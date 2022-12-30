Powered By

Morning Report:  Everything You Need to Know About #SFvsLV

Dec 30, 2022 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, December 30th.

New and Notable

Raiders Make Moves at Quarterback: Oppositional Research 💪

The San Francisco 49ers are set to face the Las Vegas Raiders for a New Years Day matchup. The last time the former cross-city rivals faced each other was in 2018 where San Francisco finished with a 34-3 win over the black and silver at Levi's® Stadium.

Fast forward to the teams' first contest of 2023, and Las Vegas has made some significant roster moves ahead of the Week 17 game. Here's a look at what to expect from the Raiders on Sunday

Brock Purdy Wins Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week

The accolades continue to stack for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. On Thursday, the 49ers QB1 was named the Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week for his stellar performance against the Washington Commanders in Week 16.

Purdy completed 15-of-22 passes for 234 yards, two touchdowns and a 114.6 passer rating to help lead the 49ers to a 37-20 victory on Christmas Eve. He's now thrown two touchdown passes in his last four outings for San Francisco and recorded a 100+ passer rating in his first three starts.

49ers Deebo Samuel, Nick Bosa and Others Return to Practice

The San Francisco 49ers had a few familiar faces back at the SAP Performance Facility for Thursday afternoon's practice. Head coach Kyle Shanahan hinted at the possibility of a return by Deebo Samuel (ankle, knee) depending on the progress of his rehab work earlier in the week, and things checked out for the wideout to rejoin his teammates. Samuel was injured in the team's Week 14 contest versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after being rolled up on during a rushing attempt. No. 19 suffered an MCL sprain and ankle injury, and per Shanahan, the receiver is on track to return to game action during the regular season.

Ways to Watch and Listen: San Francisco 49ers vs. Las Vegas Raiders (Week 17)

The San Francisco 49ers will begin the new year by traveling to Las Vegas to take on an old foe in the Raiders. The Week 17 matchup is set to kick off at 1:05 pm PT on Sunday, January 1st. Here are all the ways to follow the game.

What to Watch

Press Pass

Say Cheese

49ers Players Host SPAAT for a Holiday Blitz Shopping Event

The 49ers partnered with Shoe Palace and Visa to provide a special holiday shopping experience and a $250 gift card for 15 students from one of the team's Social Justice grantees, SPAAT.

LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball
1 / 30

LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Players Host SPAAT for a Holiday Blitz Shopping Event
2 / 30

49ers Players Host SPAAT for a Holiday Blitz Shopping Event

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Players Host SPAAT for a Holiday Blitz Shopping Event
3 / 30

49ers Players Host SPAAT for a Holiday Blitz Shopping Event

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
4 / 30

LB Azeez Al-Shaair, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Maurice Hurst
5 / 30

DL Maurice Hurst

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
6 / 30

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball
7 / 30

LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair
8 / 30

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jason Poe
9 / 30

OL Jason Poe

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Players Host SPAAT for a Holiday Blitz Shopping Event
10 / 30

49ers Players Host SPAAT for a Holiday Blitz Shopping Event

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jaylon Moore, LB Fred Warner, OL Spencer Burford
11 / 30

OL Jaylon Moore, LB Fred Warner, OL Spencer Burford

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair
12 / 30

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jason Poe
13 / 30

OL Jason Poe

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball
14 / 30

LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jaylon Moore, OL Spencer Burford
15 / 30

OL Jaylon Moore, OL Spencer Burford

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Ambry Thomas
16 / 30

CB Ambry Thomas

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
17 / 30

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Maurice Hurst
18 / 30

DL Maurice Hurst

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
19 / 30

CB Charvarius Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
20 / 30

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair
21 / 30

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Ambry Thomas
22 / 30

CB Ambry Thomas

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Maurice Hurst
23 / 30

DL Maurice Hurst

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jaylon Moore
24 / 30

OL Jaylon Moore

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
25 / 30

CB Charvarius Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jason Poe, CB Charvarius Ward
26 / 30

OL Jason Poe, CB Charvarius Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Players Host SPAAT for a Holiday Blitz Shopping Event
27 / 30

49ers Players Host SPAAT for a Holiday Blitz Shopping Event

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Players Host SPAAT for a Holiday Blitz Shopping Event
28 / 30

49ers Players Host SPAAT for a Holiday Blitz Shopping Event

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Players Host SPAAT for a Holiday Blitz Shopping Event
29 / 30

49ers Players Host SPAAT for a Holiday Blitz Shopping Event

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, LB Fred Warner, DL Maurice Hurst
30 / 30

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, LB Fred Warner, DL Maurice Hurst

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Players #InspireChange on Trip to San Quentin State Prison

The San Francisco 49ers brought joy to the families of incarcerated men at San Quentin State Prison by providing holiday gifts from the wishlists of their children, nieces and nephews.

CB Qwuantrezz Knight
1 / 24

CB Qwuantrezz Knight

Ben Warden/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
2 / 24

S Talanoa Hufanga

Ben Warden/49ers
DL T.Y. McGill
3 / 24

DL T.Y. McGill

Ben Warden/49ers
49ers Players #InspireChange on Trip to San Quentin State Prison
4 / 24

49ers Players #InspireChange on Trip to San Quentin State Prison

Ben Warden/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
5 / 24

DL Arik Armstead

Ben Warden/49ers
TE Charlie Woerner
6 / 24

TE Charlie Woerner

Ben Warden/49ers
49ers Players #InspireChange on Trip to San Quentin State Prison
7 / 24

49ers Players #InspireChange on Trip to San Quentin State Prison

Ben Warden/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
8 / 24

S Talanoa Hufanga

Ben Warden/49ers
LB Curtis Robinson
9 / 24

LB Curtis Robinson

Ben Warden/49ers
CB Qwuantrezz Knight
10 / 24

CB Qwuantrezz Knight

Ben Warden/49ers
K Robbie Gould, DL Arik Armstead
11 / 24

K Robbie Gould, DL Arik Armstead

Ben Warden/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair
12 / 24

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Ben Warden/49ers
DL T.Y. McGill
13 / 24

DL T.Y. McGill

Ben Warden/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair, CB Qwuantrezz Knight
14 / 24

LB Azeez Al-Shaair, CB Qwuantrezz Knight

Ben Warden/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
15 / 24

DL Arik Armstead

Ben Warden/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga, K Robbie Gould
16 / 24

S Talanoa Hufanga, K Robbie Gould

Ben Warden/49ers
K Robbie Gould
17 / 24

K Robbie Gould

Ben Warden/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
18 / 24

S Talanoa Hufanga

Ben Warden/49ers
49ers Players #InspireChange on Trip to San Quentin State Prison
19 / 24

49ers Players #InspireChange on Trip to San Quentin State Prison

Ben Warden/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
20 / 24

DL Arik Armstead

Ben Warden/49ers
49ers Players #InspireChange on Trip to San Quentin State Prison
21 / 24

49ers Players #InspireChange on Trip to San Quentin State Prison

Ben Warden/49ers
LB Oren Burks
22 / 24

LB Oren Burks

Ben Warden/49ers
K Robbie Gould
23 / 24

K Robbie Gould

Ben Warden/49ers
49ers Players #InspireChange on Trip to San Quentin State Prison
24 / 24

49ers Players #InspireChange on Trip to San Quentin State Prison

Ben Warden/49ers
49ers Practice in Preparation for Week 17 vs. Las Vegas Raiders

View some of the top images from the San Francisco 49ers practice at the SAP Performance Facility as the team prepares to take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 17.

2022 San Francisco 49ers
1 / 25

2022 San Francisco 49ers

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward, DB Jimmie Ward
2 / 25

CB Charvarius Ward, DB Jimmie Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
3 / 25

S Talanoa Hufanga

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Tayler Hawkins
4 / 25

S Tayler Hawkins

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
5 / 25

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy, RB Jordan Mason
6 / 25

QB Brock Purdy, RB Jordan Mason

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
7 / 25

LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Josh Johnson
8 / 25

QB Josh Johnson

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
9 / 25

CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Keith Ismael, DL Michael Dwumfour
10 / 25

OL Keith Ismael, DL Michael Dwumfour

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Samson Ebukam
11 / 25

DL Samson Ebukam

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Janoris Jenkins
12 / 25

CB Janoris Jenkins

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Mike McGlinchey, DL Kemoko Turay
13 / 25

T Mike McGlinchey, DL Kemoko Turay

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Kerry Hyder Jr.
14 / 25

DL Kerry Hyder Jr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Qwuantrezz Knight
15 / 25

CB Qwuantrezz Knight

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Samuel Womack III
16 / 25

CB Samuel Womack III

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Offense
17 / 25

49ers Offense

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Oren Burks
18 / 25

LB Oren Burks

Kym Fortino/49ers
S George Odum
19 / 25

S George Odum

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Tayler Hawkins
20 / 25

S Tayler Hawkins

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball
21 / 25

LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
22 / 25

LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Kemoko Turay
23 / 25

DL Kemoko Turay

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Akeem Spence
24 / 25

DL Akeem Spence

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL T.Y McGill
25 / 25

DL T.Y McGill

Kym Fortino/49ers
