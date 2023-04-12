Powered By

Morning Report: Get to Know the 49ers Newest Kicker

Apr 12, 2023 at 10:15 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, April 12th.

New and Notable

5 Things to Know: Zane Gonzalez

The San Francisco 49ers acquired Zane Gonzalez from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a conditional swap of late-round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.

After Gonzalez was drafted to the Cleveland Browns in 2017, cleveland.com got to know the kicker's family for a story about his upbringing. Gonzalez's father, Joseph, revealed the story behind Zane's name.

Learn More >>>

Off the Field: Trey Lance Shares Offseason Work with Patrick Mahomes 🏈

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance has gone viral on social media for his offseason training alongside reigning NFL MVP Kansas Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Learn More >>>

Analyzing 49ers Draft Needs vs. 2023 Prospect Strengths | 1st & 10

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power rankings updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.

Learn More >>>

Mock Draft Monday: Experts Weigh In on 49ers Third-Round Picks

The anticipation continues to build across the league as we draw closer to the official start of the 2023 NFL Draft. The big event opens up on Thursday, April 27 for most, however, for the San Francisco 49ers, who will go a second-straight year without a first-round draft pick, the selection process will begin a day later in Round 3. As it stands, the team has a total of 11 draft picks beginning with pick No. 99. Of course, all of this is subject to change, but for now, that's the draft position the 49ers find themselves in for 2023. Below is full list of draft selections by round:

Learn More >>>

What to Watch

Say Cheese

2022 in Review: Best of 49ers Arrivals

Look back at some of the best Arrivals throughout the 2022 season.

FB Kyle Juszczyk
1 / 68

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams
2 / 68

T Trent Williams

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
3 / 68

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL T.Y. McGill
4 / 68

DL T.Y. McGill

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
5 / 68

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Javon Kinlaw
6 / 68

DL Javon Kinlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
7 / 68

RB Christian McCaffrey

Austin Ginn/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
8 / 68

S Talanoa Hufanga

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR RayRay McCloud III
9 / 68

WR RayRay McCloud III

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Samuel Womack III
10 / 68

CB Samuel Womack III

Kym Fortino/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
11 / 68

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
12 / 68

WR Jauan Jennings

Austin Ginn/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
13 / 68

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Oren Burks
14 / 68

LB Oren Burks

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
15 / 68

CB Charvarius Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
16 / 68

QB Trey Lance

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Nick Zakelj, QB Brock Purdy
17 / 68

OL Nick Zakelj, QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
18 / 68

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Fred Warner
19 / 68

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
20 / 68

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
21 / 68

DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Trent Williams
22 / 68

T Trent Williams

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball
23 / 68

LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball

Kym Fortino/49ers
S George Odum
24 / 68

S George Odum

Austin Ginn/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
25 / 68

CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
26 / 68

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
27 / 68

DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Danny Gray
28 / 68

WR Danny Gray

Austin Ginn/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
29 / 68

WR Deebo Samuel

Austin Ginn/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
30 / 68

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell LLoyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
31 / 68

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jason Poe
32 / 68

OL Jason Poe

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
33 / 68

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino, Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams
34 / 68

T Trent Williams

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
35 / 68

CB Charvarius Ward

Austin Ginn/49ers
WR RayRay McCloud III
36 / 68

WR RayRay McCloud III

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
37 / 68

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
38 / 68

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
LS Taylor Pepper
39 / 68

LS Taylor Pepper

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
40 / 68

S Talanoa Hufanga

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
41 / 68

DL Arik Armstead

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
42 / 68

LB Fred Warner

Austin Ginn/49ers
TE George Kittle
43 / 68

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino, Austin Ginn/49ers
T Trent Williams
44 / 68

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR RayRay McCloud III
45 / 68

WR RayRay McCloud III

Kym Fortino/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
46 / 68

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LS Taylor Pepper
47 / 68

LS Taylor Pepper

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings, WR Brandon Aiyuk
48 / 68

WR Jauan Jennings, WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S George Odum
49 / 68

S George Odum

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
50 / 68

LB Fred Warner

49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
51 / 68

LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Danny Gray
52 / 68

WR Danny Gray

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
53 / 68

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Trent Williams
54 / 68

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
55 / 68

CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Trent Williams
56 / 68

T Trent Williams

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Oren Burks
57 / 68

LB Oren Burks

Kym Fortino, Austin Ginn/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
58 / 68

WR Jauan Jennings

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
59 / 68

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
60 / 68

DL Arik Armstead

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
61 / 68

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Trey Lance
62 / 68

QB Trey Lance

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
63 / 68

S Talanoa Hufanga

Kym Fortino, Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
64 / 68

LB Dre Greenlaw

Austin Ginn/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
65 / 68

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Trent Williams
66 / 68

T Trent Williams

Austin Ginn/49ers
TE George Kittle
67 / 68

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR RayRay McCloud
68 / 68

WR RayRay McCloud

Kym Fortino/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

49ers 2022 Photographer Spotlight: Victor Aquino

Look back at some of 49ers photographer Victor Aquino's best photos from the 2022 NFL season.

WR Danny Gray
1 / 41

WR Danny Gray

Victor Aquino/49ers
Patrick Willis
2 / 41

Patrick Willis

Victor Aquino/49ers
Sourdough Sam
3 / 41

Sourdough Sam

Victor Aquino/49ers
S George Odum
4 / 41

S George Odum

Victor Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
5 / 41

49ers Faithful

Victor Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
6 / 41

49ers Faithful

Victor Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
7 / 41

49ers Faithful

Victor Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
8 / 41

49ers Faithful

Victor Aquino/49ers
Sourdough Sam
9 / 41

Sourdough Sam

Victor Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
10 / 41

49ers Faithful

Victor Aquino/49ers
Frankie J
11 / 41

Frankie J

Victor Aquino/49ers
49ers Defense
12 / 41

49ers Defense

Victor Aquino/49ers
Jabbawockeez
13 / 41

Jabbawockeez

Victor Aquino/49ers
Jabbawockeez
14 / 41

Jabbawockeez

Victor Aquino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
15 / 41

LB Fred Warner

Victor Aquino/49ers
Baby Bash
16 / 41

Baby Bash

Victor Aquino/49ers
Jabbawockeez
17 / 41

Jabbawockeez

Victor Aquino/49ers
Jerry Rice
18 / 41

Jerry Rice

Victor Aquino/49ers
Niner Noise
19 / 41

Niner Noise

Victor Aquino/49ers
Jerry Rice
20 / 41

Jerry Rice

Victor Aquino/49ers
Jesse Sapolu
21 / 41

Jesse Sapolu

Victor Aquino/49ers
49ers Amp Squad
22 / 41

49ers Amp Squad

Victor Aquino/49ers
Levi's® Stadium
23 / 41

Levi's® Stadium

Victor Aquino/49ers
Gabe Kapler
24 / 41

Gabe Kapler

Victor Aquino/49ers
49ers Tailgate
25 / 41

49ers Tailgate

Victor Aquino/49ers
Jesse Sapolu
26 / 41

Jesse Sapolu

Victor Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
27 / 41

49ers Faithful

Victor Aquino/49ers
Baby Bash, Frankie J
28 / 41

Baby Bash, Frankie J

Victor Aquino/49ers
Dr DisRespect
29 / 41

Dr DisRespect

Victor Aquino/49ers
Levi's® Stadium
30 / 41

Levi's® Stadium

Victor Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
31 / 41

49ers Faithful

Victor Aquino/49ers
Jesse Sapolu
32 / 41

Jesse Sapolu

Victor Aquino/49ers
Sourdough Sam
33 / 41

Sourdough Sam

Victor Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
34 / 41

49ers Faithful

Victor Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
35 / 41

49ers Faithful

Victor Aquino/49ers
Santa
36 / 41

Santa

Victor Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
37 / 41

49ers Faithful

Victor Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
38 / 41

49ers Faithful

Victor Aquino/49ers
Gabe Kapler
39 / 41

Gabe Kapler

Victor Aquino/49ers
Levi's® Stadium
40 / 41

Levi's® Stadium

Victor Aquino/49ers
Hunter Pence
41 / 41

Hunter Pence

Victor Aquino/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Listen In

Listen and Subscribe

Apple:

Spotify:

Related Content

news

Morning Report: Who Do Experts Think 49ers Could Draft on Day 2?

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Evaluating 49ers Draft Needs, Updates on Brock Purdy

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Get to Know 49ers Newest DL Austin Bryant

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Brock Purdy Shares Injury Updates

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Land Near the Top in PFF Power Rankings

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Javon Hargrave Shares His Expectations for 2023

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: NFL Rule Changes and State of the 49ers QB Room

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Get to Know 49ers Newest Safety

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Kyle Shanahan Shares Updates on Brock Purdy

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Sign Offensive Lineman to One-Year Deal

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Get to Know 49ers Newest CB Isaiah Oliver

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

Advertising