Morning Report: Breaking Down the Win on 'SNF'

The San Francisco 49ers secured the 22-16 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on "Sunday Night Football" to improve to 5-4 on the year. San Francisco is the healthiest its been since the start of the season with eight players returning from injury in time for the Week 10 contest. The team will continue to trend in the right direction healthwise heading into Week 11's Mexico City game versus the Arizona Cardinals. On Monday, head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed his initial injury report following Sunday's victory. Wide receiver Danny Gray was the only player to sustain a new injury after rolling his ankle in pregame warmups. He will be day-to-day.