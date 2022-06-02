49ers Sign 2022 Draft Class

See below for detailed player biographies of the signed players:

Draft Pick Player Bios

Burford (6-4, 300) was selected by the 49ers in the fourth round (134th overall) of this year's NFL Draft out of Texas-San Antonio. He appeared in 45 games (43 starts) in four years (2018-21) at Texas-San Antonio. As a senior in 2021, started all 12 games and helped pave the way for school records in total yds. (6,146), passing yds. (3,577) and points scored (516). As a junior in 2020, was named Second-Team All-Conference USA after appearing in 11 games (10 starts) and helping block for a program-best 2,585 rushing yds. Appeared in all 12 games (11 starts) as a sophomore in 2019 and was named All-Conference USA Honorable Mention. As a freshman in 2018, started all 10 games he appeared in.

A 21-year-old native of San Antonio, TX, Burford attended Wagner (San Antonio, TX) High School.

Castro-Fields (6-1, 197) was the third of three sixth-round draft picks (221th overall) selected by the 49ers in this year's draft out of Penn State. He appeared in 51 games in five years (2017-21) at Penn State and tallied 138 tackles, 10.0 TFLs, 28 PDs, 3 INTs and 1 FF. As a senior in 2021, appeared in 11 games and registered 32 tackles and 6 PDs. In 2020, played in 3 games and posted 12 tackles and 1 PD. Appeared in all 12 games as a junior in 2019 and recorded a career-high 52 tackles, 10 PDs, 3.0 TFLs and 2 INTs. As a sophomore in 2018, appeared in all 13 games and notched 32 tackles, 7 PDs, 5.0 TFLs and 1.0 sack. As a freshman in 2017, played in 12 games and registered 10 tackles, 4 PDs, 2.0 TFLs, 1 INT and 1 FF.

A 23-year-old native of Upper Marlboro, MD, Castro-Fields attended Riverdale Baptist (Upper Marlboro, MD) High School.

Davis (6-2, 310) was the second of three sixth-round draft picks (220th overall) selected by the 49ers in this year's draft out of Central Florida. He appeared in 28 games (14 starts) in five years (2017-21) at Central Florida and registered 61 tackles, 11.0 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, 2 PDs, 1 FF and 1 FR. As a redshirt-senior in 2021, started all 5 games he appeared in and notched 17 tackles, 4.5 TFLs, and 1.0 sack. Opted out of the 2020 season. As a redshirt-sophomore in 2019, played in all 13 games (9 starts) and tallied 27 tackles, including 8.0 TFLs, 3.0 sacks, 1 FF, 1 FR and 1 PD. Played in 10 games as a redshirt-freshman in 2018 and posted 17 tackles, 2.5 TFLs and 1 PD. Redshirted in 2017.

A 23-year-old native of Pensacola, FL, Davis attended West Florida (Pensacola, FL) Tech.

Davis-Price (6-1, 219) was the first of two third-round draft picks (93rd overall) selected by the 49ers in this year's draft out of Louisiana State. He appeared in 36 games (16 starts) in three years (2019-21) at Louisiana State and registered 379 carries for 1,744 rushing yds. and 15 TDs along with 28 recepts. for 185 yds. As a junior in 2021, started all 12 games and registered 211 rushes for 1,003 yds. and 15 TDs. As a sophomore in 2020, appeared in 9 games (4 starts) and tallied 104 carries for 446 yds. and 3 TDs. Appeared in all 11 games as a freshman in 2019 and posted 64 carries for 295 yds. and 3 TDs.

A 21-year-old native of Baton Rouge, LA, Davis-Price attended Southern University Laboratory (Baton Rouge, LA) High School.

Gray (6-0, 200) was the second of two third-round draft picks (105th overall) selected by the 49ers in this year's draft out of Southern Methodist. Started all 18 games he appeared in two years (2020-21) at Southern Methodist and registered 72 recepts. for 1,251 rec. yds. and 13 TDs. As a senior in 2021, appeared in 10 games and registered 49 recepts. for 803 yds. and 9 TDs. Named First-Team All-AAC. As a junior in 2020, started all 8 games he appeared in and tallied 33 recepts. for 448 yds. and 4 TDs in addition to 3 rushes for 30 yds. and 2 TDs as well as 9 KRs for 180 yds. Transferred to SMU from Blinn (Brenham, TX) College. Appeared in all 9 games as a sophomore in 2019 at Blinn, and recorded 54 recepts. for 877 yds. and 8 TDs. Earned First-Team All-SWJCFC honors. As a freshman in 2018 at Blinn, registered 15 recepts. for 409 yds. and 6 TDs.

A 23-year-old native of Dallas, TX, Gray attended James Madison (Dallas, TX) High School.

Jackson (6-4, 273) was selected by the 49ers in the second round (61st overall) of this year's NFL Draft out of Southern California. He appeared in 28 games (26 starts) in three years (2019-21) at Southern California and registered 103 tackles, 25.0 TFLs, 4 PDs, 2 INTs, 1 FF and 1 FR. As a junior in 2021, appeared in all 11 games (9 starts) and notched 37 tackles, a team-high 8.0 TFLs, 5.0 sacks, 1 FR, 1 FF and 1 INT earning him Second-Team All-Pac-12 honors. As a sophomore in 2020, started all 6 games and tallied 20 tackles, including 5.5 TFLs, 2.0 sacks and 1 INT. Started all 11 games he appeared in as a freshman in 2019 and posted a career-high 46 tackles, a team-high 11.5 TFLs, 5.5 sacks, 3 PDs and 1 FF. Earned Second-Team All-Pac-12 honors and was named Pac-12 Defensive Freshman of the Year Honorable Mention.

A 21-year-old native of Compton, CA, Jackson attended Centennial (Corona, CA) High School.

Purdy (6-1, 220) was selected by the 49ers in the seventh round (262nd overall) of this year's NFL Draft out of Iowa State. He appeared in 48 games (46 starts) in four years (2018-21) at Iowa State and completed 993 of 1,467 atts. for 12,170 yds. and 81 TDs. Added 365 carries for 1,117 yds. and 19 TDs on the ground. As a senior in 2021, started all 13 games and completed 292 of 407 atts. for 3,188 yds. and 19 TDs. Added 85 carries for 238 yds. and 1 TD on the ground. As a junior in 2020, started all 12 games and completed 243 of 365 atts. for 2,750 yds. and 19 TDs. Added 87 carries for 382 yds. and 5 rushing TDs. Started all 13 games as a sophomore in 2019, and completed 312 of 475 atts. for 3,982 yds. and 27 TDs. Added 93 carries for 249 yds. and 8 TDs on the ground. As a freshman in 2018, appeared in 10 games (8 starts) and completed 146 of 220 atts. for 2,250 yds. and 16 TDs. Added 100 carries for 308 yds. and 5 rushing TDs.

A 23-year-old native of Queen Creek, AZ, Purdy attended Perry (Gilbert, AZ) High School.

Womack (5-10, 189) was selected by the 49ers in the fifth round (172nd overall) of this year's NFL Draft out of Toledo. He appeared in 51 games in five years (2017-21) at Toledo and tallied 128 tackles, 45 PDs, 5 INTs, 0.5 sack, 1 FF and 1 FR. As a senior in 2021, appeared in all 13 games and registered 33 tackles, 17 PDs, 2 INTs and 1 FR. As a junior in 2020, played in 6 games and posted 20 tackles, 8 PDs and 0.5 sack. Appeared in all 12 games as a sophomore in 2019 and recorded a career-high 59 tackles, 17 PDs, 2 INTs and 1 FF. As a freshman in 2018, appeared in all 13 games and notched 12 tackles and 1 PD. As a redshirt-freshman in 2017, played in 7 games and registered 4 tackles, 2 PDs and 1 INT.

A 22-year-old native of Detroit, MI, Womack attended East English Village (Detroit, MI) Prep.

Zakelj (6-6, 316) was the first of three sixth-round draft picks (187th overall) selected by the 49ers in this year's draft out of Fordham. He appeared in 37 games in five years (2017-21) at Fordham. As a senior in 2021, appeared in 5 games (3 starts) and helped Fordham rank 6th in the FCS in yds. per game (349.7). As a junior in 2019, started all 12 games at LT and helped block for the Patriot League's top-ranked offense (357.2 yds. per game). Appeared in all 11 games as a sophomore in 2018. As a freshman in 2017, appeared in 9 games (8 starts).