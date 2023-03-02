Powered By

Morning Report:  Arik Armstead Reminisces about His Combine Experience

Mar 02, 2023 at 08:53 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, March 2nd.

New and Notable

Arik Armstead Recounts His NFL Combine Experience

It's been eight years since San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead took part in the NFL Scouting Combine, but he remembers it like it was yesterday.

"The combine was definitely a stressful time," Armstead said in a Career in Looks video. "Probably one of the hardest processes I've been through. They're very long days, but it was definitely worth it."

Read More >>>

Off the Field: Arik Armstead Details His Offseason Plans 🎙

San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle and three-time team captain Arik Armstead joined Bay Area rapper LaRussell and hosts Chief Johnson and Malik Rasheed on "A Suite Life Podcast" to talk about entrepreneurialism, mental health, and mentorship. In the "Hella Good" episode, the defensive lineman discussed what motivates him, the importance of therapy, his inspirations, and his offseason plans.

Read More >>>

49ers Announce Multi-Year Broadcast Partnership with Sactown Sports 1140AM

The San Francisco 49ers today announced a new multi-year broadcast partnership with Sactown Sports 1140AM, the local sports leader for the Sacramento metropolitan area. Starting with the 2023-24 NFL season, all preseason and regular season 49ers games will be radio broadcast by Sactown Sports for the Sacramento Faithful.

Read More >>>

What to Watch

Say Cheese

2022 in Review: Best of 49ers Interceptions

Look back at some of the best interceptions from 49ers players throughout the 2022 season.

49ers Defense
1 / 42

49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
2 / 42

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Ben Warden/49ers
CB Emmanuel Moseley
3 / 42

CB Emmanuel Moseley

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
4 / 42

CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
5 / 42

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
6 / 42

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Defense
7 / 42

49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
8 / 42

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S George Odum
9 / 42

S George Odum

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Defense
10 / 42

49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
11 / 42

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Austin Ginn/49ers
CB Emmanuel Moseley
12 / 42

CB Emmanuel Moseley

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
13 / 42

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
14 / 42

S Talanoa Hufanga

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Defense
15 / 42

49ers Defense

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
16 / 42

S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

Ben Warden/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
17 / 42

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Defense
18 / 42

49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
19 / 42

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Defense
20 / 42

49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
21 / 42

LB Dre Greenlaw

Gerome Wright/49ers
2022 San Francisco 49ers
22 / 42

2022 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
23 / 42

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Jimmie Ward
24 / 42

DB Jimmie Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Emmanuel Moseley
25 / 42

CB Emmanuel Moseley

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
26 / 42

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Defense
27 / 42

49ers Defense

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
28 / 42

LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
29 / 42

S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
30 / 42

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Defense
31 / 42

49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
32 / 42

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
33 / 42

S Talanoa Hufanga

Ben Wardern/49ers
CB Emmanuel Moseley
34 / 42

CB Emmanuel Moseley

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
35 / 42

S Talanoa Hufanga

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
36 / 42

CB Charvarius Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
37 / 42

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S George Odum
38 / 42

S George Odum

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Defense
39 / 42

49ers Defense

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Defense
40 / 42

49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Emmanuel Moseley
41 / 42

CB Emmanuel Moseley

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
42 / 42

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
