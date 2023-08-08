Training Camp Community Corner: ALS Awareness

"The joy that the 49ers bring to not only those affected with ALS, but their families is just incredible and it's spreading awareness for the disease, which is so important in our efforts to find the cure," Augie's Quest board of directors member Paul Sallaberry said. "What's really nice is the team is so embracing. This is like a giant family environment. Immediately when we came to practice, we were welcomed, put into a comfortable spot and it feels like we've been a part of this forever. Whether it's the alumni or players, they come right up and speak to the ALS folks and their families... Everybody is fully embracing of the ALS families. They leave here and it's such a boost for them. It's not a boost for a day, this will stay and create a memory that lasts a lifetime and it's extremely rewarding for the families."