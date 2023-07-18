Powered By

Morning Report: Get to Know the 49ers Linebackers

Jul 18, 2023 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, July 18th.

New and Notable

49ers 2023 Roster Breakdown: Linebackers

Pro Football Focus ranked the San Francisco 49ers as the NFL’s No. 1 linebacker unit entering the 2023 season, making it the second-straight year the 49ers earned the top spot on PFF's list. The 49ers linebackers are No. 1 in coverage with an 88.5 mark from PFF experts and are second-overall against the run, finishing with a 90.7 grade for the year.

Learn More >>>

Colton McKivitz Named to PFF's 2023 All-Breakout Team

We are inching closer to the unofficial start of football season with the San Francisco 49ers veteran training camp report day just a little over a week away. As players and coaches prepare to get the ball rolling on the 2023 campaign, it's exciting to think about all that could be in store for the red and gold this year. With plenty of new faces on the roster, developing young talent and substantial veteran carryover from last season, there is sure to be competitive position battles and plenty of highlight-reel worthy plays being drawn up and executed during camp.

Learn More >>>

49ers 2023 Opponent Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers organization entered a new era in 2022 after losing longtime franchise quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and general manager Kevin Colbert to retirement during the prior offseason. Colbert completed the 2022 NFL Draft before calling a career, and he was succeed by Omar Khan with Eric Weidl as his assistant general manager.

Learn More >>>

49ers 2023 Roster Breakdown: Defensive Line

Building a strong defensive line is always a top priority for the 49ers. As the team entered the 2023 season, that priority remained the same.

"We had a lot of conversations about how we can make a really good team even better, and that's a hard thing to do," general manager John Lynch said during the 49ers 2023 State of the Franchise. "We tried to get a grasp on where can we be better, and the thing we kept coming back to was the defensive line.

Learn More >>>

What to Watch

Say Cheese

Go Behind the Scenes of the 49ers 2023 Media Day

Take a behind-the-scenes look at what went down on set at the San Francisco 49ers 2023 media day.

LB Fred Warner
1 / 48

LB Fred Warner

Hayley Hom/49ers
WR Elijah Mitchell
2 / 48

WR Elijah Mitchell

Hayley Hom/49ers
QB Trey Lance, S Talanoa Hufanga
3 / 48

QB Trey Lance, S Talanoa Hufanga

Hayley Hom/49ers
TE George Kittle
4 / 48

TE George Kittle

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Amp Squad
5 / 48

49ers Amp Squad

Hayley Hom/49ers
CB Ambry Thomas, S Myles Hartsfield
6 / 48

CB Ambry Thomas, S Myles Hartsfield

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Oren Burks
7 / 48

LB Oren Burks

Hayley Hom/49ers
Gold Rush
8 / 48

Gold Rush

Hayley Hom/49ers
OL Spencer Burford
9 / 48

OL Spencer Burford

Hayley Hom/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
10 / 48

DL Arik Armstead

Hayley Hom/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
11 / 48

WR Jauan Jennings

Hayley Hom/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave
12 / 48

DL Javon Hargrave

Hayley Hom/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
13 / 48

WR Jauan Jennings

Hayley Hom/49ers
Gold Rush
14 / 48

Gold Rush

Hayley Hom/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
15 / 48

QB Brock Purdy

Hayley Hom/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
16 / 48

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
17 / 48

LB Dre Greenlaw

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Oren Burks
18 / 48

LB Oren Burks

Hayley Hom/49ers
2023 Media Day
19 / 48

2023 Media Day

Hayley Hom/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper
20 / 48

LS Taybor Pepper

Hayley Hom/49ers
S George Odum, S Talanoa Hufanga
21 / 48

S George Odum, S Talanoa Hufanga

Hayley Hom/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
22 / 48

DL Drake Jackson

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
23 / 48

LB Dre Greenlaw

Hayley Hom/49ers
CB Isaiah Oliver
24 / 48

CB Isaiah Oliver

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Fred Warner
25 / 48

LB Fred Warner

Hayley Hom/49ers
OL Spencer Burford, DL Javon Hargrave
26 / 48

OL Spencer Burford, DL Javon Hargrave

Hayley Hom/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
27 / 48

QB Brock Purdy

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Oren Burks
28 / 48

LB Oren Burks

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Fred Warner
29 / 48

LB Fred Warner

Hayley Hom/49ers
TE George Kittle
30 / 48

TE George Kittle

Hayley Hom/49ers
CB Isaiah Oliver
31 / 48

CB Isaiah Oliver

Hayley Hom/49ers
QB Trey Lance
32 / 48

QB Trey Lance

Hayley Hom/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
33 / 48

S Talanoa Hufanga

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Jalen Graham, LB Dee Winters
34 / 48

LB Jalen Graham, LB Dee Winters

Hayley Hom/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
35 / 48

DL Drake Jackson

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Fred Warner
36 / 48

LB Fred Warner

Hayley Hom/49ers
CB Deommodore Lenoir
37 / 48

CB Deommodore Lenoir

Hayley Hom/49ers
DL Jason Poe
38 / 48

DL Jason Poe

Hayley Hom/49ers
C Jake Brendel
39 / 48

C Jake Brendel

Hayley Hom/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
40 / 48

RB Elijah Mitchell

Hayley Hom/49ers
WR Danny Gray
41 / 48

WR Danny Gray

Hayley Hom/49ers
K Jake Moody
42 / 48

K Jake Moody

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
43 / 48

LB Dre Greenlaw

Hayley Hom/49ers
WR Danny Gray
44 / 48

WR Danny Gray

Hayley Hom/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
45 / 48

RB Elijah Mitchell

Hayley Hom/49ers
C Jake Brendel
46 / 48

C Jake Brendel

Hayley Hom/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
47 / 48

RB Elijah Mitchell

Hayley Hom/49ers
C Jake Brendel
48 / 48

C Jake Brendel

Hayley Hom/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Listen In

Listen and Subscribe

Apple:

Spotify:

Related Content

news

Morning Report: Shanahan Shares Training Camp QB Approach

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Previewing the 49ers Matchup vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Get to Know the 49ers Defensive Line

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Announce 2023 Training Camp Schedule

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Get to Know the 49ers Running Backs

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Previewing the 49ers Matchup vs. LA Rams

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Get to Know the 49ers Wide Receivers

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Previewing the 49ers 2023 Matchups vs. the Cardinals

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: What the 49ers O-Line Looks Like Heading into Camp

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Diving into the 49ers Defense

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Previewing the 49ers 2023 Matchups vs. the Seahawks

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

Advertising