Powered By

Morning Report: Evaluating PFF's Latest Player Rankings

Jun 15, 2023 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, June 15th.

New and Notable

George Kittle Breaks Down 49ers Roster Depth and More PFF Rankings | 1st & 10

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.

Learn More >>>

George Kittle Says 49ers Are in Prime Position to Run It Back in 2023

It'll be roughly six weeks until the San Francisco 49ers are back at the SAP Performance Facility for training camp, and, until then, anticipation for the 2023 chapter of this franchise will continue to build. It's not just the fans eager to see how the story of the season writes itself, players are hyped for it as well.

Learn More >>>

Off the Field: San Francisco 49ers Players Enjoy an SF Giants Game ⚾️

Every offseason, it's become a tradition for rookies of the San Francisco 49ers to take a trip to Oracle Park to cheer on the San Francisco Giants. The opportunity to celebrate their neighboring team serves as a perfect time for the newest Niners to bond and get to know their new home in the Bay Area.

Learn More >>>

Christian McCaffrey Rounds Out the Top 3 of PFF's Running Back Rankings

Do-it-all running back Christian McCaffrey made quite the splash in 2022 following a mid-season trade that landed him with the San Francisco 49ers in Week 7. It took him all of nine days with his new team before putting up a historic performance against the Los Angeles Rams that included a rushing, running and passing touchdown. As it turns out, McCaffrey's impressive showing in Week 8 would be one of many for the running back over the course of the 2022 campaign.

Learn More >>>

Deebo Samuel Tops All Wideouts in PFF's 'Best After the Catch' List

San Francisco 49ers "wideback" Deebo Samuel has made a name for himself in the NFL because of his ability to burn opposing defenses on the ground and through the air, serving as versatile receiver in head coach Kyle Shanahan's offense. In addition to playing this hybrid position for the 49ers, Samuel is one of the best in the league in yards after catch and was recently named the best wide receiver in this category by Pro Football Focus.

Learn More >>>

What to Watch

Say Cheese

We Gave 49ers Linebackers a Camera at the SF Giants Game... Here’s What Happened 👀

Check out some of the best pictures from the Baltimore Orioles vs. San Francisco Giants game taken by 49ers linebackers Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles and Curtis Robinson.

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
1 / 30

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Curtis Robinson/49ers
SS Brandon Crawford
2 / 30

SS Brandon Crawford

Curtis Robinson/49ers
OF Mike Yastremszki
3 / 30

OF Mike Yastremszki

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles/49ers
P Logan Webb
4 / 30

P Logan Webb

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles/49ers
Gabe Kapler, Alyssa Nakken
5 / 30

Gabe Kapler, Alyssa Nakken

Curtis Robinson/49ers
SS Brandon Crawford
6 / 30

SS Brandon Crawford

Curtis Robinson/49ers
IF J.D. Davis
7 / 30

IF J.D. Davis

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles/49ers
P Logan Webb
8 / 30

P Logan Webb

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles/49ers
P Logan Webb
9 / 30

P Logan Webb

Curtis Robinson/49ers
C Blake Sabol
10 / 30

C Blake Sabol

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles/49ers
P Logan Webb, C Patrick Bailey
11 / 30

P Logan Webb, C Patrick Bailey

Curtis Robinson/49ers
C Blake Sabol
12 / 30

C Blake Sabol

Curtis Robinson/49ers
IF Brett Wisely
13 / 30

IF Brett Wisely

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles/49ers
IF J.D. Davis
14 / 30

IF J.D. Davis

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles/49ers
P Logan Webb
15 / 30

P Logan Webb

Curtis Robinson/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
16 / 30

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Curtis Robinson/49ers
IF LaMonte Wade Jr.
17 / 30

IF LaMonte Wade Jr.

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles/49ers
IF LaMonte Wade Jr.
18 / 30

IF LaMonte Wade Jr.

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles/49ers
IF LaMonte Wade Jr.
19 / 30

IF LaMonte Wade Jr.

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles/49ers
Oracle Park
20 / 30

Oracle Park

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles/49ers
2023 San Francisco Giants
21 / 30

2023 San Francisco Giants

Curtis Robinson/49ers
P Logan Webb
22 / 30

P Logan Webb

Curtis Robinson/49ers
SS Casey Schmidt
23 / 30

SS Casey Schmidt

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles/49ers
SS Brandon Crawford
24 / 30

SS Brandon Crawford

Curtis Robinson/49ers
SS Brandon Crawford
25 / 30

SS Brandon Crawford

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles/49ers
OF Mitch Hanger
26 / 30

OF Mitch Hanger

Curtis Robinson/49ers
P Logan Webb
27 / 30

P Logan Webb

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles/49ers
C Blake Sabol
28 / 30

C Blake Sabol

Curtis Robinson/49ers
OF Mitch Haniger
29 / 30

OF Mitch Haniger

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles/49ers
C Blake Sabol
30 / 30

C Blake Sabol

Curtis Robinson/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

49ers Take the Field for Veteran Minicamp

Take a look at the top photos from the team's mandatory minicamp practices where players prepared for the start of the 2023 season.

WR Jauan Jennings
1 / 36

WR Jauan Jennings

49ers
DL T.Y. McGill
2 / 36

DL T.Y. McGill

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
3 / 36

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
4 / 36

RB Christian McCaffrey

49ers
CB Isaiah Oliver
5 / 36

CB Isaiah Oliver

49ers
LB Mariano Sori-Marin
6 / 36

LB Mariano Sori-Marin

49ers
CB A.J. Parker
7 / 36

CB A.J. Parker

49ers
LB Curtis Robinson, WR Brandon Aiyuk
8 / 36

LB Curtis Robinson, WR Brandon Aiyuk

49ers
QB Trey Lance
9 / 36

QB Trey Lance

49ers
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
10 / 36

RB Tyrion Davis-Price

49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
11 / 36

S Talanoa Hufanga

49ers
DL Arik Armstead
12 / 36

DL Arik Armstead

49ers
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
13 / 36

RB Tyrion Davis-Price

49ers
WR Ronnie Bell
14 / 36

WR Ronnie Bell

49ers
DL Arik Armstead
15 / 36

DL Arik Armstead

49ers
DL Kevin Givens
16 / 36

DL Kevin Givens

49ers
QB Sam Darnold
17 / 36

QB Sam Darnold

49ers
49ers Offensive Line
18 / 36

49ers Offensive Line

49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
19 / 36

WR Brandon Aiyuk

49ers
TE Cameron Latu
20 / 36

TE Cameron Latu

49ers
WR Dazz Newsome
21 / 36

WR Dazz Newsome

49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
22 / 36

DB Deommodore Lenoir

49ers
WR Danny Gray
23 / 36

WR Danny Gray

49ers
S George Odum
24 / 36

S George Odum

49ers
LB Dee Winters
25 / 36

LB Dee Winters

49ers
LB Mariano Sori-Marin
26 / 36

LB Mariano Sori-Marin

49ers
CB Ambry Thomas
27 / 36

CB Ambry Thomas

49ers
DL Arik Armstead
28 / 36

DL Arik Armstead

49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
29 / 36

CB Charvarius Ward

49ers
QB Brandon Allen
30 / 36

QB Brandon Allen

49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
31 / 36

WR Deebo Samuel

49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
32 / 36

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

49ers
DL Arik Armstead, DL Javon Hargrave, DL Kalia Davis
33 / 36

DL Arik Armstead, DL Javon Hargrave, DL Kalia Davis

49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
34 / 36

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

49ers
LB Dee Winters
35 / 36

LB Dee Winters

49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
36 / 36

WR Deebo Samuel

49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Listen In

Listen and Subscribe

Apple:

Spotify:

Related Content

news

Morning Report: George Kittle Shares Excitement for the Season Ahead

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Christian McCaffrey Lands in Three of PFF's Top RBs

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Steve Wilks Shares Minicamp Updates

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Warner and Greenlaw Tabbed as PFF's Best LB Duo

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Quick Hits From 49ers Minicamp

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Sign DL Darryl Johnson to a One-Year Deal

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Takeaways from Week 2 of OTAs

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Brandon Aiyuk Aims for New Heights in 2023

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: QB Brock Purdy Recovery Updates

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Patrick Willis Inducted into Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: PFF Names Trent Williams the NFL's Top Offensive Tackle

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

Advertising