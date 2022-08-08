Powered By

Morning Report: BY Gets Inducted into the HOF, 49ers Continue Camp

Aug 08, 2022 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, August 8.

New and Notable

Wide Receivers Flash Playmaking Abilities on Dwight Clark Day

Sunday was Dwight Clark Day, also known as "87 Day," for the 49ers and marked practice No. 10 of training camp for San Francisco. In addition to honoring one of the team's legendary wide receivers, the organization also dedicates the day to raising awareness for individuals diagnosed with ALS and hosts ALS organizations as special guests at practice.

Clark is most famously known for the "The Catch," a touchdown completion between himself and Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana in the 1981 NFC Championship Game versus the Dallas Cowboys. This iconic play lives forever in 49ers lore—Clark's catch was one of two crucial plays down the stretch that punched the team's ticket to Super Bowl XVI.

It's only fitting that on a day that celebrates an iconic wideout of the past, current receivers flashed their playmaking abilities at practice.

Read More >>>

Shanahan Comparte Sobre Bryant Young, La Defensiva Sigue Interceptando

La afición que dio cita en el SAP Performance Facility para la práctica de este sábado pudo disfrutar de grandes jugadas ofensivas al igual que defensivas. Los 49ers continuaron practicando periodos de mover el balón. Conforme avanzan los días, el equipo se nota cada vez más sólido y sincronizado. Además, durante la conferencia previa a la práctica se recordó a Bryant Young, uno de los grandes en la historia de San Francisco. Young es el nuevo miembro del Pro Football Hall of Fame en la clase del 2022.

Lee Mas >>>

Lance, 49ers Offense Makes Strides in Second Half of Camp

Practice No. 9 of training camp ended on a high note for Trey Lance and the 49ers offense.

The second-year quarterback closed Saturday with a 15-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud III in the team's two-minute drill. Lance went 5-of-6 while marching his team down the field as time expired.

"I think when we say things are slowing down, it's just things getting better," Lance said. "Every single rep I take, I think things slow down."

Read More >>>

Say Cheese

Behind the Scenes of Bryant Young's Pro Football Hall of Fame Induction

Go behind-the-scenes in Canton as 49ers legend Bryant Young was inducted into the Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2022.

Advertising