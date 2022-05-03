Powered By

Morning Report: 49ers Unveil Team-Branded California License Plates

May 03, 2022 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, May 3.

New and Notable

49ers Foundation Launches Team-Branded California License Plates

The San Francisco 49ers and the 49ers Foundation today announced the creation of specialty 49ers-branded California license plates in partnership with the California Natural Resources Agency (CNRA). Proceeds from the plates will benefit the CNRA and their efforts to steward California's natural resources and expand access to outdoor recreational spaces for all Californians. To reserve a specialty 49ers license plate, Faithful can visit 49ersplates.com.

Read More >>>

49ers Re-Sign Veteran CB

The San Francisco 49ers announced that they have re-signed CB Jason Verrett to a one-year deal.

Verrett (5-10, 188) originally signed with the 49ers as a free agent on March 14, 2019. Over the past three seasons, he has appeared in 15 games (14 starts) and registered 65 tackles, seven passes defensed and two interceptions.

Read More >>>

Clase del NFL Draft 2022 para San Francisco 49ers

Después de perderse el primer día del NFL Draft 2022 ya que San Francisco se quedó sin selección de primera ronda el año pasado al hacer un cambio para seleccionar al Quarterback Trey Lance. Aún sin haber tenido una primera selección, 49ers seleccionaron a los siguientes jugadores para reforzar la plantilla que tenía desde antes del Draft a San Francisco como uno de los favoritos para alcanzar el Super Bowl este año ya que estuvieron a una nada de pasar al Super Bowl este febrero al caer al final del encuentro contra los actuales campeones Rams.

Lee Mas >>>

Full List of San Francisco 49ers 2022 NFL Draft Picks

Here's a rundown of the 49ers 2022 draft:

  • 61st-Overall - DL Drake Jackson, USC
  • 93rd-Overall - RB Tyrion Davis-Price, LSU
  • 105th-Overall - WR Danny Gray, SMU
  • 134th-Overall - OL Spencer Burford, UTSA
  • 172nd-Overall - CB Samuel Womack, Toledo
  • 187th-Overall - OL Nick Zakelj, Fordham
  • 220th-Overall - DL Kalia Davis, UCF
  • 221st-Overall - DB Tariq Castro-Fields, Penn State
  • 262nd-Overall - QB Brock Purdy, Iowa State

Read More >>>

49ers Agree to Terms with 14 Undrafted Free Agents

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Monday that they have agreed to terms with 14 undrafted rookie free agents.

  • DL Kevin Atkins
  • LB Jeremiah Gemmel
  • S Tayler Hawkins
  • CB Qwuantrezz Knight
  • WR Taysir Mack
  • WR Tay Martin
  • RB Jordan Mason
  • LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball
  • LB Segun Olubi
  • S Leon O'Neal Jr.
  • OL Jason Poe
  • OL Sam Schlueter
  • TE Garrett Walston
  • OL Dohnovan West

Read More >>>

Say Cheese

San Francisco 49ers 2022 NFL Draft Class 

Check out the new names on the 49ers roster, in order of where they were taken in the 2022 NFL Draft.

DL Drake Jackson
1 / 49

DL Drake Jackson

Ashley Landis/AP Images
DL Drake Jackson
2 / 49

DL Drake Jackson

Rick Bowmer/AP Images
DL Drake Jackson
3 / 49

DL Drake Jackson

Mark J. Terrill/AP Images
DL Drake Jackson
4 / 49

DL Drake Jackson

Paul Sancya/AP Images
DL Drake Jackson
5 / 49

DL Drake Jackson

Darron Cummings/AP Images
DL Drake Jackson
6 / 49

DL Drake Jackson

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Images
DL Drake Jackson
7 / 49

DL Drake Jackson

David Zalubowski/AP Images
DL Drake Jackson
8 / 49

DL Drake Jackson

Mark J. Terrill/AP Images
DL Drake Jackson
9 / 49

DL Drake Jackson

Rick Scuteri/AP Images
DL Drake Jackson
10 / 49

DL Drake Jackson

Ben Liebenberg/AP Images
DL Drake Jackson
11 / 49

DL Drake Jackson

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Images
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
12 / 49

RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Rogelio V. Solis/AP Images
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
13 / 49

RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Gerald Herbert/AP Images
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
14 / 49

RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Vasha Hunt/AP Images
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
15 / 49

RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Thomas Graning/AP Images
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
16 / 49

RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Gerald Herbert/AP Images
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
17 / 49

RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Tyler Kaufman/AP Images
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
18 / 49

RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Derick Hingle/AP Images
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
19 / 49

RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Thomas Graning/AP Images
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
20 / 49

RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Michael Woods/AP Images
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
21 / 49

RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Matthew Hinton/AP Images
WR Danny Gray
22 / 49

WR Danny Gray

Matthew Hinton/AP Images
WR Danny Gray
23 / 49

WR Danny Gray

Matthew Hinton/AP Images
WR Danny Gray
24 / 49

WR Danny Gray

Richard W. Rodriguez/AP Images
WR Danny Gray
25 / 49

WR Danny Gray

Charlie Neibergall/AP Images
WR Danny Gray
26 / 49

WR Danny Gray

Joey Johnson/AP Images
WR Danny Gray
27 / 49

WR Danny Gray

Laurence Kesterson/AP Images
WR Danny Gray
28 / 49

WR Danny Gray

Roger Steinman/AP Images
OL Spencer Burford
29 / 49

OL Spencer Burford

Darron Cummings/AP Images
OL Spencer Burford
30 / 49

OL Spencer Burford

Butch Dill/AP Images
OL Spencer Burford
31 / 49

OL Spencer Burford

Ben Liebenberg/NFL
OL Spencer Burford
32 / 49

OL Spencer Burford

Butch Dill/AP Images
CB Samuel Womack
33 / 49

CB Samuel Womack

Bryan Woolston/AP Images
CB Samuel Womack
34 / 49

CB Samuel Womack

Rick Osentoski/AP Images
CB Samuel Womack
35 / 49

CB Samuel Womack

Bryan Woolston/AP Images
OL Nick Zakelj
36 / 49

OL Nick Zakelj

Fordham University
OL Nick Zakelj
37 / 49

OL Nick Zakelj

Ben Liebenberg/NFL
OL Nick Zakelj
38 / 49

OL Nick Zakelj

Butch Dill/AP Images
OL Nick Zakelj
39 / 49

OL Nick Zakelj

Steve Luciano/AP Images
DL Kalia Davis
40 / 49

DL Kalia Davis

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Images
DL Kalia Davis
41 / 49

DL Kalia Davis

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Images
DB Tariq Castro-Fields
42 / 49

DB Tariq Castro-Fields

Barry Reeger/AP Images
DB Tariq Castro-Fields
43 / 49

DB Tariq Castro-Fields

Julio Cortez/AP Images
DB Tariq Castro-Fields
44 / 49

DB Tariq Castro-Fields

Butch Dill/AP Images
DB Tariq Castro-Fields
45 / 49

DB Tariq Castro-Fields

Barry Reeger/AP Images
QB Brock Purdy
46 / 49

QB Brock Purdy

Alonzo Adams/AP Images
QB Brock Purdy
47 / 49

QB Brock Purdy

Darron Cummings/AP Images
QB Brock Purdy
48 / 49

QB Brock Purdy

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Images
QB Brock Purdy
49 / 49

QB Brock Purdy

Charlie Neibergall/AP Images
