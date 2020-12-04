Kyle Juszczyk Nominated for 2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Dec 03, 2020 at 06:12 PM
San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk has been selected as a nominee for the seventh-annual Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award. The award was created in 2014 in honor of the late founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pro Football Hall of Famer Art Rooney, Sr. The Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award is presented each year to an NFL player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition.

Each NFL team nominated one of its players for the award, which recognizes players around the league who exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field. A panel of former players from the NFL Legends Community – Warrick Dunn, Pro Football Hall of Famer Curtis Martin, Karl Mecklenburg and Leonard Wheeler – will select eight finalists (four in the AFC and four in the NFC) from the 32 nominees. The winner will be announced as part of NFL Honors and will receive a $25,000 donation from the NFL Foundation to a charity of his choice.

The winner of the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award is determined by a vote of current NFL players. From the eight finalists, each team's players will submit a consensus vote of their choice for the winner. As in Pro Bowl voting, a team cannot vote for its own player.

2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award Nominees:

Team Player
Arizona Cardinals Budda Baker
Atlanta Falcons Alex Mack
Baltimore Ravens Calais Campbell
Buffalo Bills Tre'Davious White
Carolina Panthers Teddy Bridgewater
Chicago Bears Khalil Mack
Cincinnati Bengals Josh Bynes
Cleveland Browns Nick Chubb
Dallas Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott
Denver Broncos Bryce Callahan
Detriot Lions Frank Ragnow
Green Bay Packers Aaron Rodgers
Houston Texans Brandon Dunn
Indianapolis Colts Justin Houston
Jacksonville Jaguars Josh Allen
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes
Las Vegas Raiders Derek Carr
Los Angeles Chargers Joey Bosa
Los Angeles Rams John Johnson
Miami Dolphins Kyle Van Noy
Minnesota Vikings Kyle Rudolph
New England Patriots Matthew Slater
New Orleans Saints Ryan Ramczyk
New York Giants Logan Ryan
New York Jets Folorunso Fatukasi
Philadelphia Eagles Jason Kelce
Pittsburgh Steelers Cameron Heyward
San Francisco 49ers Kyle Juszczyk
Seattle Seahawks K.J. Wright
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Lavonte David
Tennessee Titans Ryan Tannehill
Washington Football Team Terry McLaurin

