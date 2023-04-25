Morning Report: Everything You Need to Know Heading into Draft Week

New and Notable

Mock Draft Monday: Final Projections Before the 49ers Take the Stage

Draft analysts are finalizing their projections as the San Francisco 49ers are only four days away from selecting the 99th-overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The team isn't expecting much action on Thursday, the first day of the draft, but is satisfied with the selections scheduled in the third through seventh rounds. General manager John Lynch shared that he is "optimistic" about the quality of depth in this year's incoming draft class and that the team is zeroing in on prospects that would be a good fit with the 49ers.