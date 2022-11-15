Powered By

Morning Report: Breaking Down the Win on 'SNF'

Nov 15, 2022 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, November 15th.

New and Notable

Stats & Facts From the 49ers 'SNF' Win vs. Los Angeles Chargers

The 49ers improved to 8-8 overall against the Los Angeles Chargers, including a 4-3 mark at home.

Mitchell, Warner and Bosa Among Top 49ers PFF Performers in #LACvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers improved to 5-4 on the year following their 22-16 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on "Sunday Night Football." Despite trailing 16-10 at halftime, head coach Kyle Shanahan and his team rallied to shut out the Chargers in the final two quarters of the game and put up 12 unanswered points. It was a gritty performance in primetime against an opponent that has completed second half comebacks in three of their five wins in 2022.

Shanahan Breaks Down Mexico City Week and Injury Updates from #LACvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers secured the 22-16 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on "Sunday Night Football" to improve to 5-4 on the year. San Francisco is the healthiest its been since the start of the season with eight players returning from injury in time for the Week 10 contest. The team will continue to trend in the right direction healthwise heading into Week 11's Mexico City game versus the Arizona Cardinals. On Monday, head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed his initial injury report following Sunday's victory. Wide receiver Danny Gray was the only player to sustain a new injury after rolling his ankle in pregame warmups. He will be day-to-day.

McGlinchey, Brendel Talk Journey to Playing on the O-Line

Press Pass

What to Watch

Say Cheese

Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers Game Images (Week 10)

View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers Week 10 matchup vs. the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's® Stadium.

WR Deebo Samuel, WR Brandon Aiyuk
1 / 39

WR Deebo Samuel, WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
2 / 39

S Talanoa Hufanga

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Trent Williams
3 / 39

T Trent Williams

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
4 / 39

DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jake Brendel, QB Jimmy Garoppolo, OL Aaron Banks, T Trent Williams
5 / 39

OL Jake Brendel, QB Jimmy Garoppolo, OL Aaron Banks, T Trent Williams

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
6 / 39

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
P Mitch Wishnowsky
7 / 39

P Mitch Wishnowsky

Kym Fortino 49ers/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
8 / 39

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
9 / 39

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
10 / 39

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Austin Ginn/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
11 / 39

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
12 / 39

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
13 / 39

CB Charvarius Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Offense
14 / 39

49ers Offense

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Jordan Willis
15 / 39

DL Jordan Willis

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
16 / 39

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
17 / 39

WR Jauan Jennings

Austin Ginn/49ers
DB Tarvarius Moore
18 / 39

DB Tarvarius Moore

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
19 / 39

DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
20 / 39

CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
21 / 39

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
22 / 39

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino 49ers/49ers
LB Oren Burks
23 / 39

LB Oren Burks

Kym Fortino 49ers/49ers
S George Odum
24 / 39

S George Odum

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
25 / 39

RB Elijah Mitchell

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
26 / 39

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
27 / 39

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Austin Ginn/49ers
DB Jimmie Ward
28 / 39

DB Jimmie Ward

Kym Fortino 49ers/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
29 / 39

DL Drake Jackson

Kym Fortino 49ers/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
30 / 39

S Talanoa Hufanga

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Kerry Hyder Jr.
31 / 39

DL Kerry Hyder Jr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Samuel Womack III
32 / 39

CB Samuel Womack III

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Aaron Banks
33 / 39

OL Aaron Banks

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
34 / 39

WR Jauan Jennings

Austin Ginn/49ers
DB Jimmie Ward
35 / 39

DB Jimmie Ward

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair
36 / 39

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
37 / 39

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Jimmie Ward
38 / 39

DB Jimmie Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
39 / 39

S Talanoa Hufanga

Kym Fortino/49ers
Pregame Snaps: Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers (Week 10) 📸

Check out pregame images as the San Francisco 49ers prepare to take on the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's® Stadium.

LB Azeez Al-Shaair
1 / 23

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
2 / 23

CB Charvarius Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
3 / 23

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
4 / 23

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
5 / 23

LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
6 / 23

DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Ambry Thomas
7 / 23

CB Ambry Thomas

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Jimmie Ward
8 / 23

DB Jimmie Ward

Hayley Hom/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
9 / 23

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
10 / 23

LB Fred Warner

Hayley Hom/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
11 / 23

RB Elijah Mitchell

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
12 / 23

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Fred Warner, LB Dre Greenlaw, LB Oren Burks
13 / 23

LB Fred Warner, LB Dre Greenlaw, LB Oren Burks

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Charlie Woerner
14 / 23

TE Charlie Woerner

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
15 / 23

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Running Backs
16 / 23

49ers Running Backs

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
17 / 23

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
18 / 23

RB Elijah Mitchell

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III, WR Deebo Samuel
19 / 23

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III, WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
20 / 23

RB Elijah Mitchell

Austin Ginn/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo, OL Jake Brendel
21 / 23

QB Jimmy Garoppolo, OL Jake Brendel

Hayley Hom/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
22 / 23

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
23 / 23

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Kym Fortino/49ers
