With San Francisco's fifth pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the 49ers selected Robert Beal Jr. from Georgia 173rd overall.
Keep reading to learn more about San Francisco's newest defensive lineman.
The defensive lineman goes by "RJ," but has another nickname also.
When he was young, Beal Jr. was called "Tank" because he had a big head compared to his small frame.
Beal Jr.'s childhood dreams came true when he was drafted to the 49ers – his favorite NFL team as a young football fan. As a kid, the defensive lineman initially wanted to be a wide receiver because he admired seven-time Pro Bowl receiver Julio Jones.
"I'm excited, it's crazy," Beal Jr. said after being drafted. "The 49ers were my favorite team growing up as a kid... I feel like this came 360."
When it comes to all-time standout players from the 49ers defense, Beal Jr. looked to former AP All-Pro players Patrick Willis, NaVorro Bowman and Aldon Smith.
The defensive lineman found success in both the 2022 and 2023 CFP National Championship Games.
Beal Jr. assisted the Georgia Bulldogs in their back-to-back championship wins, in both games notching a total of six tackles and 2.0 sacks at the highest level of college football competition. In 2022, he made an appearance in the contest against Alabama as a reserve, recording three tackles and 1.0 sack. In 2023, Beal Jr. was a starting defensive lineman in Georgia's championship win against Texas Christian University.
If there's one NFL player Beal Jr. could relate his game to, the defensive lineman named Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Khalil Mack.
"That was my favorite player since he came in the league," Beal Jr. said. "He's even both sides, playing the run and the pass. I feel like I can model my game after him."
When the defensive lineman was asked what he's most excited about when coming to play for the 49ers, Beal Jr. said he's ready to get to work with defensive line coach Kris Kocurek.
"I know he takes guys to the next level," Beal Jr. said. "He's a hard coach but he means well, so I'm excited for that... I know he's a great coach."
