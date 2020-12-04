Kyle Juszczyk Nominated for 2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk has been selected as a nominee for the seventh-annual Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award. The award was created in 2014 in honor of the late founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pro Football Hall of Famer Art Rooney, Sr. The Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award is presented each year to an NFL player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition.

Each NFL team nominated one of its players for the award, which recognizes players around the league who exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field. A panel of former players from the NFL Legends Community – Warrick Dunn, Pro Football Hall of Famer Curtis Martin, Karl Mecklenburg and Leonard Wheeler – will select eight finalists (four in the AFC and four in the NFC) from the 32 nominees. The winner will be announced as part of NFL Honors and will receive a $25,000 donation from the NFL Foundation to a charity of his choice.

The winner of the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award is determined by a vote of current NFL players. From the eight finalists, each team's players will submit a consensus vote of their choice for the winner. As in Pro Bowl voting, a team cannot vote for its own player.