Presented by

Off the Field: LaLiga Teams Check Into 49ers Training Camp ⚽️

Aug 08, 2023 at 05:10 PM
BM-Headshot-2023
Briana McDonald

Digital Media Coordinator

This Summer, Spain's professional soccer league, LaLiga, took its exhibition tour across North America. Four of the league's top division clubs, Atlético de Madrid, Sevilla FC, Real Betis Balompié and Real Sociedad faced off for friendly matches taking place in Mexico's 2026 World Cup venues and San Francisco's iconic Oracle Park.

Before playing in their final matches of the tour, a couple of the teams stopped by the San Francisco 49ers training camp.

Real Betis Balompié were special guests at one of the team's open practices to watch the 49ers train for their upcoming season, meet the players and swap jerseys. The soccer team embraced the training camp practice by wearing customized American football jerseys of their own.

Atlético de Madrid checked in after one of the 49ers workouts and took a tour around Levi's® Stadium. After learning more about the home of the Faithful and the greater Bay Area, the team had some fun on the practice field with a few 49ers players.

Forward Antoine Griezmann took a couple snaps from "The People's Tight End" George Kittle and played quarterback at the SAP Performance Facility.

Midfielder Jorge Resurrección Merodio, known as Koke, showed off his soccer juggling skills alongside punter Mitch Wishnowsky﻿, who flexed a couple tricks of this own.

The two teams ended the day spiking both footballs and fútbols and exchanging autographs.

Koke, Antoine Griezmann and Atlético de Madrid Players Visit #49ersCamp

Members of Atlético de Madrid joined George Kittle, Mitch Wishnowsky and Alfredo Gutierrez to check out Levi's® Stadium and swap jerseys.

Koke, TE George Kittle
1 / 27

Koke, TE George Kittle

Hayley Hom/49ers
Antoine Griezmann, P Mitch Wishnowsky
2 / 27

Antoine Griezmann, P Mitch Wishnowsky

Hayley Hom/49ers
Antoine Griezmann, Koke, TE George Kittle, Mario Hermoso, Marcos Llorente
3 / 27

Antoine Griezmann, Koke, TE George Kittle, Mario Hermoso, Marcos Llorente

Hayley Hom/49ers
TE George Kittle
4 / 27

TE George Kittle

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Antoine Griezmann, OL Alfredo Gutierrez
5 / 27

Antoine Griezmann, OL Alfredo Gutierrez

Hayley Hom/49ers
Koke
6 / 27

Koke

Hayley Hom/49ers
Antoine Griezmann
7 / 27

Antoine Griezmann

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
TE George Kittle, Koke
8 / 27

TE George Kittle, Koke

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
TE George Kittle, P Mitch Wishnowsky, Antoine Griezmann
9 / 27

TE George Kittle, P Mitch Wishnowsky, Antoine Griezmann

Hayley Hom/49ers
P Mitch Wishnowsky, Marcos Llorente
10 / 27

P Mitch Wishnowsky, Marcos Llorente

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Antoine Griezmann, TE George Kittle
11 / 27

Antoine Griezmann, TE George Kittle

Hayley Hom/49ers
OL Alfredo Gutierrez
12 / 27

OL Alfredo Gutierrez

Hayley Hom/49ers
TE George Kittle, Koke
13 / 27

TE George Kittle, Koke

Hayley Hom/49ers
P Mitch Wishnowsky, Koke
14 / 27

P Mitch Wishnowsky, Koke

Hayley Hom/49ers
Antoine Griezmann, LB Curtis Robinson
15 / 27

Antoine Griezmann, LB Curtis Robinson

Hayley Hom/49ers
P Mitch Wishnowsky
16 / 27

P Mitch Wishnowsky

Hayley Hom/49ers
Antoine Griezmann, OL Nick Zakelj
17 / 27

Antoine Griezmann, OL Nick Zakelj

Hayley Hom/49ers
Antoine Griezmann
18 / 27

Antoine Griezmann

Hayley Hom/49ers
P Mitch Wishnowsky, Koke, OL Alfredo Gutierrez, Antoine Griezmann, TE George Kittle
19 / 27

P Mitch Wishnowsky, Koke, OL Alfredo Gutierrez, Antoine Griezmann, TE George Kittle

Hayley Hom/49ers
Antoine Griezmann, P Mitch Wishnowsky
20 / 27

Antoine Griezmann, P Mitch Wishnowsky

Hayley Hom/49ers
Antoine Griezmann, OL Alfredo Gutierrez
21 / 27

Antoine Griezmann, OL Alfredo Gutierrez

Hayley Hom/49ers
TE George Kittle, Koke
22 / 27

TE George Kittle, Koke

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Koke
23 / 27

Koke

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
TE George Kittle, OL Alfredo Gutierrez, OL Nick Zakelj, Marcos Llorente
24 / 27

TE George Kittle, OL Alfredo Gutierrez, OL Nick Zakelj, Marcos Llorente

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
TE George Kittle, Koke
25 / 27

TE George Kittle, Koke

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
OL Alfredo Gutierrez
26 / 27

OL Alfredo Gutierrez

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Koke, TE George Kittle, Mario Hermoso, OL Alfredo Gutierrez, Marcos Llorente, P Mitch Wishnowsky, Antoine Griezmann, OL Nick Zakelj, LB Curtis Robinson
27 / 27

Koke, TE George Kittle, Mario Hermoso, OL Alfredo Gutierrez, Marcos Llorente, P Mitch Wishnowsky, Antoine Griezmann, OL Nick Zakelj, LB Curtis Robinson

Hayley Hom/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Off the Field: Christian McCaffrey Trades Autographs for Oreos at Training Camp 🍪

The training camp tradition has carried on for running back Christian McCaffrey as he traded autographs for a pack of Oreos from fans at the 49ers open practice.
news

Off the Field: Arik Armstead's In-N-Out Order 🍔

Take a look at what 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead orders from the classic California fast food restaurant.
news

Off the Field: 49ers Players Say 'I Do' 💍

This offseason, five San Francisco 49ers players got married and two others announced their engagements.
news

Off the Field: Christian McCaffrey Sports Dolce & Gabbana in Italian Fashion Show 📸

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey joined international celebrities for Dolce & Gabbana's Alta Moda luxury fashion event in Italy.
news

Off the Field: Christian McCaffrey Wows with Piano Solo at Zach Bryan Concert 🎹

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey steals the show at country music star Zach Bryan's Red Rocks concert.
news

Off the Field: 49ers Players Coach 2023 Football Camp for the Stars ⭐️

Offensive lineman Matt Pryor and running back Jordan Mason helped teach football to athletes with Down syndrome, making the game fun and accessible to all.
news

Off the Field: Arik Armstead's Inaugural Kick Off for Kids Gala 📚

Arik Armstead hosted the inaugural Kick Off for Kids Gala, benefitting youth academic success with support from teammates such as Trey Lance and Jauan Jennings.
news

Off the Field: San Francisco 49ers Players Enjoy an SF Giants Game ⚾️

San Francisco 49ers players visited Oracle Park for some photography, team bonding and to cheer on the SF Giants in their game against the Baltimore Orioles.
news

Off the Field: Fred Warner Wins in Christian McCaffrey's 'Madden' Charity Tournament 🎮

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner defeats NFL stars in running back Christian McCaffrey's inaugural Logan Bowl.
news

Off the Field: George Kittle Brings the Heat to BottleRock Music Festival 🔥

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle took the mic and rocked the stage at the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival.
news

Off the Field: 49ers Players Compete Against SJPD in Charity Kickball Game 🤝

To enhance police-community relations and promote social justice, 49ers players and the San Jose Police Department took part in a friendly kickball game and home run derby.
Advertising