Steve Wilks Introduction and Rookie Jersey Number Reveal  | 1st & 10

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power rankings updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.
Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart or where ever you get your podcasts to stay up to date with the latest episodes of "1st & 10."
Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast episode:
- 1:43 - Recapping the final days of the 49ers rookie minicamp
- 2:58 - What the 49ers first pick of the 2023 NFL Draft S Ji'Ayir Brown had to say in his first press conference with the team
- 4:50 - Revealing the jersey numbers of the 49ers 2023 draft class
- 5:42 - First impressions from 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks' first press conference with the team
- 8:11 - What changes should we look out for when it comes to Wilks' plans for the 49ers defense?
- 9:44 - What is Wilks' coaching philosophy for the 2023 season?
After listening, don't forget to leave a rating and turn on post notifications so you don't miss any of the latest 49ers news.