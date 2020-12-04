Morning Report: Fred Warner Named to ESPN's 25 Under 25

ESPN's 25 Under 25

ESPN released their rankings for the NFL's top 25 players the under age 25 for 2020 (does not include rookies). Third-year linebacker Fred Warner came in at No. 13 overall, and as the first linebacker listed. Here's what ESPN writer Mike Clay had to say about the 49ers defensive leader.

"Many were shocked when the 49ers gave up on pricey 2019 free-agent acquisition Kwon Alexander earlier this offseason, but Warner's emergence as one of the league's best linebackers made the move much easier to stomach," wrote ESPN's Mike Clay. "A third-round pick back in 2018, Warner stepped into an every-down role in his first NFL game and hasn't looked back. He has played 97% of the 49ers' defensive snaps since his debut, and has been on the field for nearly 800 more plays than any of his teammates. How's that for reliable? Warner, of course, has also been very effective, as his [327] tackles rank 10th in the entire NFL since he was drafted. He also has 3.0 sacks, four forced fumbles, 18 passes defensed and three interceptions during the span. The 24-year-old has emerged as the anchor of one of the league's top defenses."