Morning Report: Christian McCaffrey Lands in Three of PFF's Top RBs

New and Notable
Christian McCaffrey Rounds Out the Top 3 of PFF's Running Back Rankings
Do-it-all running back Christian McCaffrey made quite the splash in 2022 following a mid-season trade that landed him with the San Francisco 49ers in Week 7. It took him all of nine days with his new team before putting up a historic performance against the Los Angeles Rams that included a rushing, running and passing touchdown. As it turns out, McCaffrey's impressive showing in Week 8 would be one of many for the running back over the course of the 2022 campaign.
Deebo Samuel Tops All Wideouts in PFF's 'Best After the Catch' List
San Francisco 49ers "wideback" Deebo Samuel has made a name for himself in the NFL because of his ability to burn opposing defenses on the ground and through the air, serving as versatile receiver in head coach Kyle Shanahan's offense. In addition to playing this hybrid position for the 49ers, Samuel is one of the best in the league in yards after catch and was recently named the best wide receiver in this category by Pro Football Focus.
Steve Wilks Details DB Coaching Practices and More from Vet Minicamp | 1st & 10
Listen in to hear more about Javon Hargrave's first days as a 49ers player, Nick Bosa's offseason focus and more updates from minicamp on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw Named PFF's Top Linebacker Duo Headed Into 2023
The Bay is home to the best of the best in terms of linebacker talent with not one, but two of its linebackers headlining Pro Football Focus' "Top 32" list heading into the 2023 season.
Fred Warner is ranked No. 1 overall in the Tier 1 category ahead of Lavonte David of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Demario Davis of the New Orleans Saints. The sixth-year pro is coming off a tremendous 2022 campaign that resulted in both First-Team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors for the second time in his career.
Off the Field: Fred Warner Wins in Christian McCaffrey's 'Madden' Charity Tournament
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey hosted his foundation's first-ever live Madden tournament over the weekend, an online competition between NFL stars named the Logan Bowl. The charity tournament supported the Logan Project, a campaign kickstarted by McCaffrey that raises funds for specialized gaming consoles to be provided to children's hospitals across the country. Additionally, the program connects kids with athletes they admire.
