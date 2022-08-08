Morning Report: BY Gets Inducted into the HOF, 49ers Continue Camp

New and Notable

Wide Receivers Flash Playmaking Abilities on Dwight Clark Day

Sunday was Dwight Clark Day, also known as "87 Day," for the 49ers and marked practice No. 10 of training camp for San Francisco. In addition to honoring one of the team's legendary wide receivers, the organization also dedicates the day to raising awareness for individuals diagnosed with ALS and hosts ALS organizations as special guests at practice.

Clark is most famously known for the "The Catch," a touchdown completion between himself and Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana in the 1981 NFC Championship Game versus the Dallas Cowboys. This iconic play lives forever in 49ers lore—Clark's catch was one of two crucial plays down the stretch that punched the team's ticket to Super Bowl XVI.