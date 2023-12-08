Powered By

Morning Report: 49ers Welcome New Safety to the Team 🗞️

Dec 08, 2023 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, December 8th.

New and Notable

49ers Secondary Welcomes Logan Ryan; Vet DB Goes From Vacation to The Bay

From spending Thanksgiving on a cruise to the Bahamas to packing up and heading to The Bay, it's been a busy few days for the San Francisco 49ers newest safety Logan Ryan. The two-time Super Bowl champion hadn't officially retired from the league but had yet to log any snaps with a team during the 2023 season before San Francisco gave him a call. 

Kicker Robbie Gould Announces Retirement After 18-Season NFL Career

Former San Francisco 49ers kicker Robbie Gould announced his retirement on Thursday morning via a thoughtfully written piece in The Player's Tribune, officially calling it a career. Gould spent the final six seasons of his 18-season playing career in The Bay and exits the league with a perfect postseason kicking record (29-for-29 FGA and 39-for-39 PATs) and as No. 10 on the NFL's list of all-time leading scorers with 1,961 points. He finished as the 49ers fourth all-time scoring leader with 704 points and second in field goals made (161).

49ers Sign RB Tyrion Davis-Price to Practice Squad, Release a Wide Receiver

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed RB Tyrion Davis-Price to the team's practice squad and released WR Isaiah Winstead.
 
Davis-Price (6-1, 219) was originally drafted by the 49ers in the third round (93rd overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft. Throughout his career, he has appeared in seven games with the team and registered 40 carries for 120 yards. In 2023, he appeared in one game and registered six carries for 21 yards prior to being waived by the team on December 5, 2023.

Shanahan Talks Round 2 vs. Seahawks and Staying Hungry Against NFC West Rival

The San Francisco 49ers will face their NFC West rival, the Seattle Seahawks, for the second time in a matter of three weeks, and if that wasn't challenge enough, they're doing so after an emotional, 42-19 victory over the NFC-leading Philadelphia Eagles. The Week 13 win extends the 49ers win streak to four-straight games, and while the team is rolling, they're taking special care to stay hungry during this postseason push.

Ways to Watch: Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers (Week 14)

The San Francisco 49ers return home after a big win in Philadelphia to take on the Seattle Seahawks for the second time this season. The Week 14 matchup is set to kick off at 1:05 pm PT on Sunday, December 10. Here are all the ways to follow the game.

Watch the Game on TV : FOX

  • Broadcasters: Kevin Burkhardt (Play-by-Play), Greg Olsen (Color Analyst), Erin Andrews (Sideline Reporter) and Tom Rinaldi (Sideline Reporter)

🏈 Injury Report

Check Out the Team's Injury Report Heading into Week 14

📽 What to Watch

📸 Say Cheese

Top Snaps as 49ers Players Hit the Practice Field for #SEAvsSF

View some of the top images from 49ers practice at the SAP Performance Facility as the team prepares for their Week 14 matchup against the Seattle Seahwks.

QB Brock Purdy
1 / 22

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Chase Young
2 / 22

DL Chase Young

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
3 / 22

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
4 / 22

CB Charvarius Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brandon Allen
5 / 22

QB Brandon Allen

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
6 / 22

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Sam Darnold
7 / 22

QB Sam Darnold

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Isaiah Oliver
8 / 22

CB Isaiah Oliver

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams
9 / 22

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
10 / 22

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
11 / 22

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Ben Bartch
12 / 22

OL Ben Bartch

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
13 / 22

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Kemon Hall
14 / 22

CB Kemon Hall

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
15 / 22

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
16 / 22

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
17 / 22

CB Charvarius Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
18 / 22

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw
19 / 22

DT Javon Kinlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
20 / 22

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
21 / 22

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
22 / 22

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Robbie Gould's Best Moments in Red and Gold

In honor of Robbie Gould's retirement, look back at some of his top moments with the San Francisco 49ers.

K Robbie Gould
1 / 31

K Robbie Gould

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Robbie Gould
2 / 31

K Robbie Gould

Meg Williams/49ers
K Robbie Gould
3 / 31

K Robbie Gould

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Robbie Gould
4 / 31

K Robbie Gould

Meg Williams/49ers
P Mitch Wishnowsky, LS Taybor Pepper, K Robbie Gould
5 / 31

P Mitch Wishnowsky, LS Taybor Pepper, K Robbie Gould

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Robbie Gould
6 / 31

K Robbie Gould

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Robbie Gould
7 / 31

K Robbie Gould

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Robbie Gould
8 / 31

K Robbie Gould

Meg Williams/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk, K Robbie Gould
9 / 31

FB Kyle Juszczyk, K Robbie Gould

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Robbie Gould
10 / 31

K Robbie Gould

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Robbie Gould
11 / 31

K Robbie Gould

Kym Fortino/49ers
K Robbie Gould
12 / 31

K Robbie Gould

49ers
K Robbie Gould
13 / 31

K Robbie Gould

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Robbie Gould
14 / 31

K Robbie Gould

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Robbie Gould
15 / 31

K Robbie Gould

Meg Williams/49ers
K Robbie Gould
16 / 31

K Robbie Gould

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Robbie Gould
17 / 31

K Robbie Gould

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Robbie Gould
18 / 31

K Robbie Gould

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
P Mitch Wishnowsky, LS Taybor Pepper, K Robbie Gould
19 / 31

P Mitch Wishnowsky, LS Taybor Pepper, K Robbie Gould

Austin Ginn/49ers
K Robbie Gould
20 / 31

K Robbie Gould

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Robbie Gould, LS Taybor Pepper , P Mitch Wishnowsky
21 / 31

K Robbie Gould, LS Taybor Pepper , P Mitch Wishnowsky

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Robbie Gould
22 / 31

K Robbie Gould

Ben Warden/49ers
K Robbie Gould
23 / 31

K Robbie Gould

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Robbie Gould
24 / 31

K Robbie Gould

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Robbie Gould
25 / 31

K Robbie Gould

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Robbie Gould
26 / 31

K Robbie Gould

Kym Fortino/49ers
K Robbie Gould
27 / 31

K Robbie Gould

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper, P Mitch Wishnowsky, K Robbie Gould
28 / 31

LS Taybor Pepper, P Mitch Wishnowsky, K Robbie Gould

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Robbie Gould
29 / 31

K Robbie Gould

Meg Williams/49ers
K Robbie Gould
30 / 31

K Robbie Gould

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Robbie Gould
31 / 31

K Robbie Gould

Meg Williams/49ers
Arik Armstead's Best Moments in the Community

To honor his extensive work in the community, with the team and the Armstead Academic Project, the 49ers have named Armstead as their 2023 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee, presented by Nationwide.

DL Arik Armstead
1 / 33

DL Arik Armstead

Hayley Hom/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
2 / 33

DL Arik Armstead

Hayley Hom/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
3 / 33

DL Arik Armstead

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
4 / 33

DL Arik Armstead

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
5 / 33

DL Arik Armstead

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
6 / 33

DL Arik Armstead

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
7 / 33

DL Arik Armstead

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
8 / 33

DL Arik Armstead

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
9 / 33

DL Arik Armstead

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
10 / 33

DL Arik Armstead

Hayley Hom/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
11 / 33

DL Arik Armstead

Hayley Hom/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
12 / 33

DL Arik Armstead

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
13 / 33

DL Arik Armstead

RF Photography/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
14 / 33

DL Arik Armstead

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
15 / 33

DL Arik Armstead

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
16 / 33

DL Arik Armstead

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
17 / 33

DL Arik Armstead

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
18 / 33

DL Arik Armstead

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
19 / 33

DL Arik Armstead

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
20 / 33

DL Arik Armstead

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
21 / 33

DL Arik Armstead

Hayley Hom/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
22 / 33

DL Arik Armstead

Hayley Hom/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
23 / 33

DL Arik Armstead

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
24 / 33

DL Arik Armstead

Victor Aquino/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
25 / 33

DL Arik Armstead

RF Photography/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
26 / 33

DL Arik Armstead

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
27 / 33

DL Arik Armstead

Hayley Hom/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
28 / 33

DL Arik Armstead

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
29 / 33

DL Arik Armstead

Hayley Hom/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
30 / 33

DL Arik Armstead

Hayley Hom/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
31 / 33

DL Arik Armstead

Hayley Hom/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
32 / 33

DL Arik Armstead

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
33 / 33

DL Arik Armstead

Austin Ginn/49ers
🎧 Listen In

Apple:

Spotify:

Niners Noticias

Armstead es Nominado Para el Premio Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

El liniero defensivo, Arik Armstead, fue nombrado el nominado de los San Francisco 49ers para el premio "Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year" presentado por Nationwide. Así lo anunciaron los 49ers esta semana. Es la cuarta nominación consecutiva que recibe Armstead para este premio, el cual es el honor más prestigioso de la NFL. Reconoce a los jugadores de la liga que se destacan en el campo, pero además demuestran una gran pasión para crear un impacto positivo y duradero más allá del juego en sus comunidades. 

Varios Jugadores de los 49ers No Practican Por Lesión de Cara al Juego Contra Seattle

Los San Francisco 49ers iniciaron este miércoles sus entrenamientos rumbo al partido de la Semana 14 cuando reciban el domingo la visita de los Seattle Seahawks. Antes de iniciar el primer entrenamiento de la semana, el entrenador en jefe de los 49ers, Kyle Shanahan, se presentó ante los medios de comunicación y mencionó cuáles jugadores no participarían en el entrenamiento del miércoles.

Para las últimas noticias sobre los 49ers, visita 49ers.com/esp.

