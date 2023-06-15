Morning Report: Evaluating PFF's Latest Player Rankings

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, June 15th.
New and Notable
George Kittle Breaks Down 49ers Roster Depth and More PFF Rankings | 1st & 10
George Kittle Says 49ers Are in Prime Position to Run It Back in 2023
It'll be roughly six weeks until the San Francisco 49ers are back at the SAP Performance Facility for training camp, and, until then, anticipation for the 2023 chapter of this franchise will continue to build. It's not just the fans eager to see how the story of the season writes itself, players are hyped for it as well.
Off the Field: San Francisco 49ers Players Enjoy an SF Giants Game ⚾️
Every offseason, it's become a tradition for rookies of the San Francisco 49ers to take a trip to Oracle Park to cheer on the San Francisco Giants. The opportunity to celebrate their neighboring team serves as a perfect time for the newest Niners to bond and get to know their new home in the Bay Area.
Christian McCaffrey Rounds Out the Top 3 of PFF's Running Back Rankings
Do-it-all running back Christian McCaffrey made quite the splash in 2022 following a mid-season trade that landed him with the San Francisco 49ers in Week 7. It took him all of nine days with his new team before putting up a historic performance against the Los Angeles Rams that included a rushing, running and passing touchdown. As it turns out, McCaffrey's impressive showing in Week 8 would be one of many for the running back over the course of the 2022 campaign.
Deebo Samuel Tops All Wideouts in PFF's 'Best After the Catch' List
San Francisco 49ers "wideback" Deebo Samuel has made a name for himself in the NFL because of his ability to burn opposing defenses on the ground and through the air, serving as versatile receiver in head coach Kyle Shanahan's offense. In addition to playing this hybrid position for the 49ers, Samuel is one of the best in the league in yards after catch and was recently named the best wide receiver in this category by Pro Football Focus.
