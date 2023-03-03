Powered By

Morning Report: 49ers Updates from the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

Mar 03, 2023 at 06:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, March 3rd.

New and Notable

Five Takeaways from John Lynch at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch and his scouting department have landed in Indianapolis for the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. Ahead of player evaluations, Lynch addressed the media to discuss the offseason, which include the recovery processes of quarterbacks Brock Purdy and Trey Lance, the positions of need that will be addressed by the 2023 NFL Draft and the free agency period as well as new hires to the 49ers coaching staff.

49ers Announce Multi-Year Broadcast Partnership with Sactown Sports 1140AM

The San Francisco 49ers today announced a new multi-year broadcast partnership with Sactown Sports 1140AM, the local sports leader for the Sacramento metropolitan area. Starting with the 2023-24 NFL season, all preseason and regular season 49ers games will be radio broadcast by Sactown Sports for the Sacramento Faithful.

49ers Sign Taybor Pepper to Three-Year Extension

The San Francisco 49ers announced that the team has signed LS Taybor Pepper to a three-year extension through the 2025 season. The team also tendered a one-year contract to exclusive rights free agent WR Jauan Jennings.

What to Watch

Say Cheese

49ers 2022 Photographer Spotlight: Jose Romero

Look back at some of 49ers photographer Jose Romero's best photos from the 2022 NFL season.

Advertising