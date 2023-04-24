Morning Report: Daniel Jeremiah Previews 2023 NFL Draft

Good Morning Faithful,
New and Notable
Elijah Mitchell, Delanie Walker Among 49ers Notable Sixth-Round Draftees
The 2023 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 27. However, for the San Francisco 49ers, the selection process will begin a day later in Round 3 and most of the team's picks are scheduled for the final day of the draft. As it stands, the team has a total of 11 draft picks beginning with pick No. 99.
Evaluating Notable 49ers Third and Fifth Round Draft Picks | 1st & 10
Evaluating 49ers Draft Strategy, Brock Purdy Impact with Daniel Jeremiah
The start of many NFL journeys will begin in less than a week's time with the 2023 NFL Draft kicking off on Thursday, April 27. The three-day event is the next key date on the league's offseason calendar, and for the San Francisco 49ers, it marks the next opportunity to add talent to the team's roster for the upcoming 2023 season.
What to Watch
Say Cheese
Look back at some of 49ers photographer Terrell Lloyd's best photos from the 2022 NFL season.