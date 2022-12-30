Morning Report:  Everything You Need to Know About #SFvsLV

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, December 30th.
New and Notable
Raiders Make Moves at Quarterback: Oppositional Research 💪
The San Francisco 49ers are set to face the Las Vegas Raiders for a New Years Day matchup. The last time the former cross-city rivals faced each other was in 2018 where San Francisco finished with a 34-3 win over the black and silver at Levi's® Stadium.
Fast forward to the teams' first contest of 2023, and Las Vegas has made some significant roster moves ahead of the Week 17 game. Here's a look at what to expect from the Raiders on Sunday
Brock Purdy Wins Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week
The accolades continue to stack for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. On Thursday, the 49ers QB1 was named the Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week for his stellar performance against the Washington Commanders in Week 16.
Purdy completed 15-of-22 passes for 234 yards, two touchdowns and a 114.6 passer rating to help lead the 49ers to a 37-20 victory on Christmas Eve. He's now thrown two touchdown passes in his last four outings for San Francisco and recorded a 100+ passer rating in his first three starts.
49ers Deebo Samuel, Nick Bosa and Others Return to Practice
The San Francisco 49ers had a few familiar faces back at the SAP Performance Facility for Thursday afternoon's practice. Head coach Kyle Shanahan hinted at the possibility of a return by Deebo Samuel (ankle, knee) depending on the progress of his rehab work earlier in the week, and things checked out for the wideout to rejoin his teammates. Samuel was injured in the team's Week 14 contest versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after being rolled up on during a rushing attempt. No. 19 suffered an MCL sprain and ankle injury, and per Shanahan, the receiver is on track to return to game action during the regular season.
Ways to Watch and Listen: San Francisco 49ers vs. Las Vegas Raiders (Week 17)
The San Francisco 49ers will begin the new year by traveling to Las Vegas to take on an old foe in the Raiders. The Week 17 matchup is set to kick off at 1:05 pm PT on Sunday, January 1st. Here are all the ways to follow the game.
What to Watch
Press Pass
Say Cheese
The 49ers partnered with Shoe Palace and Visa to provide a special holiday shopping experience and a $250 gift card for 15 students from one of the team's Social Justice grantees, SPAAT.
The San Francisco 49ers brought joy to the families of incarcerated men at San Quentin State Prison by providing holiday gifts from the wishlists of their children, nieces and nephews.
View some of the top images from the San Francisco 49ers practice at the SAP Performance Facility as the team prepares to take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 17.