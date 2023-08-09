Powered By

Morning Report: Antoine Griezmann Hangs Out at #49ersCamp

Aug 09, 2023 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, August 9th.

New and Notable

Eight 49ers Land on NFL Network's 'Top of 100 Players of 2023' List

The complete list of the NFL Network's "Top 100 Players of 2023" has been unveiled and the San Francisco 49ers were well represented in this elite group of playmakers. The red and gold had eight players make the cut, the most of any team in the league. The team even cracked the top ten of the countdown with AP NFL Defensive Player of the YearNick Bosa being voted in by his peers as the fourth-best athlete in the league.

In My Own Words: Isaiah Oliver

It was a goal of mine going into last season to earn a multi-year contract. It was something I wanted to prove to myself, along with everyone else that believed in me, that I was able to come back from my torn ACL and play good football. It was a lot for me, it was a lot for my confidence. I feel like it helped me a lot in football, and just my game in general, being able to see it pay off in that way. I'm excited to be here. I was excited to sign here. I'm ready to get going.

Training Camp Community Corner: ALS Awareness

On the last day of open training camp practices, the team celebrated "87 Day," an annual tradition that began in 2017 and honors the late 49ers legend Dwight Clark. Best known for "The Catch" which sent San Francisco to their first Super Bowl, the 49ers icon sadly passed away from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as "Lou Gehrig's disease" or ALS, in 2018.
Off the Field: LaLiga Teams Check Into 49ers Training Camp ⚽️

This Summer, Spain's professional soccer league, LaLiga, took its exhibition tour across North America. Four of the league's top division clubs, Atlético de Madrid, Sevilla FC, Real Betis Balompié and Real Sociedad faced off for friendly matches taking place in Mexico's 2026 World Cup venues and San Francisco's iconic Oracle Park.

Koke, Antoine Griezmann and Atlético de Madrid Players Visit #49ersCamp

Members of Atlético de Madrid joined George Kittle, Mitch Wishnowsky and Alfredo Gutierrez to check out Levi's® Stadium and swap jerseys.

Koke, TE George Kittle
49ers Players Travel to Las Vegas for Joint Practices

Check out some of the top photos as the 49ers fly to Las Vegas for joint practices and the team's first preseason game, presented by United.

TE Troy Fumagalli
🏈 49ers Last Day of Open Training Camp Practices

View the top images from the 49ers last day of open practices during training camp presented by SAP.

CB Charvarius Ward
Advertising