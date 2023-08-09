Off the Field: LaLiga Teams Check Into 49ers Training Camp ⚽️

This Summer, Spain's professional soccer league, LaLiga, took its exhibition tour across North America. Four of the league's top division clubs, Atlético de Madrid, Sevilla FC, Real Betis Balompié and Real Sociedad faced off for friendly matches taking place in Mexico's 2026 World Cup venues and San Francisco's iconic Oracle Park.
Before playing in their final matches of the tour, a couple of the teams stopped by the San Francisco 49ers training camp.
Real Betis Balompié were special guests at one of the team's open practices to watch the 49ers train for their upcoming season, meet the players and swap jerseys. The soccer team embraced the training camp practice by wearing customized American football jerseys of their own.
Atlético de Madrid checked in after one of the 49ers workouts and took a tour around Levi's® Stadium. After learning more about the home of the Faithful and the greater Bay Area, the team had some fun on the practice field with a few 49ers players.
Forward Antoine Griezmann took a couple snaps from "The People's Tight End" George Kittle and played quarterback at the SAP Performance Facility.
Midfielder Jorge Resurrección Merodio, known as Koke, showed off his soccer juggling skills alongside punter Mitch Wishnowsky, who flexed a couple tricks of this own.
The two teams ended the day spiking both footballs and fútbols and exchanging autographs.
