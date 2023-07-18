Morning Report: Get to Know the 49ers Linebackers

Good Morning Faithful,
49ers 2023 Roster Breakdown: Linebackers
Pro Football Focus ranked the San Francisco 49ers as the NFL’s No. 1 linebacker unit entering the 2023 season, making it the second-straight year the 49ers earned the top spot on PFF's list. The 49ers linebackers are No. 1 in coverage with an 88.5 mark from PFF experts and are second-overall against the run, finishing with a 90.7 grade for the year.
Colton McKivitz Named to PFF's 2023 All-Breakout Team
We are inching closer to the unofficial start of football season with the San Francisco 49ers veteran training camp report day just a little over a week away. As players and coaches prepare to get the ball rolling on the 2023 campaign, it's exciting to think about all that could be in store for the red and gold this year. With plenty of new faces on the roster, developing young talent and substantial veteran carryover from last season, there is sure to be competitive position battles and plenty of highlight-reel worthy plays being drawn up and executed during camp.
49ers 2023 Opponent Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers organization entered a new era in 2022 after losing longtime franchise quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and general manager Kevin Colbert to retirement during the prior offseason. Colbert completed the 2022 NFL Draft before calling a career, and he was succeed by Omar Khan with Eric Weidl as his assistant general manager.
49ers 2023 Roster Breakdown: Defensive Line
Building a strong defensive line is always a top priority for the 49ers. As the team entered the 2023 season, that priority remained the same.
"We had a lot of conversations about how we can make a really good team even better, and that's a hard thing to do," general manager John Lynch said during the 49ers 2023 State of the Franchise. "We tried to get a grasp on where can we be better, and the thing we kept coming back to was the defensive line.
