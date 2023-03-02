Morning Report:  Arik Armstead Reminisces about His Combine Experience

Good Morning Faithful,
New and Notable
Arik Armstead Recounts His NFL Combine Experience
It's been eight years since San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead took part in the NFL Scouting Combine, but he remembers it like it was yesterday.
"The combine was definitely a stressful time," Armstead said in a Career in Looks video. "Probably one of the hardest processes I've been through. They're very long days, but it was definitely worth it."
Off the Field: Arik Armstead Details His Offseason Plans 🎙
San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle and three-time team captain Arik Armstead joined Bay Area rapper LaRussell and hosts Chief Johnson and Malik Rasheed on "A Suite Life Podcast" to talk about entrepreneurialism, mental health, and mentorship. In the "Hella Good" episode, the defensive lineman discussed what motivates him, the importance of therapy, his inspirations, and his offseason plans.
49ers Announce Multi-Year Broadcast Partnership with Sactown Sports 1140AM
The San Francisco 49ers today announced a new multi-year broadcast partnership with Sactown Sports 1140AM, the local sports leader for the Sacramento metropolitan area. Starting with the 2023-24 NFL season, all preseason and regular season 49ers games will be radio broadcast by Sactown Sports for the Sacramento Faithful.
What to Watch
Say Cheese
Look back at some of the best interceptions from 49ers players throughout the 2022 season.