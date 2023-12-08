Morning Report: 49ers Welcome New Safety to the Team 🗞️

49ers Sign RB Tyrion Davis-Price to Practice Squad, Release a Wide Receiver

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed RB Tyrion Davis-Price to the team's practice squad and released WR Isaiah Winstead.



Davis-Price (6-1, 219) was originally drafted by the 49ers in the third round (93rd overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft. Throughout his career, he has appeared in seven games with the team and registered 40 carries for 120 yards. In 2023, he appeared in one game and registered six carries for 21 yards prior to being waived by the team on December 5, 2023.