Ji'Ayir Brown Details Trade Whirlwind and Quick Connection with 49ers

Third-round pick Ji'Ayir Brown, along with the rest of the San Francisco 49ers 2023 draft class, undrafted free agent signings and tryout players, spent the weekend in Santa Clara for the team's rookie minicamp. Over the the course of the last few days, rookies put pen to paper on contracts, met in-person with coaches and teammates, took headshots and participated in their first workout with the 49ers.

"I haven't stopped smiling," Brown said. "It's been an amazing past two weeks. I'm still in this crazy moment. I was smiling all day on the field today (Friday) during the walkthrough."

It's was a quick introduction to life at the pro level, and for Brown, a continuation of the whirlwind that's been going on since Day 2 of the draft when he was selected 87th-overall. The 49ers needed outside help to ensure they'd be able to lock down their consensus draft prospect late in Round 3, and thanks to a carefully curated trade with the Minnesota Vikings, were able to make it happen.

"I got the call before they traded up," Brown commented. "They told me they were trading up, and then it was happening simultaneously. They said it was happening, and I'm like, 'That's crazy.' Everybody was screaming around me, so I couldn't even really hear the coach on the phone."

The safety was greeted by general manager John Lynch, head coach Shanahan and CEO Jed York before defensive coordinator Steve Wilks closed out the call. Wilks took the opportunity on that call to highlight the important connection formed between him and the rookie safety during his top 30 visit ahead of the draft. He made reference to it again on Friday in his introductory press conference.

"His tape just jumped off at you. He just makes plays," Wilks said. "We do a huge thing here where we bring our 30 in all at the same time. We have dinner, Top Golf and as you get into a social setting, I think you have more conversations.