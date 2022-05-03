Morning Report: 49ers Unveil Team-Branded California License Plates

Good Morning Faithful,
New and Notable
49ers Foundation Launches Team-Branded California License Plates
The San Francisco 49ers and the 49ers Foundation today announced the creation of specialty 49ers-branded California license plates in partnership with the California Natural Resources Agency (CNRA). Proceeds from the plates will benefit the CNRA and their efforts to steward California's natural resources and expand access to outdoor recreational spaces for all Californians. To reserve a specialty 49ers license plate, Faithful can visit 49ersplates.com.
49ers Re-Sign Veteran CB
The San Francisco 49ers announced that they have re-signed CB Jason Verrett to a one-year deal.
Verrett (5-10, 188) originally signed with the 49ers as a free agent on March 14, 2019. Over the past three seasons, he has appeared in 15 games (14 starts) and registered 65 tackles, seven passes defensed and two interceptions.
Clase del NFL Draft 2022 para San Francisco 49ers
Después de perderse el primer día del NFL Draft 2022 ya que San Francisco se quedó sin selección de primera ronda el año pasado al hacer un cambio para seleccionar al Quarterback Trey Lance. Aún sin haber tenido una primera selección, 49ers seleccionaron a los siguientes jugadores para reforzar la plantilla que tenía desde antes del Draft a San Francisco como uno de los favoritos para alcanzar el Super Bowl este año ya que estuvieron a una nada de pasar al Super Bowl este febrero al caer al final del encuentro contra los actuales campeones Rams.
Full List of San Francisco 49ers 2022 NFL Draft Picks
Here's a rundown of the 49ers 2022 draft:
- 61st-Overall - DL Drake Jackson, USC
- 93rd-Overall - RB Tyrion Davis-Price, LSU
- 105th-Overall - WR Danny Gray, SMU
- 134th-Overall - OL Spencer Burford, UTSA
- 172nd-Overall - CB Samuel Womack, Toledo
- 187th-Overall - OL Nick Zakelj, Fordham
- 220th-Overall - DL Kalia Davis, UCF
- 221st-Overall - DB Tariq Castro-Fields, Penn State
- 262nd-Overall - QB Brock Purdy, Iowa State
49ers Agree to Terms with 14 Undrafted Free Agents
The San Francisco 49ers announced on Monday that they have agreed to terms with 14 undrafted rookie free agents.
- DL Kevin Atkins
- LB Jeremiah Gemmel
- S Tayler Hawkins
- CB Qwuantrezz Knight
- WR Taysir Mack
- WR Tay Martin
- RB Jordan Mason
- LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball
- LB Segun Olubi
- S Leon O'Neal Jr.
- OL Jason Poe
- OL Sam Schlueter
- TE Garrett Walston
- OL Dohnovan West
