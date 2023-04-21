Conley first dove into the sport of football in high school, allowing him time to focus on his studies and find other hobbies throughout his younger childhood.

"In my household, it was about doing well in school before excelling on any sort of playing field," Conley said. "We were able to pick up instruments and books and that was really the extent of what we did... It wasn't until high school that I was able to branch out into football. Having gone so long without it, I truly did appreciate the opportunity to play and I also knew who Chris was apart from the game."

Some hobbies Conley has carried into adulthood are playing instruments like the piano and guitar, e-gaming and watching and creating movies. He'll easily get along with his newest teammates on San Francisco's offense such as Christian McCaffrey who also is passionate about making music and George Kittle who shares a favorite video game with the receiver, Halo.