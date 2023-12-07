Presented by

49ers Sign RB Tyrion Davis-Price to Practice Squad, Release a Wide Receiver

Dec 07, 2023 at 12:30 PM

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed RB Tyrion Davis-Price to the team's practice squad and released WR Isaiah Winstead.
 
Davis-Price (6-1, 219) was originally drafted by the 49ers in the third round (93rd overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft. Throughout his career, he has appeared in seven games with the team and registered 40 carries for 120 yards. In 2023, he appeared in one game and registered six carries for 21 yards prior to being waived by the team on December 5, 2023.
 
A 23-year-old native of Baton Rouge, LA, Davis-Price attended Louisiana State University for three years (2019-21), where he appeared in 35 games and registered 379 carries for 1,744 yards and 15 TDs.
 
Winstead (6-4, 213) originally signed as an undrafted free agent with the team on May 3, 2023. He was waived on August 29 and signed to the team's practice squad the following day.

