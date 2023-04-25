Morning Report: Everything You Need to Know Heading into Draft Week

Good Morning Faithful,
New and Notable
Mock Draft Monday: Final Projections Before the 49ers Take the Stage
Draft analysts are finalizing their projections as the San Francisco 49ers are only four days away from selecting the 99th-overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
The team isn't expecting much action on Thursday, the first day of the draft, but is satisfied with the selections scheduled in the third through seventh rounds. General manager John Lynch shared that he is "optimistic" about the quality of depth in this year's incoming draft class and that the team is zeroing in on prospects that would be a good fit with the 49ers.
Six Updates from John Lynch Ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft
Just three days remain before the start of the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27. Anticipation continues to build in this home stretch with NFL hopefuls anxiously awaiting to begin their professional careers and teams completing last-minute prep work before the selection process officially gets underway.
Analyzing Former 49ers Sixth and Seventh Round Draft Picks | 1st & 10
Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires, and NFL power rankings updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players, and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.
Where to Watch the 2023 NFL Draft: A Guide for 49ers Faithful
The 2023 NFL Draft is only days away.
Here's everything 49ers Faithful need to know to watch the 2023 NFL Draft
What to Watch
Say Cheese
Look back at some of the best moments from the 49ers 2022 draft class during their first year in San Francisco.