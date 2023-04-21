Powered By

Morning Report: Get to Know 49ers Newest WR Chris Conley

Apr 21, 2023 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, April 21st.

New and Notable

Evaluating Which Round Every Current 49ers Player Was Drafted

The 2023 NFL Draft is quickly approaching with the San Francisco 49ers currently scheduled to make their first selection on Friday, April 28th.

As it stands, the 49ers aren't making moves in the first or second round of the draft, and the team is set up to pick their first draftee in the third round at No. 99.

5 Things to Know: Chris Conley

Just ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers signed free agent Chris Conley to a one-year deal.

The University of Georgia alumnus finished his collegiate career with 177 receptions for 1,938 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Conley impressed the league at the 2015 NFL Scouting Combine, where he even received the title of the "Combine's Most Athletic WR" by Bleacher Report. The receiver recorded the longest vertical jump (45"), longest broad jump (11'7"), fourth-fastest 40-yard dash (4.35 seconds) and the fourth-most bench press (18 reps) out of his position group.

Elijah Mitchell, Delanie Walker Among 49ers Notable Sixth-Round Draftees

The 2023 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 27. However, for the San Francisco 49ers, the selection process will begin a day later in Round 3 and most of the team's picks are scheduled for the final day of the draft. As it stands, the team has a total of 11 draft picks beginning with pick No. 99.

Evaluating Notable 49ers Third and Fifth Round Draft Picks | 1st & 10

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires, and NFL power rankings updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players, and front-office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.

Listen and subscribe on Spotify to stay up to date with the latest episodes of the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast.

What to Watch

Say Cheese

49ers 2022 Photographer Spotlight: Terrell Lloyd

Look back at some of 49ers photographer Terrell Lloyd's best photos from the 2022 NFL season.

RB Christian McCaffrey
1 / 64

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
2 / 64

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
3 / 64

DL Drake Jackson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams
4 / 64

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
5 / 64

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
6 / 64

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
7 / 64

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
8 / 64

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
9 / 64

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa, DB Deommodore Lenoir
10 / 64

DL Nick Bosa, DB Deommodore Lenoir

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
11 / 64

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
12 / 64

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
13 / 64

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
14 / 64

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
15 / 64

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
16 / 64

RB Jordan Mason

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
17 / 64

CB Charvarius Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
18 / 64

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
19 / 64

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
20 / 64

DL Arik Armstead

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams
21 / 64

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
22 / 64

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
23 / 64

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Defense
24 / 64

San Francisco 49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
25 / 64

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
26 / 64

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
27 / 64

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
28 / 64

RB Jordan Mason

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
29 / 64

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
P Mitch Wishnowsky
30 / 64

P Mitch Wishnowsky

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
31 / 64

RB Elijah Mitchell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
32 / 64

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
33 / 64

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
34 / 64

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
35 / 64

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
36 / 64

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
37 / 64

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
38 / 64

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
39 / 64

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
40 / 64

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2022 San Francisco 49ers
41 / 64

2022 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
42 / 64

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
43 / 64

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
44 / 64

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams
45 / 64

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
46 / 64

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
47 / 64

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
48 / 64

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
49 / 64

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Ross Dwelley
50 / 64

TE Ross Dwelley

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Kevin Givens
51 / 64

DL Kevin Givens

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel, WR Brandon Aiyuk
52 / 64

WR Deebo Samuel, WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
53 / 64

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
54 / 64

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
55 / 64

RB Jordan Mason

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
56 / 64

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Defense
57 / 64

San Francisco 49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw, DB Deommodore Lenoir, LB Fred Warner
58 / 64

LB Dre Greenlaw, DB Deommodore Lenoir, LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
59 / 64

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Hassan Ridgeway, LB Dre Greenlaw, DB Jimmie Ward
60 / 64

DL Hassan Ridgeway, LB Dre Greenlaw, DB Jimmie Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
61 / 64

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Defense
62 / 64

San Francisco 49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
63 / 64

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
64 / 64

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
