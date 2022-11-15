Morning Report: Breaking Down the Win on 'SNF'

Good Morning Faithful,
Stats & Facts From the 49ers 'SNF' Win vs. Los Angeles Chargers
The 49ers improved to 8-8 overall against the Los Angeles Chargers, including a 4-3 mark at home.
Mitchell, Warner and Bosa Among Top 49ers PFF Performers in #LACvsSF
The San Francisco 49ers improved to 5-4 on the year following their 22-16 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on "Sunday Night Football." Despite trailing 16-10 at halftime, head coach Kyle Shanahan and his team rallied to shut out the Chargers in the final two quarters of the game and put up 12 unanswered points. It was a gritty performance in primetime against an opponent that has completed second half comebacks in three of their five wins in 2022.
Shanahan Breaks Down Mexico City Week and Injury Updates from #LACvsSF
The San Francisco 49ers secured the 22-16 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on "Sunday Night Football" to improve to 5-4 on the year. San Francisco is the healthiest its been since the start of the season with eight players returning from injury in time for the Week 10 contest. The team will continue to trend in the right direction healthwise heading into Week 11's Mexico City game versus the Arizona Cardinals. On Monday, head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed his initial injury report following Sunday's victory. Wide receiver Danny Gray was the only player to sustain a new injury after rolling his ankle in pregame warmups. He will be day-to-day.
McGlinchey, Brendel Talk Journey to Playing on the O-Line
