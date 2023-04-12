Morning Report: Get to Know the 49ers Newest Kicker

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, April 12th.
5 Things to Know: Zane Gonzalez
The San Francisco 49ers acquired Zane Gonzalez from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a conditional swap of late-round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.
After Gonzalez was drafted to the Cleveland Browns in 2017, cleveland.com got to know the kicker's family for a story about his upbringing. Gonzalez's father, Joseph, revealed the story behind Zane's name.
Off the Field: Trey Lance Shares Offseason Work with Patrick Mahomes 🏈
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance has gone viral on social media for his offseason training alongside reigning NFL MVP Kansas Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Analyzing 49ers Draft Needs vs. 2023 Prospect Strengths | 1st & 10
Mock Draft Monday: Experts Weigh In on 49ers Third-Round Picks
The anticipation continues to build across the league as we draw closer to the official start of the 2023 NFL Draft. The big event opens up on Thursday, April 27 for most, however, for the San Francisco 49ers, who will go a second-straight year without a first-round draft pick, the selection process will begin a day later in Round 3. As it stands, the team has a total of 11 draft picks beginning with pick No. 99. Of course, all of this is subject to change, but for now, that's the draft position the 49ers find themselves in for 2023. Below is full list of draft selections by round:
