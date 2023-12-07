Kicker Robbie Gould Announces Retirement After 18-Season NFL Career

Dec 07, 2023 at 10:30 AM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

Former San Francisco 49ers kicker Robbie Gould announced his retirement on Thursday morning via a thoughtfully written piece in The Player's Tribune, officially calling it a career. Gould spent the final six seasons of his 18-season playing career in The Bay and exits the league with a perfect postseason kicking record (29-for-29 FGA and 39-for-39 PATs) and as No. 10 on the NFL's list of all-time leading scorers with 1,961 points. He finished as the 49ers fourth all-time scoring leader with 704 points and second in field goals made (161). 

As Gould closes this chapter, he looked back fondly on his playing career that spanned from 2005 to 2022 across five organizations - the New England Patriots, Baltimore Ravens, Chicago Bears, New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers.

"To have the kind of playing-career experience that I had in the NFL was nothing short of amazing, and my level of gratitude for the journey — the ups, the downs, the in-between — is immeasurable," Gould wrote. "In short, my NFL story is hard to believe, and it's filled with a plethora of 'pinch-me' moments."

While there have been many memorable kicks in Gould's lengthy NFL tenure, there is one that sticks out above the rest, and it's a kick that already lives in 49ers playoff lore.

San Francisco's 2021 playoff run took them to the Frozen Tundra for the NFC Divisional Round Game. In a snowy, defensive battle with the Green Bay Packers, the deadlocked 10-10 game came down to Gould and a 45-yard field goal attempt to put it all away. The Faithful already know how this one ended, but it's best described by the player who sailed it through the uprights for the walkoff-win.

"The temperature was below zero, and it felt exactly the way it did when I played in the Windy City. Snow was falling, and the ground was soft," Gould wrote. "It wasn't ideal, but none of that mattered; as a kicker, it was one of those moments I lived for every time I stepped on the field. And then….

"We nailed it right down the middle. Just like that, the game was over."

Gould went on to write that he expects to have lots of family time and golf in his next chapter.

Related Content

news

Three Former Modern-Era 49ers Named Semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2024

Patrick Willis, Anquan Boldin and Ricky Watters are among the 25 modern-era player semifinalists for the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame class.
news

World War II Heroes: The 49ers Founding Fathers

From team administrators like Lou Spadia, to QB Frankie Albert and RB Len Eshmont, military veterans returning from World War II supplied the backbone of the 49ers original 1946 team.
news

49ers Alumni Inspire the Next Generation of Athletes

Former San Francisco 49ers players empowered high school athletes during a day of mentorship for the 49ers Alumni Legacy Project.
news

5 Things to Know: Joe Montana

Get to know more about the San Francisco 49ers legend Joe Montana.
news

49ers Mourn Passing of Super Bowl Champion Russ Francis

Former San Francisco 49ers tight end and Super Bowl XIX champion Russ Francis tragically passed away on Sunday, October 1, 2023, at the age of 70. 
news

Training Camp Community Corner: ALS Awareness

The San Francisco 49ers welcomed ALS awareness organizations in honor of Dwight Clark on "87 Day."
news

49ers Celebrate '87 Day' at Training Camp

The San Francisco 49ers hosted Dwight Clark Day on Wednesday, August 7 during the team's open training camp to celebrate the legendary player and honor his legacy.
news

How Dwight Clark's Legacy Inspires the Next Generation of 49ers Players

San Francisco 49ers defensive linemen Austin Bryant and Clelin Ferrell shared how remembering iconic moments such as "The Catch" fuel motivation in their own careers.
news

Three Former 49ers Named Semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

Roger Craig, Mike Shanahan and Mike Holmgren are among the 24 semifinalists for the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame class.
news

49ers Alumnus Patrick Willis Enters Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame

Former San Francisco 49ers linebacker Patrick Willis has been inducted into the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame.
news

A Legacy Remembered: The Numbers that Define Dave Wilcox's HOF Career

Former San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dave Wilcox passed away on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at the age of 80.
Advertising