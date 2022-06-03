Morning Report: Frank Gore Retires a Niner, 49ers Sign 2022 Draft Class

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, June 3.
New and Notable
Frank Gore Announces Retirement, To Be Inducted into 49ers HOF
The San Francisco 49ers announced on Thursday that RB Frank Gore, a five-time Pro Bowl selection (2007, 2010 & 2012-14) and member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's All-Decade Team of the 2010s, has signed a one-day contract with the team and will retire from the National Football League. In addition, Gore will be the newest inductee into the Edward J. DeBartolo Sr. San Francisco 49ers Hall of Fame, becoming the 31st member of the prestigious Hall of Fame for one of the most storied franchises in all of sports.
"We are thrilled to induct Frank Gore into the Edward J. DeBartolo Sr. San Francisco 49ers Hall of Fame, his rightful place among our all-time greats," said 49ers CEO Jed York. "Frank had to overcome many challenges upon entering the NFL and now leaves the game not only as one of the best backs in NFL history, but one of the best football players ever. Frank's 16-year NFL career is a testament to his durability, having played in more games than any other running back in league history. His grit, toughness and commitment to greatness earned him the respect of his coaches, teammates and opponents. We knew this day would come when Frank would retire a 49er and we look forward to The Faithful celebrating his induction into the 49ers Hall of Fame in Levi's@ Stadium this upcoming season."
From 65th-Overall Pick to 49ers HOF: Frank Gore's Story as a Niner
Frank Gore was just 21 years old when he first visited Candlestick Park to join the San Francisco 49ers.
Selected as the 65th-overall pick in the third round of the 2005 draft, the odds of becoming a long-established running back in the NFL were stacked against him. As a tailback at the University of Miami, Gore suffered two ACL injuries that kept him off the field his sophomore and junior seasons.
21 Stats from Frank Gore's Illustrious Career
After a prolific 16-year NFL career, Frank Gore has decided to retire as a Niner. He'll be remembered as one of the league's most legendary running backs of all time. Take a look back at Gore's time in the NFL by the numbers. (All numbers are regular season and playoffs combined.)
1st player in NFL history with 12-consecutive seasons with 1,200 yards from scrimmage
1 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award (2016)
2 Bill Walsh Awards, given annually to the 49ers Most Valuable Player, voted on by coaching staff
Roster Moves
49ers Sign 2022 Draft Class
The San Francisco 49ers announced on Thursday that they have signed each of the team's nine draft picks to four-year deals.
Say Cheese
Look back on Frank Gore's 10-year career in San Francisco as the the franchise's all-time leading rusher retires a Niner.