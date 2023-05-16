Morning Report: Get to Know Rookie Defensive Lineman Robert Beal Jr.

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, May 16th.
New and Notable
5 Things to Know: Robert Beal Jr.
With San Francisco's fifth pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the 49ers selected Robert Beal Jr. from Georgia 173rd overall.
The defensive lineman goes by "RJ," but has another nickname also.
When he was young, Beal Jr. was called "Tank" because he had a big head compared to his small frame.
Ji'Ayir Brown Details Trade Whirlwind and Quick Connection with 49ers
Third-round pick Ji'Ayir Brown, along with the rest of the San Francisco 49ers 2023 draft class, undrafted free agent signings and tryout players, spent the weekend in Santa Clara for the team's rookie minicamp. Over the course of the last few days, rookies put pen to paper on contracts, met in-person with coaches and teammates, took headshots and participated in their first workout with the 49ers.
Quote Roundup: Defensive Coordinator Steve Wilks' First Press Conference with 49ers
On Friday afternoon, the San Francisco 49ers newest defensive coordinator Steve Wilks introduced himself to the Faithful by holding his first press conference with the team.
The 49ers announced the hiring of Wilks as the team's defensive coordinator earlier this offseason in March, following the departure of DeMeco Ryans to the Houston Texans.
What to Watch
Say Cheese
View some of the best photos from the San Francisco 49ers rookie minicamp.