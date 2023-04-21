Morning Report: Get to Know 49ers Newest WR Chris Conley

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, April 21st.
Evaluating Which Round Every Current 49ers Player Was Drafted
The 2023 NFL Draft is quickly approaching with the San Francisco 49ers currently scheduled to make their first selection on Friday, April 28th.
As it stands, the 49ers aren't making moves in the first or second round of the draft, and the team is set up to pick their first draftee in the third round at No. 99.
5 Things to Know: Chris Conley
Just ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers signed free agent Chris Conley to a one-year deal.
The University of Georgia alumnus finished his collegiate career with 177 receptions for 1,938 yards and 20 touchdowns.
Conley impressed the league at the 2015 NFL Scouting Combine, where he even received the title of the "Combine's Most Athletic WR" by Bleacher Report. The receiver recorded the longest vertical jump (45"), longest broad jump (11'7"), fourth-fastest 40-yard dash (4.35 seconds) and the fourth-most bench press (18 reps) out of his position group.
Elijah Mitchell, Delanie Walker Among 49ers Notable Sixth-Round Draftees
The 2023 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 27. However, for the San Francisco 49ers, the selection process will begin a day later in Round 3 and most of the team's picks are scheduled for the final day of the draft. As it stands, the team has a total of 11 draft picks beginning with pick No. 99.
Evaluating Notable 49ers Third and Fifth Round Draft Picks | 1st & 10
Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires, and NFL power rankings updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players, and front-office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.
Listen and subscribe on Spotify to stay up to date with the latest episodes of the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast.
