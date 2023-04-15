Before March came to an end, the San Francisco 49ers signed Matt Pryor to a one-year deal.
Keep reading to learn more about San Francisco's newest offensive lineman.
Pryor attended Texas Christian University for five years (2013-17) where he appeared in 46 games (32 starts) and earned Associated Press Second-Team All-Big-12 honors as a senior in 2017.
The offensive lineman went on to be drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the sixth round (206th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft.
From 2018-2020, Pryor played in 27 regular season games and started in one postseason contest with the Philadelphia Eagles.
In 2020, he saw action all along the offensive line, starting six games at right guard, three at right tackle and one at left tackle.
Pryor began the 2022 season as the Indianapolis Colts starting left tackle.
The offensive lineman moved to right tackle in Week 5 against the Denver Broncos, also making appearances at right guard from Weeks 6-9.
By joining the 49ers, the 28-year-old native of Lakewood, CA will be making his return to his home state.
Pryor grew up in southern California and attended Lakewood High School.
Pryor's favorite TV shows are Breaking Bad, Sons of Anarchy and Blacklist.
