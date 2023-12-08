Morning Report: 49ers Welcome New Safety to the Team 🗞️

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, December 8th.
New and Notable
49ers Secondary Welcomes Logan Ryan; Vet DB Goes From Vacation to The Bay
From spending Thanksgiving on a cruise to the Bahamas to packing up and heading to The Bay, it's been a busy few days for the San Francisco 49ers newest safety Logan Ryan. The two-time Super Bowl champion hadn't officially retired from the league but had yet to log any snaps with a team during the 2023 season before San Francisco gave him a call.
Kicker Robbie Gould Announces Retirement After 18-Season NFL Career
Former San Francisco 49ers kicker Robbie Gould announced his retirement on Thursday morning via a thoughtfully written piece in The Player's Tribune, officially calling it a career. Gould spent the final six seasons of his 18-season playing career in The Bay and exits the league with a perfect postseason kicking record (29-for-29 FGA and 39-for-39 PATs) and as No. 10 on the NFL's list of all-time leading scorers with 1,961 points. He finished as the 49ers fourth all-time scoring leader with 704 points and second in field goals made (161).
49ers Sign RB Tyrion Davis-Price to Practice Squad, Release a Wide Receiver
The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed RB Tyrion Davis-Price to the team's practice squad and released WR Isaiah Winstead.
Davis-Price (6-1, 219) was originally drafted by the 49ers in the third round (93rd overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft. Throughout his career, he has appeared in seven games with the team and registered 40 carries for 120 yards. In 2023, he appeared in one game and registered six carries for 21 yards prior to being waived by the team on December 5, 2023.
Shanahan Talks Round 2 vs. Seahawks and Staying Hungry Against NFC West Rival
The San Francisco 49ers will face their NFC West rival, the Seattle Seahawks, for the second time in a matter of three weeks, and if that wasn't challenge enough, they're doing so after an emotional, 42-19 victory over the NFC-leading Philadelphia Eagles. The Week 13 win extends the 49ers win streak to four-straight games, and while the team is rolling, they're taking special care to stay hungry during this postseason push.
Ways to Watch: Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers (Week 14)
The San Francisco 49ers return home after a big win in Philadelphia to take on the Seattle Seahawks for the second time this season. The Week 14 matchup is set to kick off at 1:05 pm PT on Sunday, December 10. Here are all the ways to follow the game.
Watch the Game on TV : FOX
- Broadcasters: Kevin Burkhardt (Play-by-Play), Greg Olsen (Color Analyst), Erin Andrews (Sideline Reporter) and Tom Rinaldi (Sideline Reporter)
🏈 Injury Report
Check Out the Team's Injury Report Heading into Week 14
📽 What to Watch
📸 Say Cheese
View some of the top images from 49ers practice at the SAP Performance Facility as the team prepares for their Week 14 matchup against the Seattle Seahwks.
In honor of Robbie Gould's retirement, look back at some of his top moments with the San Francisco 49ers.
To honor his extensive work in the community, with the team and the Armstead Academic Project, the 49ers have named Armstead as their 2023 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee, presented by Nationwide.
🎧 Listen In
Niners Noticias
El liniero defensivo, Arik Armstead, fue nombrado el nominado de los San Francisco 49ers para el premio "Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year" presentado por Nationwide. Así lo anunciaron los 49ers esta semana. Es la cuarta nominación consecutiva que recibe Armstead para este premio, el cual es el honor más prestigioso de la NFL. Reconoce a los jugadores de la liga que se destacan en el campo, pero además demuestran una gran pasión para crear un impacto positivo y duradero más allá del juego en sus comunidades.
Los San Francisco 49ers iniciaron este miércoles sus entrenamientos rumbo al partido de la Semana 14 cuando reciban el domingo la visita de los Seattle Seahawks. Antes de iniciar el primer entrenamiento de la semana, el entrenador en jefe de los 49ers, Kyle Shanahan, se presentó ante los medios de comunicación y mencionó cuáles jugadores no participarían en el entrenamiento del miércoles.
Para las últimas noticias sobre los 49ers, visita 49ers.com/esp.