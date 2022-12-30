Morning Report:  Everything You Need to Know About #SFvsLV

49ers Deebo Samuel, Nick Bosa and Others Return to Practice

The San Francisco 49ers had a few familiar faces back at the SAP Performance Facility for Thursday afternoon's practice. Head coach Kyle Shanahan hinted at the possibility of a return by Deebo Samuel (ankle, knee) depending on the progress of his rehab work earlier in the week, and things checked out for the wideout to rejoin his teammates. Samuel was injured in the team's Week 14 contest versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after being rolled up on during a rushing attempt. No. 19 suffered an MCL sprain and ankle injury, and per Shanahan, the receiver is on track to return to game action during the regular season.