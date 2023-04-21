Evaluating Notable 49ers Third and Fifth Round Draft Picks | 1st & 10

Apr 21, 2023 at 08:30 AM
by Briana McDonald & Lindsey Pallares

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power rankings updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.

Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast episode:

  • 1:15 – Discussing the 49ers offseason
  • 2:22 – Breaking down San Francisco's 2023 NFL Draft schedule
  • 2:40 – How have the 49ers been able to find elite talent in later rounds of the draft?
  • 4:02 – Identifying third-round 49ers draftees on the current roster and their contributions to the team
  • 5:33 – Notable 49ers alumni drafted in the third round
  • 6:36 – Identifying fifth-round 49ers draftees on the current roster and how they've impacted the team

