Morning Report: Christian McCaffrey Lands in Three of PFF's Top RBs

Christian McCaffrey Rounds Out the Top 3 of PFF's Running Back Rankings

Do-it-all running back Christian McCaffrey made quite the splash in 2022 following a mid-season trade that landed him with the San Francisco 49ers in Week 7. It took him all of nine days with his new team before putting up a historic performance against the Los Angeles Rams that included a rushing, running and passing touchdown. As it turns out, McCaffrey's impressive showing in Week 8 would be one of many for the running back over the course of the 2022 campaign.