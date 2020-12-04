Kyle Juszczyk Nominated for 2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk has been selected as a nominee for the seventh-annual Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award. The award was created in 2014 in honor of the late founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pro Football Hall of Famer Art Rooney, Sr. The Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award is presented each year to an NFL player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition.
Each NFL team nominated one of its players for the award, which recognizes players around the league who exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field. A panel of former players from the NFL Legends Community – Warrick Dunn, Pro Football Hall of Famer Curtis Martin, Karl Mecklenburg and Leonard Wheeler – will select eight finalists (four in the AFC and four in the NFC) from the 32 nominees. The winner will be announced as part of NFL Honors and will receive a $25,000 donation from the NFL Foundation to a charity of his choice.
The winner of the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award is determined by a vote of current NFL players. From the eight finalists, each team's players will submit a consensus vote of their choice for the winner. As in Pro Bowl voting, a team cannot vote for its own player.
2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award Nominees:
|Team
|Player
|Arizona Cardinals
|Budda Baker
|Atlanta Falcons
|Alex Mack
|Baltimore Ravens
|Calais Campbell
|Buffalo Bills
|Tre'Davious White
|Carolina Panthers
|Teddy Bridgewater
|Chicago Bears
|Khalil Mack
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Josh Bynes
|Cleveland Browns
|Nick Chubb
|Dallas Cowboys
|Ezekiel Elliott
|Denver Broncos
|Bryce Callahan
|Detriot Lions
|Frank Ragnow
|Green Bay Packers
|Aaron Rodgers
|Houston Texans
|Brandon Dunn
|Indianapolis Colts
|Justin Houston
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Josh Allen
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Patrick Mahomes
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Derek Carr
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Joey Bosa
|Los Angeles Rams
|John Johnson
|Miami Dolphins
|Kyle Van Noy
|Minnesota Vikings
|Kyle Rudolph
|New England Patriots
|Matthew Slater
|New Orleans Saints
|Ryan Ramczyk
|New York Giants
|Logan Ryan
|New York Jets
|Folorunso Fatukasi
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Jason Kelce
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Cameron Heyward
|San Francisco 49ers
|Kyle Juszczyk
|Seattle Seahawks
|K.J. Wright
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Lavonte David
|Tennessee Titans
|Ryan Tannehill
|Washington Football Team
|Terry McLaurin