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
9 / 45

CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
10 / 45

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel, WR Brandon Aiyuk
11 / 45

WR Deebo Samuel, WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
12 / 45

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir, S Talanoa Hufanga
13 / 45

DB Deommodore Lenoir, S Talanoa Hufanga

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Offense
14 / 45

49ers Offense

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
15 / 45

RB Elijah Mitchell

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
16 / 45

DL Drake Jackson

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
17 / 45

WR Jauan Jennings

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
18 / 45

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Defense
19 / 45

49ers Defense

Kym Fortino/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper
20 / 45

LS Taybor Pepper

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
21 / 45

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
22 / 45

OL Jake Brendel

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
23 / 45

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
24 / 45

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
25 / 45

LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
26 / 45

S Talanoa Hufanga

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Defense
27 / 45

49ers Defense

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Tashaun Gipson Sr., DB Deommodore Lenoir
28 / 45

S Tashaun Gipson Sr., DB Deommodore Lenoir

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
29 / 45

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
30 / 45

S Talanoa Hufanga

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
31 / 45

RB Jordan Mason

Kym Fortino/49ers
LT Trent Williams
32 / 45

LT Trent Williams

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Tyrion Davis-Price
33 / 45

WR Tyrion Davis-Price

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
34 / 45

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
35 / 45

S Talanoa Hufanga

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
36 / 45

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
37 / 45

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
38 / 45

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
39 / 45

DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
40 / 45

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
41 / 45

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Special Teams
42 / 45

49ers Special Teams

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
43 / 45

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
44 / 45

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
45 / 45

S Talanoa Hufanga

Kym Fortino/49ers
