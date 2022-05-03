Morning Report: 49ers Unveil Team-Branded California License Plates

New and Notable

49ers Foundation Launches Team-Branded California License Plates

The San Francisco 49ers and the 49ers Foundation today announced the creation of specialty 49ers-branded California license plates in partnership with the California Natural Resources Agency (CNRA). Proceeds from the plates will benefit the CNRA and their efforts to steward California's natural resources and expand access to outdoor recreational spaces for all Californians. To reserve a specialty 49ers license plate, Faithful can visit 49ersplates.com.