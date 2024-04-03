Morning Report: Get to Know the 49ers Newest Defensive Linemen 🗞️

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, April 3rd.
New and Notable
Examining the Top Position Groups of the 2024 NFL Draft Class
Less than a month stands between the next class of top-ranked college prospects and the start of their NFL careers. Whether it was at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, their college's pro day, a scouting visit, top 30 visit or straight from the tape, football front offices and draft analysts have taken a close look at the available talent in this upcoming draft class (and will continue to do so over the next few weeks). Positions of strength look different each year, and that ultimately affects the draft strategies the 32 clubs will utilize during the selection process.
5 Things to Know: 49ers Newest Defensive Linemen
The 49ers spent a majority of their free agency efforts reconstructing their defensive line, and San Francisco's front four will have a new look in the upcoming season.
The departures of defensive linemen Arik Armstead, Chase Young, Clelin Ferrell, Javon Kinlaw and Sebastian Joseph-Day also came with the signings of four new players at the beginning of the new league year. The team agreed to deals with Leonard Floyd, Yetur Gross-Matos, Jordan Elliott and re-signed five-year veteran Kevin Givens. The 49ers also picked up free agents Raymond Johnson III and Earnest Brown IV earlier in February.
2024 Mock Draft Monday 1.0: The 49ers Are Back in the First Round
Happy draft month to all who celebrate! As we saw over the course of the last few weeks, the San Francisco 49ers were incredibly active in the free agent market, adding 11 new players to the roster since the start of the new league year along with a number of extensions and re-signings. A majority of the new acquisitions came on the defensive side of the ball, with a special emphasis on the front seven, but San Francisco did also round out its quarterback room and bolster the offensive line.
Burks Shouts Out Warner as 'One of the Best Linebackers in the Game'
The San Francisco 49ers have had a number of players coming and going during these first two weeks of free agency. Among the list of players beginning a new chapter of their careers elsewhere is seventh-year pro Oren Burks. The linebacker was brought in at the conclusion of the 2021 season and spent the last couple years with the red and gold. Last week, he put pen to paper on a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles.
