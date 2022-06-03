Morning Report: Frank Gore Retires a Niner, 49ers Sign 2022 Draft Class

New and Notable

Frank Gore Announces Retirement, To Be Inducted into 49ers HOF

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Thursday that RB Frank Gore, a five-time Pro Bowl selection (2007, 2010 & 2012-14) and member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's All-Decade Team of the 2010s, has signed a one-day contract with the team and will retire from the National Football League. In addition, Gore will be the newest inductee into the Edward J. DeBartolo Sr. San Francisco 49ers Hall of Fame, becoming the 31st member of the prestigious Hall of Fame for one of the most storied franchises in all of sports.

"We are thrilled to induct Frank Gore into the Edward J. DeBartolo Sr. San Francisco 49ers Hall of Fame, his rightful place among our all-time greats," said 49ers CEO Jed York. "Frank had to overcome many challenges upon entering the NFL and now leaves the game not only as one of the best backs in NFL history, but one of the best football players ever. Frank's 16-year NFL career is a testament to his durability, having played in more games than any other running back in league history. His grit, toughness and commitment to greatness earned him the respect of his coaches, teammates and opponents. We knew this day would come when Frank would retire a 49er and we look forward to The Faithful celebrating his induction into the 49ers Hall of Fame in Levi's@ Stadium this upcoming season."